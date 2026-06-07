The HBO Max library is full of gripping, acclaimed dramas, from "The Wire" to "The Sopranos" and more. But right now? Those morose shows can take a hike! We're here to laugh!

Yes, HBO Max has plenty of comedies to sink your teeth into. And unlike many of the great, classic sitcoms, these shows take that old HBO adage ("It's not TV, it's HBO") to heart. These are medium-bending, provocative, and boundary-pushing shows that would make any 1960s CBS executive blush.

That's not to say these shows don't have the comforting elements of a sitcom you're looking for. You'll find brilliant ensemble casts and tons of jokes in all of these shows. You'll just also find iconoclastic multi-hyphenates, tonal complexities, and some mature content that would make that same 1960s CBS executive throw his TV out the window.

For anyone looking to get their giggle on, check out the 10 best sitcoms streaming on HBO Max right now. Tragedy tomorrow; comedy tonight!