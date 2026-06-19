TVLine Asks: Does DWTS Have A New People's Princess? Survivor Movie Giving Madagascar? Is Addison Rae A Las Culturistas Crutch? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars," "Survivor," the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, and more.

1 | OK, but for real: this is too many guest stars for one season of "Only Murders in the Building," right?

2 | After ordering a chicken caesar salad with no cheese, no dressing, and no croutons, should "Not Suitable for Work" boss Bill maybe rethink his lunch plans?

3 | Is Lifetime aware that it's airing "He'll Never Find Me," an original movie about a woman who fakes her death to escape an abusive husband, only to have her identity exposed and her violent past catch up with her... six days before Lifetime Movie Network premieres "My Husband, My Enemy," an original movie about a woman who fakes her death to escape an abusive husband, only to have her identity exposed and her violent past catch up with her?

4 | On "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," was Paula popping out of the trunk and shooting Dennis in the face one of the biggest TV shocks of the year so far? And are you surprised the show got rid of its main villain with four episodes left to go?