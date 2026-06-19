TVLine Asks: Does DWTS Have A New People's Princess? Survivor Movie Giving Madagascar? Is Addison Rae A Las Culturistas Crutch? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars," "Survivor," the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, and more.
1 | OK, but for real: this is too many guest stars for one season of "Only Murders in the Building," right?
2 | After ordering a chicken caesar salad with no cheese, no dressing, and no croutons, should "Not Suitable for Work" boss Bill maybe rethink his lunch plans?
3 | Is Lifetime aware that it's airing "He'll Never Find Me," an original movie about a woman who fakes her death to escape an abusive husband, only to have her identity exposed and her violent past catch up with her... six days before Lifetime Movie Network premieres "My Husband, My Enemy," an original movie about a woman who fakes her death to escape an abusive husband, only to have her identity exposed and her violent past catch up with her?
4 | On "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," was Paula popping out of the trunk and shooting Dennis in the face one of the biggest TV shocks of the year so far? And are you surprised the show got rid of its main villain with four episodes left to go?
We'd also like to know...
5 | On "Widow's Bay," now that we know that Tom's son is a descendent of Richard Warren, how is Tom going to explain to Evan why he can't leave the island after all? And seeing as Evan is so good at sneaking out (of his own home and Ruth's), why hasn't the kid tried to hop a ferry to the mainland yet, without his dad's knowledge? Isn't that what teenagers do?
6 | Did the "Summer House" bonus episode make you think about the Amanda/West scandal any differently, or was it just regurgitating all the same talking points we already heard at the reunion?
7 | Are we sure this "Saul 4 Democracy" video isn't AI? Bob Odenkirk's return as Saul Goodman for a mock America 250 ad has a distinctly uncanny-valley quality to it, does it not?
8 | Does Jeff Probst's announcement of an animated "Survivor" movie (using different members of the animal kingdom as contestants) give you "Madagascar" flashbacks? Would you pay to see this in theaters? And since the animated film pushes the franchise even further into family-friendly territory, we're really never, ever going to get villains back on the show, huh?
9 | Even given the wild "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired diagnosis in this week's "Brilliant Minds," did those cartoony tears falling from guest star Ana Ortiz's eyes really take you out of the moment?
We're also wondering...
10 | Wednesday's Las Culturistas Culture Awards marked the second straight year that Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers recruited a Broadway star to perform an Addison Rae song — Ben Platt sang "Diet Pepsi" in 2025, while Rachel Zegler performed "Fame Is a Gun" this time around. What will the Las Culturistas besties do if the awards are ever held during a year when Addison Rae has no major hits?
11 | Is "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez destined to become the new People's Princess of "Dancing With the Stars," filling the Andy Richter role in Season 35? Or do you think he'll be among the first to go? And which pro do you think he'll be paired with?
12 | Is Apple TV's Matthew McConaughey/Woody Harrelson comedy — which casts the real-life friends as heightened versions of themselves who discover they might actually be brothers — destined to be either a masterpiece or an unmitigated disaster, with absolutely no middle ground?
13 | Does "The Traitors" new NBC title make anyone else immediately think of "Dexter"?
14 | Before the end of the cold open to this week's "Criminal Minds: Evolution," did you think that Luke's old buddy had actually gone off the deep end?
15 | "Cape Fear" fans, did you kind of guess that Nevaeh was connected to Max in some way before this week's paternity reveal? And are you thinking that Anna's troubled son Zack might actually be Max's kid, too?
16 | On "Star City," how great was that wordless wake-up between Sasha and Anastasia? Surely something will go awry with the Venus mission so these two can be reunited soon, right?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!