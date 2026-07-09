House Of The Dragon: How Every Main Character Dies In The Books

After a long wait, "House of the Dragon" has finally returned for its third season. Even compared to its notoriously bloody predecessor, "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragon" has gained quite a reputation for killing off main characters from episode to episode. Where it differs from the original HBO series is that its source material, George R. R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," chronicles the history of the Targaryen dynasty, meaning many of these characters' fates were decided long before the show was greenlit.

It should go without saying that by the time the main "A Song of Ice & Fire" saga begins, all of these main characters are dead, whether from natural causes or at the hands of another character. Still, the television show takes creative liberties in both major and minor ways. Though we have no idea how faithfully "House of the Dragon" will adapt some of these canonical deaths, here's everything we know from the books about how the show's main cast will eventually die.

Major spoiler warning for "House of the Dragon" and "Fire & Blood"!