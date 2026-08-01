10 Underrated TV Shows Streaming On Peacock

Alan Tudyk gives a career-best performance in the Syfy show "Resident Alien," playing an extraterrestrial being struggling to fit in with regular ol' human beings. Tudyk's character is an alien who crash-lands on Earth and adopts the identity of Harry Vanderspeigle, a medical examiner in the small town of Patience, Colorado. Harry (his alien name is impossible to pronounce) was sent to Earth on a mission to wipe out humanity. But as he ingratiates himself with the townsfolk of Patience, he develops a fondness for his neighbors and begins to wonder if his mission is worth carrying out.

"Resident Alien" is a perfect blend of genres, mixing science fiction, comedy, and drama with hilarious — and heartwarming — results. The show features plenty of slapstick and gross-out humor, but it also morphs into a heartfelt show about the quirky residents of a small town. Tudyk is joined by a charming supporting cast, including Sara Tomko, who plays his BFF Asta Twelvetrees. But it's Tudyk who steals the show here, and "Resident Alien" gives him the opportunity to show off his acting chops like never before, (literally) embodying the weirdness of being an alien in a human form.

"Resident Alien" is the rare sci-fi show without a single bad season, and the writers were able to give all the characters satisfying send-offs at the end of its four seasons. Sci-fi fans who love to laugh should check out this hidden gem.