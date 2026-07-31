TVLine Asks: How Did All American Know The Steps? Did Strange New Worlds Scare You? What Game Show Will Millionaire Champ Conquer Next? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "All American," "Big Brother," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and more!

1 | Who else was very glad "The Chi" gave us that flash-forward after that brutal shooting near the end of the series finale?

2| As reader Calisto asks: With "The Walking Dead: Dead City" putting Jimmi Simpson's Dillard in a bar, can we consider this a stealth "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" crossover? And do you suspect Hershel is still working for the Dama?

3 | On "House of the Dragon," did you immediately realize that the menacing message Rhaenyra received at the end of the episode was written on a Baratheon uniform? Or (like us), did you need to rewind and pause on the image to figure out exactly what was going down?

4 | Don't you wish "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" had explained the exact medical issue that kept Natalie from returning to the competition, especially since she showed up to the elimination looking as radiant as ever?

5 | Considering the "Ted Lasso" Season 4 trailer begins with Roy embracing Ted with a hug, is it safe to assume Keeley's ex has continued seeing Dr. Fieldstone in the three years since we last saw him at the end of Season 3?

6 | We love a choreographed "All American" dance number, but when exactly was KJ getting those rehearsals in, since his attendance at the dance was a spontaneous decision anyway?

7 | Now that ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC have all locked in their fall premiere dates, what will your TV viewing schedule look come September and October?

8 | On "Lucky," are we really to believe that Lucky made a deal with Rand in the past, but didn't get immunity for herself and her dad in writing? And seeing how Cary's head and arm were really the only body parts hanging outside the window as he shot at the cops, was it a bit odd that the wound he succumbed to was so low on his chest?

9 | First, he dominated "Jeopardy!." Now, Jamie Ding has mastered "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." What's next —a stint on "The Traitors"? "Dancing With the Stars"? He isn't be done with his TV career, right?!