TVLine Asks: How Did All American Know The Steps? Did Strange New Worlds Scare You? What Game Show Will Millionaire Champ Conquer Next? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "All American," "Big Brother," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and more!
1 | Who else was very glad "The Chi" gave us that flash-forward after that brutal shooting near the end of the series finale?
2| As reader Calisto asks: With "The Walking Dead: Dead City" putting Jimmi Simpson's Dillard in a bar, can we consider this a stealth "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" crossover? And do you suspect Hershel is still working for the Dama?
3 | On "House of the Dragon," did you immediately realize that the menacing message Rhaenyra received at the end of the episode was written on a Baratheon uniform? Or (like us), did you need to rewind and pause on the image to figure out exactly what was going down?
4 | Don't you wish "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" had explained the exact medical issue that kept Natalie from returning to the competition, especially since she showed up to the elimination looking as radiant as ever?
5 | Considering the "Ted Lasso" Season 4 trailer begins with Roy embracing Ted with a hug, is it safe to assume Keeley's ex has continued seeing Dr. Fieldstone in the three years since we last saw him at the end of Season 3?
6 | We love a choreographed "All American" dance number, but when exactly was KJ getting those rehearsals in, since his attendance at the dance was a spontaneous decision anyway?
7 | Now that ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC have all locked in their fall premiere dates, what will your TV viewing schedule look come September and October?
8 | On "Lucky," are we really to believe that Lucky made a deal with Rand in the past, but didn't get immunity for herself and her dad in writing? And seeing how Cary's head and arm were really the only body parts hanging outside the window as he shot at the cops, was it a bit odd that the wound he succumbed to was so low on his chest?
9 | First, he dominated "Jeopardy!." Now, Jamie Ding has mastered "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." What's next —a stint on "The Traitors"? "Dancing With the Stars"? He isn't be done with his TV career, right?!
We're also wondering...
10 | On "The Valley," were any of you "Vanderpump Rules" fans thrown off by the sight of Lala being the voice of reason (!) in the ongoing Janet vs. Danny dispute? And are any of these people even going to be able to film with each other next season after how nasty things got in the finale?
11| "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" fans, were you genuinely creeped out by this week's ghost story aboard a haunted spaceship? And didn't you think Spock's severed ears were just a space hallucination until Chapel had to patch them back on at episode's end?
12 | OK, but for real: Can we stop renewing shows — in this case, "Wonder Man" — only to reverse those renewal decisions weeks or months later?
13 | "Drag Race" fans, did you get deja vu from Jason's outburst before his elimination on "Big Brother," which was eerily similar to the fit he threw after being eliminated on "All Stars 11" just a few months ago? Is "Don't touch me, Kamu" the new "Don't talk to me, Aura"? And was there a funnier moment on TV this week than Melody defusing the tension during tea time by pointing out that a group of crows is called a murder?
14 | As much as we enjoyed seeing Kaley Cuoco reprise Penny in Episode 2 of "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," did it bring you even more joy seeing "theater, film, and television's Christine Baranski" return to the "Big Bang Theory" franchise — not as Leonard's mother Beverly, but as herself, preaching about "a world free of anger, war, and insult comics" in that reeducation camp video?
15| Is it safe to assume Oracle won't be among the big tech behemoths called out on CBS' "Cupertino," given that it's owned by Larry Ellison, father of Paramount CEO David Ellison? Also, how excited are you to see Busy Philipps and Renée Elise Goldsberry share the screen again so soon after the 2024 cancellation of "Girls5eva"?
16 | What do we think are the chances of a Paul Rudd cameo in Paramount+'s "Clueless" sequel series? And as TVLine reader William mentioned, why do so many revivals continue to center their stories on the legacy characters as parents? Does anyone really care about Cher's kids?
17| Now that Ryan Murphy has confirmed "American Horror Story: 13" isn't a "Coven" follow-up, but will instead see franchise veterans reprise as many as seven (!) of their previous characters, are you more — or less — excited for the new season?
18 | Are you crossing every finger and toe in hopes that John Oliver addresses the "Air Bud" reboot trailer during Sunday's episode of "Last Week Tonight"?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!