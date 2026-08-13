"M*A*S*H," one of the best TV shows of the 1970s, helped popularize the idea of the network dramedy in American television. Set during the Korean War, the show follows the antics of a mobile Army surgical hospital during the '50s conflict. Though the story's de facto protagonist Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda) engaged in wacky pranks to keep himself occupied, it also never shortchanged the soul-consuming cost of war. The series also got much more serious as it progressed, eschewing the screwball comedy elements in its early years for somber storytelling.

What all that means is that as funny as "M*A*S*H" could often be, it also prominently featured heartbreaking emotional stakes. Powered by strong antiwar themes, the nature of the main characters' wartime occupations trying to save lives from grisly violence was a constant element. Even main characters weren't safe from tragic fates over the course of the series, something the show established relatively early in its run. These are the 10 saddest "M*A*S*H" episodes ranked to the most effectively tear-jerking stories of them all.