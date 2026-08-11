"The Big Bang Theory" continues to grow its sitcom franchise, with the show's third spin-off "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" as its most ambitious yet. The show centers on put-upon comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), who finds himself thrust into the multiverse. There, he encounters not only alternate versions of himself but also variants of returning "Big Bang Theory" legacy characters. "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" takes its familiar characters and plunges them into a wacky science fiction adventure.

There are plenty of other lighter takes on sci-fi television, from shows set across parallel universes and alternate timelines to those indulging in general cosmic mischief. With that in mind, we're highlighting the best shows that sci-fi fans should check out next. Some are overt sitcoms, while others operate with bigger stakes but maintain a noticeably lighter tone than their more self-serious genre contemporaries. These are the 10 best TV shows like "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" for even more quirky sci-fi antics.