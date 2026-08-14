10 Best TV Shows Like Emmy Rossum's Furious

Before its first season has even ended, audiences are already hooked on Hulu's latest crime thriller, "Furious." Emmy Rossum stars as Alice Black, an FBI agent investigating a string of murders of men by the young Catherine Grace (Lola Petticrew). What begins as a hunt for a serial killer quickly turns into a suspenseful game of hide-and-seek between two women who may be more alike than different.

The cat-and-mouse dynamic is a frequent trope in the crime genre, but plenty of shows have found ways to turn it on its head and complicate the relationships between chasers and chased. "Furious" is also far from the first female-led crime thriller, with heroines and anti-heroines increasingly taking center stage in the genre.

These crime dramas and thrillers offer many of the same elements that make the Hulu series so addictive. Whether it's a female-led detective story or a twisty serial killer drama, these should be your next binge-watches once Season 1 of "Furious" is over.