TVLine Asks: Is The Pitt Season 3 Set During The Night Shift? Who Should Win DWTS: The Next Pro? Did Furious Nail That Needle Drop? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Pitt," "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," "Furious," and more!
1 | Does "The Pitt" teaser trailer showing Drs. Abbot and Shen discussing Robby's imminent return suggest that Season 3 will start earlier than 7 a.m. — possibly during the night shift? And does that mean that some of our series-regular cast may not appear until Episode 2 or later...?
2 | Did "The Walking Dead: Dead City" introduce the character of Fabian just so Negan had someone to ruthlessly murder this week to prove he's still a bad-ass rogue? And are you buying that the bullet Negan fired into Fabian's skull somehow magically kept going across the room and killed Dillard's beloved walker Cockenspiel, too?
3 | Is Jelly Roll taking over "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" from Rosie O'Donnell the biggest downgrade in late-night TV since the great Conan O'Brien/Jay Leno debacle of 2010?
4 | Last call for those watching "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro": Who's your pick to win it all?
5 | How are we feeling about the prospect of an "Only Murders in the Building" season that takes place entirely outside of New York City — and, more specifically, outside of the Arconia? And does that mean we won't see some of our favorite Arconia residents this year, like Howard and Uma?
We're also wondering...
6 | Now that we know Kit Harington will play Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO's "Harry Potter" series, who's your new dream casting for Sirius Black, a Season 3 role that many hoped Harington might fill?
7 | A "shocking discovery" is going to upend Bill Goodman's life on this season of "CIA." Any early guesses about what that may be?
8 | "All American" fans, are you digging how many old flashbacks the show has been working into its final season, or is the reliance on past-season nostalgia too heavy? And did you get a chuckle out of Olivia's suggestion that second cousins are very close with each other and talk frequently?
9 | On "Furious," how satisfying was that episode-ending needle drop of Rihanna's "We Found Love"?
10 | We know the "Big Brother" house can be a pressure cooker, but was Mallory's crashout just a little too extra? And was turning off the live feeds for three-plus days really the appropriate way to celebrate the 1,000th episode?
We'd like to know...
11 | Isn't "Ted Lasso" having Keeley make Roy go on all those dates just a rehash of "Sports Night" Season 2?
12 | On "The Challenge: Cutthroat," we understand it must've been frustrating for Sydney to get injured so early in the game, but did she take things a little too far with all of that Deb smack talk?
13 | Seeing as the "Survivor 51" cast consists of 21 castaways and the fact that the Open Era will be reusing twists from the past, do we think that one unlucky player might get eliminated before the game even gets cooking?
14 | So, Apple TV has a new show called "12 12 12," and they're not releasing it on December 12?
15 | Speaking of Apple TV, does the streamer's latest price hike have you hoping that the platform launches a cheaper ad-supported tier soon?
16 | "Project Runway" fans, who do you think Christian will save from elimination next week: Bryan or Jeffrey? And who do you think he should save?
We're still wondering...
17 | Did the annoyingly cute digital kitty in "Dark Matter" — the one that knew every creepy detail about the Dessens — make you just a little bit more terrified of our own future?
18 | Did Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay really have Jaime Pressly guest-star in multiple Season 2 episodes of "Leanne" and not reunite her with "Mom" co-star Kristen Johnston? And speaking of Lorre's former collaborators, did "Mike & Molly" and "Bob Hearts Abishola" vet Billy Gardell stealing scene after scene in Episode 9 as Leanne's abrasive date, Dutch, have you hoping that he and Lorre team up for a third sitcom soon?
19 | Was all the regurgitating of food in this week's "Stuart Fails to the Save the Universe" moo-ltiverse a bit... much?
20 | While we like the idea of J. Smith-Cameron on "Law & Order: SVU," doesn't Benson already have a peer in fellow Captain Renee Curry?
21 | OK, "Manifest" fans: Who must return in the Netflix spin-off "Arrivals"? Do you have any nonnegotiables?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!