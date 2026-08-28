TVLine Asks: Is The Pitt Season 3 Set During The Night Shift? Who Should Win DWTS: The Next Pro? Did Furious Nail That Needle Drop? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Pitt," "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," "Furious," and more!



1 | Does "The Pitt" teaser trailer showing Drs. Abbot and Shen discussing Robby's imminent return suggest that Season 3 will start earlier than 7 a.m. — possibly during the night shift? And does that mean that some of our series-regular cast may not appear until Episode 2 or later...?

2 | Did "The Walking Dead: Dead City" introduce the character of Fabian just so Negan had someone to ruthlessly murder this week to prove he's still a bad-ass rogue? And are you buying that the bullet Negan fired into Fabian's skull somehow magically kept going across the room and killed Dillard's beloved walker Cockenspiel, too?

3 | Is Jelly Roll taking over "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" from Rosie O'Donnell the biggest downgrade in late-night TV since the great Conan O'Brien/Jay Leno debacle of 2010?

4 | Last call for those watching "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro": Who's your pick to win it all?

5 | How are we feeling about the prospect of an "Only Murders in the Building" season that takes place entirely outside of New York City — and, more specifically, outside of the Arconia? And does that mean we won't see some of our favorite Arconia residents this year, like Howard and Uma?