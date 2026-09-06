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Relationships are hard and sometimes you just need a good cry — am I right? In that spirit, I'm rounding up the 15 Best Romance TV Shows That Will Leave You In Tears.

Sometimes you haven't cried in so long, you begin to crave it. Crying, after all, is one of the most obvious signs that you're really feeling something, you're not just letting a story wash over you. And what a release it is to lay alone on your couch in the dark and wipe away tears shed over a romance that isn't yours!

The list below includes 15 shows that will help you do just that by chronicling a variety of love stories, from the tragic and forbidden to the casual and the awkward. There's something for everyone in this round-up: It's got sexiness thanks to "Bridgerton" and "Heated Rivalry," sweetness thanks to "Heartstopper" and "Never Have I Ever," and everything in between!

Keep in mind, this is not a definitive list of every romance that will bring on the waterworks. You may have a completely different set of go-to romance series that make you feel something, and that's OK — different strokes for different folks! After you've checked out my top picks below, hit the comments with any of your own favorite romance shows to cry to.