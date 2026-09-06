15 Best Romance TV Shows That Will Leave You In Tears
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Relationships are hard and sometimes you just need a good cry — am I right? In that spirit, I'm rounding up the 15 Best Romance TV Shows That Will Leave You In Tears.
Sometimes you haven't cried in so long, you begin to crave it. Crying, after all, is one of the most obvious signs that you're really feeling something, you're not just letting a story wash over you. And what a release it is to lay alone on your couch in the dark and wipe away tears shed over a romance that isn't yours!
The list below includes 15 shows that will help you do just that by chronicling a variety of love stories, from the tragic and forbidden to the casual and the awkward. There's something for everyone in this round-up: It's got sexiness thanks to "Bridgerton" and "Heated Rivalry," sweetness thanks to "Heartstopper" and "Never Have I Ever," and everything in between!
Keep in mind, this is not a definitive list of every romance that will bring on the waterworks. You may have a completely different set of go-to romance series that make you feel something, and that's OK — different strokes for different folks! After you've checked out my top picks below, hit the comments with any of your own favorite romance shows to cry to.
Bridgerton
For anybody in a period of lust, love, or longing, "Bridgerton" is practically required reading. Set in England's regency era, the show opens the door to a whole host of tragic and heartbreaking circumstances amplified by the time's rigid social customs.
The series gets stronger and stronger each season as we begin to familiarize ourselves with the large Bridgerton family, and the entire community around them. By Season 4, we're even rooting for the previously buttoned-up "Bridgerton" matriarch to commit to her newfound romance! (A middle-aged woman in the throes of desire?! Truly groundbreaking.) Whether you love the yearning that is waiting for your wishes to be fulfilled, or get excited by the drama of forbidden love and overcoming class differences, "Bridgerton" has mastered the tragic, tear-inducing romance.
One Day
If you haven't yet read "One Day" by David Nicholls, I urge you to get reading before you get streaming! Netflix's adaptation of Nicholls' novel is undoubtedly one of the best book-to-TV adaptations of all time. The book stuns, and the show — which is impressively loyal to the original text — doesn't disappoint, boosted by outstanding performances by both Ambika Mod ("This Is Going to Hurt") and Leo Woodall ("The White Lotus").
The whole premise of this sweeping, years-long love story has a bittersweet edge throughout its single-season run. The series begins on the night of Emma (Mod) and Dexter's (Woodall) graduation from the University of Edinburgh. The pair cross paths at an end-of-year celebration and they ultimately spend the night — and much of the next morning — together. While they don't hook up, the evening becomes an almost spiritual one-night-stand as Emma (the quintessential studious hot girl hiding behind a pair of glasses) and Dex (the classic, careless bad boy rich kid) share inexplicable chemistry.
It all goes down on July 15, 1988 — St. Swithin's Day, which is sort of akin to Groundhog's Day in the U.S. (More on the obscure British holiday here.) For the rest of the 14-episode series, we revisit our central couple on that exact day as years pass by, and they both change in positive and negative ways. It all culminates in an emotional ending you won't forget.
Love, Victor
"Love, Victor" is Hulu's sequel series to the 2018 com-com "Love, Simon," which broke new ground as the first major studio film to center on a gay teen romance. And if you liked the movie, you'll love the series. Hulu's series stars Michael Cimino ("Annabelle Comes Home") as the title character, a 15-year-old who is struggling with his sexuality as he adjusts to a new city and a nerve-wracking transition to Creekwood High School.
And if you haven't seen the movie, fear not. The show quickly catches viewers up on Simon Spier's time at Creekwood, and Nick Robinson returns as Simon (via voiceover) when he and Victor strike up a friendship over Instagram DMs.
Though "Love, Victor" doesn't take big swings when it comes to exploring teenage sexuality, it still possesses an undeniable charm. In the end, if you're looking for a romance to bring you to tears, is there anything more powerful than tapping into that confusing time of young adulthood?
Insecure
If you need to laugh and cry at the same time, "Insecure" is the way to go. The HBO series follows Issa (played by creator Issa Rae), who works for a nonprofit hoping to inspire inner-city teens. Viewers quickly learn, however, that she's not making the impact she hopes, and her feelings of general unrest seep into her relationship with her live-in boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis). Issa ultimately explores other romantic options, but her and Lawrence's love story becomes a central point of the series. All of that complexity is set to the beat of Issa's self-written raps, which she performs in front of the mirror throughout the series, channeling her internal self-talk to help hype herself up for life's highs and get herself over life's lows.
But the show doesn't just explore romantic love. Issa is surrounded by a group of girlfriends — Molly (Yvonne Orji), Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), and Tiffany (Amanda Seales) — who will make you root for friend-love like you never have before. In the end, the show perfectly depicts the frustrating highs and lows of your late 20s, trying to balance friendship, relationships, and a career.
Normal People
The emotional rollercoaster that is Sally Rooney's 2018 critically acclaimed novel reached an even wider audience with the release of Hulu's 2020 adaptation. The 12-episode miniseries starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as Marianne and Connell details their intimate albeit complex relationship. Over the course of four years, the pair grows from unsure teenagers to slightly more confident adults, but they never seem to be able to communicate with one another the depth of the feelings, fears, or desire. The series — and the book — perfectly captures the intricacies of the kind of relationship where emotions are felt so deeply, but specific feelings are hard to pin down with words.
Edgar-Jones and Mescal masterfully bring Rooney's characters to life, delivering believable chemistry — and an appropriate hint of doom and gloom. The stand-out performances are supported by a stellar soundtrack and the inherent drama of a "will-they-or-won't-they" relationship, making "Normal People" an enduring tragic tale of love and lust.
Fellow Travelers
When a TV show boasts a decades-spanning love story, you know you're about to get the wind knocked out of you — and "Fellow Travelers" is no exception. Based on Thomas Mallon's novel, and adapted by "Homeland" and "Ray Donovan" vet Ron Nyswaner, the series charts the 35-year relationship between Jonathan Bailey's earnest and optimistic Tim Laughlin and Matt Bomer's charismatic and intimacy-avoidant "Hawk" Fuller, from their first meeting in the McCarthy-era '50s to the AIDS epidemic in the '80s.
The series made waves because it doesn't shy away from physical intimacy, but don't be fooled: These two characters aren't just sucking toes. They are falling deeply and madly in love, which transforms every sex scene into an emotional moment rather than a gratuitous display of seduction. Viewers watch as the bond between Hawk and Tim strengthens through their gravitational pull and their loving exchanges in the bedroom. They discuss dreams and politics — the idealistic, deeply religious Tim wants to fight the good against Communism — and skirt the line between innocent talk and innuendo-laden flirting. It all builds up to an unforgettable ending that Bomer calls "profoundly transportive."
Outlander
Though "Outlander" recently wrapped its eight-season run, the time-traveling drama lives on in the minds and hearts of all those who watched. (And rewatched!)
If you haven't yet stumbled upon the time-traveling romance, here's some background: The series is based on Diana Gabaldon's novels, and centers on the romance between Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). The series begins with Claire meeting Jamie after she travels back in time from the 1940s to 1740s Scotland — for reasons that aren't yet clear. Though the series incorporates stories of politics, war, and rebellion, the action is just fodder for romance, one that slowly burns between Claire and Jamie even as violence erupts around them.
If you're unsure where to start, check out TVLine's ranking of every season of "Outlander." And if you think the Starz adaptation is not worth the watch because you've read the books — you're wrong! The show took some creative liberties, allowing even readers familiar with the source material the opportunity to be surprised.
Heated Rivalry
"Heated Rivalry," which is adapted from Rachel Reid's "Game Changers" books, stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams as Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander — two closeted hockey athletes in a secret relationship together. Season 1 of the Canadian drama, which TVLine named one of the best shows of 2025, became an instant international phenomenon.
Storrie and Williams' impressive performances are supported by an intoxicating soundtrack and plenty of smutty skating drama that keeps you coming back for more. The only downside? There are only six episodes to binge! The sheer scarcity will be enough to bring you to tears if the show's forbidden love story already hasn't. (Luckily, production on Season 2 is already underway; here's everything we know about the show's sophomore run!)
Fleabag
Prime Video hand-delivered Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the wildly talented U.K. actor and writer, to our shores with this dark comedy about a flawed woman and her flawed relationships. Waller-Bridge is instantly captivating as the series lead, taking viewers along for a ride as she explores grief, friendship, and romance, with fourth-wall breaking asides, inviting viewers into her self-centered — and brilliantly funny — inner monologue.
Season 1 of the series is worth celebrating, but Season 2 takes things to the next level with the introduction of Andrew Scott's "Hot Priest." The man of the cloth goes on to develop a deep and complicated relationship — without clear boundaries! — with the woman who practically smells of sin. (It's almost biblical!)
Over the years, TVLine has given "Fleabag" its flowers, calling it one of the best shows of the 21st century, Prime Video's best show of all time, and one of best final seasons of TV, ever. Now, we can finally add one more rose to its bouquet of success: By God, is it a tear-inducing romance!
Queen Charlotte
If you've got the "Bridgerton" post-binge blues, you're in for a treat: There's a prequel! "Queen Charlotte" centers on the young monarch's (India Amarteifio) rise to prominence and power, exploring how the royal's marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest) sparked a great love story and societal changes, setting the stage for the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in "Bridgerton."
The single, six-episode season follows Charlotte after she's been chosen as George's bride during a time of crisis, but the pair hasn't ever even met. Resistant to the arrangement at first, Charlotte ultimately weds the charming and dreamy king, but their relationship is anything but blissful. The two at first live separate lives, until George finally lets his wife into his heart, sharing with her the personal struggles he's forced to face in secret. Charlotte's fierce commitment to the husband she learned to love will make you feel things you never thought you could.
This Is Us
Some series on this list will make you cry tears of joy, tears of grief, and tears of relief, but "This Is Us" will make you do all three — and with such ferocity that you may become concerned.
NBC's "This Is Us" follows the family of Jack and Rebecca Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore), which includes siblings Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Kevin (Justin Hartley). In the present-day, we get to know each sibling — their personal lives and their place among the family dynamic — while familiarizing ourselves with parents Jack and Rebecca in non-linear flashbacks. Together, the whole clan tackles grief, new beginnings, and various setbacks that inevitably come with growing up.
And in case you feel the urge to argue that "This Is Us" is too sad and dramatic to be called a romance, I have prepared a rebuttal: Sometimes love and life are sad!
The Summer I Turned Pretty
There's nothing groundbreaking about "The Summer I Turned Pretty." The breezy YA adaptation hits all the expected emotional beats — and that's exactly why we love it! The series isn't trying to reinvent the wheel, or deliver some twist-filled saga. Instead, it sets up a familiar relationship conundrum — the haunting love triangle that only comes about from the folly of youth — and forces viewers to root for their favorite pairings.
The show revolves around one central triangle involving 16-year-old Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and her two childhood best friends — who are also brothers! — Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno).
Over the course of three seasons, the teenagers start and stop various romantic relationships that impact their dynamic as lifelong friends and family. Belly is constantly torn over whom she most desires — the brooding older boy Conrad, or the younger, energetic Jeremiah. It all culminates in a series finale set in Paris! (Though the story is set to continue with a movie on Prime Video.)
Heartstopper
Once we said hi to "Hearstopper," Netflix's LGBTQ+ dramedy adapted from Alice Oseman's graphic novels, we fell for it faster than future boyfriends Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) did for one another.
The series follows the two boys, who develop a romance after becoming friends at an all-boys grammar school. What ensues is a sweet exploration of young adulthood, as Nick and Charlie not only navigate their romance, but also struggles with mental health, coming out, and supporting their friends amid their own journeys of self-discovery.
"Heartstopper" recently wrapped its run with a movie that puts Nick and Charlie to the test as their long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them, and uncertainty about the future creeps in. All in all, the series — and the film! — is a must-watch for any lover of love.
Never Have I Ever
Created by Mindy Kaling, "Never Have I Ever" stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an Indian American teen girl who's got school figured out... but is still fuzzy on the whole "sex" thing. Distracted by steamy dreams of a hunky classmate serving himself up to her, she suddenly declares herself ready to lose her virginity.
The show is an eye-opening tale of the young girl's quest to master her own sexuality. It's almost an updated version of "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," only Margaret is the slightly older Devi (though both live in a New Jersey suburb) and God is reimagined as a grouchy retired tennis star.
Have I lost you? I'lll explain: The series is narrated by none other than John McEnroe, who helps guide viewers through Devi's high school experience with hilarious line-readings and a surprising amount of tenderness. Though we can't see him, McEnroe's voiceovers make it easy to picture him shaking his head in disappointment or breaking a racket in anger over Devi's latest scheme. By the series' end, you'll find yourself getting emotional alongside McEnroe as he connects the dots on Devi's journey, overwhelmed with pride about just how far our girl has come.
Nobody Wants This
Take it from me: You'll need to clear your calendar for a front-to-back binge of "Nobody Wants This." I myself watched the entirety of Season 1 in one night while building Ikea furniture with my best friend, and we were both swooning.
The rom-com series respectively stars Kristen Bell ("The Good Place") and Adam Brody ("The O.C.") as Joanne, an agnostic podcast host, and Noah, an unconventional rabbi, who hit it off at a party in the first episode. Their brief flirtation quickly turns into something more, but the couple must navigate pressure from their family and friends, some of whom believe their cultural differences are too vast to overcome.
The entire series feels like it hinges on the chemistry between Bell and Brody, and luckily, the pair rises to the occasion. Every emotional beat, which could veer on the predictable or corny, becomes fresh, exciting, and tantalizing because their connection is so believable. Plus, the tone of "Nobody Wants This" is slightly less gloomy and tragic as some other shows included on this list. Even though Joanna and Noah's relationship is practically forbidden, you (hopefully) won't be drowning in a puddle of sad tears.