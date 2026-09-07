10 Best Recurring M*A*S*H Characters, Ranked

One of the best TV shows of the 1970s is "M*A*S*H," a medical dramedy that ran from 1972 to 1983. Set during the Korean War in the '50s, the story centers on an American mobile surgical hospital during the conflict, the 4077th. While the series featured a robust and memorable main cast, it was supplemented by plenty of guest stars and actors playing recurring characters. With this article, we're highlighting the latter, the familiar faces who graced the show more than once and added to its antics.

To clarify, the characters that we're including on this list appeared in at least two episodes of the series while never being credited as a series regular. That means characters like Maxwell Klinger (Jamie Farr), while initially in the series as a recurring character before becoming a series regular, are not up for consideration. Inclusion also doesn't necessarily extend to actors, with several performers playing multiple characters during the show's lengthy run, albeit in one-off appearances. With all of that in mind, these are the 10 best recurring "M*A*S*H" characters to appear during the hit series' 11-season run.