CBS Premiere Spoilers: Fresh Scoop On 14 Returning Shows! Boston Blue, Marshals, NCIS, Fire Country, And More
CBS has released synopses for more than a dozen fall premieres, including "Boston Blue," "Fire Country," "Marshals," and "Tracker."
The following list, which is ordered by airdate, offers fresh intel and even fresher photos from all of your broadcast favorites.
As previously reported, CBS Premiere Week kicks off on Sunday, October 4, with "Marshals" and "Tracker." Over the following five nights, you'll get fresh episodes of "FBI," "CIA," "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Elsbeth," and "Sheriff Country," "Fire Country," and "Boston Blue," along with the premieres of new series "NCIS: New York," "Eternally Yours," and "Cupertino." (Unscripted vets "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race" return in September.)
Scroll down to see what's on tap for all your favorite CBS shows, then leave a comment and let us know which premieres you're most anticipating.
Survivor
"Permanent Uncertainty" — Castaways marooned in remote Fiji embark upon the Open Era of "Survivor" and battle to win $1 million. The catchphrase of the season, "permanent uncertainty," comes into play as soon as the castaways reach the beach and discover that one player must leave to go on a mysterious journey. Then, the first tribal council pits two allies against each other in a dramatic battle of wills.
Season 51 Premiere Date: Wednesday, September 23 at 8 p.m.
The Amazing Race
"Sorry Guys, We Used Our Express Pass" — In Vancouver, host Phil Keoghan surprises racers with the first twist of the season: for the first time in "Amazing Race" history, there are 13 Express Passes in play.
Season 39 Premiere Date: Wednesday, September 30 at 9:30 p.m.
Marshals
"All Hat No Cattle" — When Kayce realizes Tate has been taken hostage, he goes rogue in a desperate race to save his son as the Marshals uncover a powerful criminal operation tied to the East Camp land grab. A violent showdown ensues, putting everything Kayce cares about at risk.
Season 2 Premiere Date Sunday, October 4 at 8:30 p.m.
Tracker
"Safe Harbor" — Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles.
Season 4 Premiere Date: Sunday, October 4 at 9:30 p.m.
FBI
"Rendition" — After a young traveler is found shot dead in a state park, the team discovers she was witness to an execution of a person involved in a top-secret government sponsored project. Meanwhile, Maggie struggles to bond with her new partner Isaiah Green (played by Roland Buck III), OA adjusts to a new role and CIA's Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan) lends a helping hand on the case.
Season 9 Premiere Date: Monday, October 5 at 8 p.m.
CIA
"The Deep" — When a known cartel fixer arrives in NYC, the team tracks him down and discovers the body of a DEA agent. After it becomes clear the case is not what it seems, the team must work quickly to prevent additional murders. Meanwhile, Bill makes a shocking discovery when he returns to work after the death of his father and the team enlists the help of FBI's Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd).
Season 2 Premiere Date: Monday, October 5 at 9 p.m.
Harlan Coben's Final Twist
"Betsy Faria" — When church-going mother Betsy Faria is found stabbed to death in her quiet Missouri home, police initially suspect suicide ... she'd tried it before. But multiple stab wounds and the surrounding evidence point to her husband. It seems like an open-and-shut case: trial, conviction, done. But then, more dead bodies and strange twists lead back to Betsy's murder... unraveling a story everyone thought they understood.
Season 2 Premiere Date: Monday, October 5 at 10 p.m.
NCIS
"Wayward Son" – While dealing with the fallout from the shooting involving McGee's son, the team investigates a mysterious new threat to the Secretary of the Navy and receives help from an unexpected source: Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), newly arrived in D.C. to open a satellite office of his private security firm.
Season 24 Premiere Date: Tuesday, October 6 at 8 p.m.
NCIS: New York
"Pilot" — After years of special assignments and covert ops, Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City for a brand-new mission. When Sam's friend and Navy reservist Jack Halloway is found dead, he requests permission from Assistant Special Agent-In-Charge Robyn Wells (Jennifer Beals) to investigate his friend's death. Robyn pairs Sam with roguish agent Nick Schaeffer (Scott Caan), who introduces him to the rest of the team: clean-cut Wyatt Sellers (Shane Harper), bright-eyed Addy Ross (Jacqueline Byers) and hacker-turned-computer guy Sean Sullivan (Devin Druid). As the team investigates Jack's death, they work together to gather key information that can help find the culprits.
Series Premiere Date: Tuesday, October 6 at 9 p.m.
NCIS: Origins
"Don't You Forget About Me" — In the present day, ghosts from Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) past finally catch up to him, shattering his peaceful retirement in Alaska. In 1992, the team races to rescue a kidnapped Randy (Caleb Foote) while Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Lala (Mariel Molino) deal with the aftermath of their kiss.
Season 3 Premiere Date: Tuesday, October 6 at 10 p.m.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
"Feminine Wiles and..." — Tensions rise when Mandy and the family side against Georgie in his fight with Mary. Meanwhile, Connor turns to Georgie when he gets himself into trouble.
Season 3 Premiere Date: Thursday, October 8 at 8 p.m.
Eternally Yours
"Pilot" — "Eternally Yours" is a family comedy centered around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards), a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter Emma's (Helen J Shen) earnest human boyfriend, Max (Jaren Lewison), unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever... or if forever is a life sentence. Max finds his world turned upside down after he discovers the truth about Helen's mysterious family.
Series Premiere Date: Thursday, October 8 at 8:30 p.m.
Elsbeth
"Crazy in Love" — Elsbeth crosses paths with renowned marriage counselor Serena Collyer (Nicole Scherzinger), whose cool demeanor hides a murderous and messy passion. Also, Teddy sets a wedding date; Gloria Reuben ("Boston Blue") returns as Claudia Payne.
Season 4 Premiere Date: Thursday, October 8 at 9 p.m.
Cupertino
"Michael and Olivia" — "Cupertino" stars Mike Colter and Rachel Keller as lawyers Michael Price and Olivia Siffre, who are wrongfully terminated from a tech start-up. Michael and Olivia join forces to form their own law firm to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths of Silicon Valley. Also, Michael's former assistant, Christy Palladino (Ella Stiller), uses her close-knit family connections to help the firm in its inception; Joe Morton and Steven Pasquale guest-star.
Series Premiere Date: Thursday, October 8 at 10 p.m.
Sheriff Country
"Cyclone" — As Sheriff Mickey Fox struggles to process a shocking revelation about her family, she races to save a troubled young woman whose descent into a dangerous criminal operation uncovers a growing threat to all of Edgewater; Ben McKenzie guest-stars as Sheriff Wade, a neighboring Sheriff who is called in to assist Sheriff Mickey... and has a few secrets of his own.
Season 2 Premiere Date: Friday, October 9 at 8 p.m.
Fire Country
"Founders' Day" — As Edgewater celebrates its annual Founders' Day festival, a catastrophic sinkhole opens beneath Main Street, trapping residents underground and forcing Station 42 into a high-stakes rescue. Meanwhile, a mysterious former firefighter arrives in Edgewater.
Season 5 Premiere Date: Friday, October 9 at 9 p.m.
Boston Blue
"The Crash" — When a series of murders begins mirroring the infamous Boston Strangler killings, Danny and Lena race to stop a copycat killer before he strikes again. As panic grips the city, Jonah and Sean, fresh off their rookie year, as well as Henry Reagan ("Blue Bloods" vet Len Cariou), jump in to help Danny and Lena track down and arrest the killer. Also, Danny faces a career-defining promotion while Lena uncovers a lead that could link the attack on Detective Rodgers to a powerful figure.
Season 2 Premiere Date: Friday, October 9 at 10 p.m.