CBS Premiere Spoilers: Fresh Scoop On 14 Returning Shows! Boston Blue, Marshals, NCIS, Fire Country, And More

CBS has released synopses for more than a dozen fall premieres, including "Boston Blue," "Fire Country," "Marshals," and "Tracker."

The following list, which is ordered by airdate, offers fresh intel and even fresher photos from all of your broadcast favorites.

As previously reported, CBS Premiere Week kicks off on Sunday, October 4, with "Marshals" and "Tracker." Over the following five nights, you'll get fresh episodes of "FBI," "CIA," "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Elsbeth," and "Sheriff Country," "Fire Country," and "Boston Blue," along with the premieres of new series "NCIS: New York," "Eternally Yours," and "Cupertino." (Unscripted vets "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race" return in September.)

Scroll down to see what's on tap for all your favorite CBS shows, then leave a comment and let us know which premieres you're most anticipating.