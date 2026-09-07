10 Best TV Shows Like Bluey

Few shows, especially in recent years, have enchanted both children and parents alike in the way that "Bluey" has. The Australian kids' series premiered in 2018, following the day-to-day adventures of a family of Australian cattle dogs. Across three seasons and over 150 episodes, main character Bluey's childhood is fueled by her parents' encouragement of imaginative play and curiosity, with many of the series's life lessons resonating with modern family dynamics.

Although it may seem like "Bluey" is one of a kind in the history of children's entertainment, there have been plenty of shows aimed at kids that offer a similar portrayal of positive parenting styles. What all of these shows have in common is their ability not just to connect with young kids, but also to connect with parents and guardians about what a healthy childhood looks like. From classic kids' shows that today's parents may have been raised on to more obscure series that have struggled to reach the mainstream in the streaming era, these are the shows you should be showing your kid if they're not already hooked on episodes of "Bluey."