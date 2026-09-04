TVLine Asks: Did DWTS: The Next Pro Results Surprise? Who Should Win Project Runway? Was Chad Powers Giving The Purge? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," "Project Runway," "Chad Powers," and more!
1 | With all of the reality-hopping and scientific hoopla and impending doom happening in "Dark Matter," when did Ryan have time to shop for and prepare a fondue dinner? And is it just us, or does the idea of an alternate reality without computers or the internet sound... kind of nice?
2 | On "The Walking Dead: Dead City," were you amazed at how Emily Kinney has seemingly not aged a day since she last played Beth more than a decade ago? (She's 41 years old, people!) Plus, were you holding your breath hoping that things didn't get romantic between Maggie and Negan during their flirty day together in a zombie-free New York City?
3 | Now that you've seen how "Furious" ends its first season, how are you feeling about the show coming back for Season 2? Are you glad we'll see more of Alice's journey, or would you have been content to fill in the blanks yourself about what happens after that final scene?
4 | Where does Kelly Clarkson's performance of "Golden" (from "KPop Demon Hunters") fall on your personal ranking of her Kellyoke covers through the years?
We'd like to know...
5 | On "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," given the terrific comments that Selena had gotten from the judges, were you shocked that she finished in third place? And do you suspect that Witney Carson's stint as Robert Irwin's finale co-host served as a trial run for her to become a "DWTS" judge or co-host sometime soon?
6 | Speaking of "DWTS," do you find it kind of awesome that three of the Season 35 contestants who might be considered favorites for the finale — Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., and Julia Stiles — are all contestants in their 40s?
7 | Who are you hoping to see return to "American Ninja Warrior" in Season 20 as part of its "Summer of Champions"?
8 | On "Big Brother," which of Zingbot's epic burns was best: referring to Angela as a "Moron I'd Like to Forget" or performing an entire song about Drew getting friend-zoned by Melody?
9 | Is anyone else on "The Challenge: Cutthroat" getting a rougher edit than Anna Leigh? And since things don't seem to be getting any better for the Blue Team, are you expecting Nelson and Cara to have to go into elimination every single time?
10 | "Ted Lasso" fans, did you audibly groan when you realized Roy had caught feelings for someone else and informed Keeley? And were you pleased that they finally found a way to address M.I.A. Nate as Ted explained his reasoning behind suspending Alice?
We're also wondering...
11 | On a scale of one to "The Purge," how much did those Chad Powers masks on "Chad Powers" freak you out?
12 | On "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," are we sure that Pike and the Enterprise crew would instantly recognize the hallmarks and clichés of a TV soap opera, two hundred years from now? That said, wasn't it great to see "Days of Our Lives" icon Deidre Hall as the ship's therapist? And were you kind of loving Ethan Peck's bad-ass, bare-chested vibe as Spock's moody brother Sybok?
13 | "Project Runway" fans, who do you think will take the fourth spot in the finale: Naheim, Joseph, or Bryan? And which of the confirmed finalists — Anna, Jude, and Bi — do you think has the best shot at winning the competition overall?
14 | "Big Bang Theory" fans, did you appreciate the callback to Bernadette's beauty pageant days — namely, that she competed for Miss California Quiznos 1999? And was that meant as a joke, or is her last name in the telepathic universe actually "A**hole"?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!