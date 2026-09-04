TVLine Asks: ﻿Did DWTS: The Next Pro Results Surprise? ﻿Who Should Win Project Runway? Was Chad Powers Giving The Purge? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," "Project Runway," "Chad Powers," and more!

1 | With all of the reality-hopping and scientific hoopla and impending doom happening in "Dark Matter," when did Ryan have time to shop for and prepare a fondue dinner? And is it just us, or does the idea of an alternate reality without computers or the internet sound... kind of nice?

2 | On "The Walking Dead: Dead City," were you amazed at how Emily Kinney has seemingly not aged a day since she last played Beth more than a decade ago? (She's 41 years old, people!) Plus, were you holding your breath hoping that things didn't get romantic between Maggie and Negan during their flirty day together in a zombie-free New York City?

3 | Now that you've seen how "Furious" ends its first season, how are you feeling about the show coming back for Season 2? Are you glad we'll see more of Alice's journey, or would you have been content to fill in the blanks yourself about what happens after that final scene?

4 | Where does Kelly Clarkson's performance of "Golden" (from "KPop Demon Hunters") fall on your personal ranking of her Kellyoke covers through the years?