Will Trent Season 5: The Pitt's Alexandra Metz Is New GBI Deputy Director
Alexandra Metz will be pulling double duty in the new year — as Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center trauma surgery fellow Yolanda Garcia, and as the deputy director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
"The Pitt" star has boarded ABC's "Will Trent" as a series regular for Season 5, playing the late Amanda Wagner's successor, Birdie Palmer, TVLine has learned. Birdie is described as "confident, ambitious, and razor-sharp, but deeply guarded by a life-altering event from her past."
Metz joins an ensemble that includes leading man/executive producer Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Kevin Daniels as Franklin Wilks.
Everything We Know About Will Trent Season 5
ABC renewed "Will Trent" for Season 5 ahead of its May 5 finale, which fundamentally reshaped the series following the deaths of Amanda (Sonja Sohn) and Angie's husband, Dr. Seth McDale (Scott Foley).
By the time the finale's year-long montage came to an end, Angie had begun to emerge from her grief and embrace motherhood, Will had spent the better part of a year helping raise her daughter, Edie, and both of them had returned to work — but they weren't exactly returning to the same jobs they left behind.
Faith was heading up a joint APD-GBI task force targeting a sex trafficking ring, with Angie, Ormewood, Franklin, and Will all involved. Meanwhile, the GBI was awaiting the imminent arrival of Amanda's successor — now revealed to be Metz's Birdie Palmer. (Deadline was first to report the news.)
Production on Season 5 officially got underway Monday, August 24, in Atlanta, Georgia. The premiere, titled "Wouldn't Want to Take My Work Home," is directed by Rodríguez and written by Inda Craig-Galván and co-showrunner Karine Rosenthal.
HBO Max's "The Pitt," meanwhile, has been in production on Season 3 since mid-June, allowing Metz to continue recurring as Yolanda while co-starring on "Will Trent." Both series are expected to return with new episodes in January 2027.