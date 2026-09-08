Will Trent Season 5: The Pitt's Alexandra Metz Is New GBI Deputy Director

ABC renewed "Will Trent" for Season 5 ahead of its May 5 finale, which fundamentally reshaped the series following the deaths of Amanda (Sonja Sohn) and Angie's husband, Dr. Seth McDale (Scott Foley).

By the time the finale's year-long montage came to an end, Angie had begun to emerge from her grief and embrace motherhood, Will had spent the better part of a year helping raise her daughter, Edie, and both of them had returned to work — but they weren't exactly returning to the same jobs they left behind.

Faith was heading up a joint APD-GBI task force targeting a sex trafficking ring, with Angie, Ormewood, Franklin, and Will all involved. Meanwhile, the GBI was awaiting the imminent arrival of Amanda's successor — now revealed to be Metz's Birdie Palmer. (Deadline was first to report the news.)

Production on Season 5 officially got underway Monday, August 24, in Atlanta, Georgia. The premiere, titled "Wouldn't Want to Take My Work Home," is directed by Rodríguez and written by Inda Craig-Galván and co-showrunner Karine Rosenthal.

HBO Max's "The Pitt," meanwhile, has been in production on Season 3 since mid-June, allowing Metz to continue recurring as Yolanda while co-starring on "Will Trent." Both series are expected to return with new episodes in January 2027.