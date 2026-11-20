We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Boston Blue," "Chicago Med," "Dancing With the Stars," "FBI," and more!

1 | On "Boston Blue," was all that locker-room dialogue about looksmaxxing giving anyone else "How do you do, fellow kids?" energy? And while we get that Arturo Muñoz was a relatively minor character on "Blue Bloods," and that "Boston Blue" presumably wanted a bigger name for his imminent return, couldn't they have found someone who bears at least a passing resemblance to original portrayer Juan Francisco Villa? Amaury Nolasco looks nothing like him!

2 | Psst: Who wants to tell whoever designed the on-screen graphics for the latest John Mulaney musical number on "Saturday Night Live" that "equus" isn't spelled that way (see below)? And is repertory player Ashley Padilla single-handedly making the case for creating more recurring sketch characters — you know, like the show used to have — with the return of her hilariously annoying office worker Kathy ("We talkin' transpo?")?

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3 | We get that "Tracker" is a procedural, and any given episode is typically going to be 90-95% case of the week. But wouldn't you have much rather seen Sunday's episode focus on Colter beginning to investigate the murder of Mel's mother, instead of saving her request for help until the very end?

4 | How many times did you have to read over CBS' midseason schedule to make sense of all the changes?