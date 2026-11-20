TVLine Asks: Is Boston Blue Recast A Head-Scratcher? Could FBI Lose A Series Regular? Did Chicago Med Engagement Surprise You? And More!
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Boston Blue," "Chicago Med," "Dancing With the Stars," "FBI," and more!
1 | On "Boston Blue," was all that locker-room dialogue about looksmaxxing giving anyone else "How do you do, fellow kids?" energy? And while we get that Arturo Muñoz was a relatively minor character on "Blue Bloods," and that "Boston Blue" presumably wanted a bigger name for his imminent return, couldn't they have found someone who bears at least a passing resemblance to original portrayer Juan Francisco Villa? Amaury Nolasco looks nothing like him!
2 | Psst: Who wants to tell whoever designed the on-screen graphics for the latest John Mulaney musical number on "Saturday Night Live" that "equus" isn't spelled that way (see below)? And is repertory player Ashley Padilla single-handedly making the case for creating more recurring sketch characters — you know, like the show used to have — with the return of her hilariously annoying office worker Kathy ("We talkin' transpo?")?
3 | We get that "Tracker" is a procedural, and any given episode is typically going to be 90-95% case of the week. But wouldn't you have much rather seen Sunday's episode focus on Colter beginning to investigate the murder of Mel's mother, instead of saving her request for help until the very end?
4 | How many times did you have to read over CBS' midseason schedule to make sense of all the changes?
We're also wondering...
5 | "FBI" fans: With Scola telling Nina that he's filling out transfer paperwork to move to San Diego with her, do we actually think John Boyd is going to be leaving the show?
6 | On "Line of FIre," was Clare so shaken by her mother nearly catching her sneaking into the house in the morning that she pulled two dozen eggs out of the fridge as part of her "I was just up early to make breakfast for the two of us?" ruse?
7 | How incredibly annoying is it that "The Traitors" can't seem to figure out its season numbers? NBC's "New Blood" was announced as Season 5, and billed as such on Peacock, only for the next Peacock season to be referred to as... Season 5 in the trailer?! (We get that "New Blood" wound up getting renewed, but come on! Get it together!)
8 | "NCIS" fans, did you appreciate Kasie and Jimmy's podcast pitch as a nod to Diona Reasonover and Brian Dietzen's real-life podcast, "NCIS: Partners & Probies"? And did it kind of break the space-time continuum when Kasie said she grew up a fan of the hit CBS procedural "CSI"?
9 | On "NCIS: New York," there really wasn't a single person out on the streets of Manhattan who could have witnessed the shooting of that Navy admiral? And would an AI pioneer like Price really be fooled by that obviously AI deepfake of his son in trouble?
10 | "Dancing With the Stars" fans, following the surprising results of Tuesday's semifinals, have you come to terms with Connor Wood very likely winning Season 35?
11 | Did the fact that there was only four minutes of runtime left before the "Survivor" coin flip spoil the actual result?
12 | On "The Amazing Race," were you surprised that father/daughter duo Anuar and Andrea wound up surviving the leg after their tuk tuk broke down?
We'd also like to know...
13 | All right, Swifties, weigh in: Do all of the throwback dresses in the dressing room set at the start of Taylor Swift's CMA Awards performance — as well as the cameos by artists who were significant in her early career and her inclusion of "Our Song" in her performance of "I Knew It, I Knew You" — point to the imminent release of the rerecording of her debut album?
14 | "Chicago Med" fans: Your thoughts on Hannah and Archer getting kinda-sorta engaged at the end of this week's episode?
15 | On "Elsbeth," was guest star Lea Michele the most entertaining killer of the week we've seen in some time?
16 | Does knowing "Ted: The Animated Series" will feature Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach as John's parents, Matty and Susan, ease the pain of not getting a third season of the live-action prequel? And do you think we'll get an update on what happened to John's cousin Blaire? Also, did no one at the Thomas J. Henry law firm recognize, before they put out this AI-generated ad (see below), that the sad teddy bear left alone on the ground is definitely Ted?
17 | Do the multiple mentions of Debra Morgan in this week's "Dexter: Resurrection" foreshadow Harrison's potential fate if he continues feeding his dad police information?
18 | Wouldn't that sweet Rapp/Carson interlude at the end of this week's "YAGA" mean more if he hadn't already flirted and/or slept with every woman in town?