More than just licensing classic shows, Cartoon Network produced plenty of original series, both for its daytime programming and its late-night Adult Swim block. While we've celebrated the best Cartoon Network shows of all time, this time we're looking at the series on the cable channel that flew under the radar. From superhero shows to quirky sci-fi, there is no shortage of overlooked originals that just never quite found their wider audience. Each of the shows we're mentioning here are worthy of a reappraisal or at least more recognition than they got during their broadcast run.

Even shows featuring marquee licensed properties and produced by some of the most influential animators in the game struggled to land high viewership. Many of these shows are still available to stream on various platforms, each ripe for a revisit. It's a crowded market out there for animated series and each of these shows should've found greater success than they did. With that in mind, here are the 10 most underrated Cartoon Network shows of all time ranked to the most under-appreciated of them all.