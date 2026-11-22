10 Most Underrated Cartoon Network Shows Of All Time, Ranked
More than just licensing classic shows, Cartoon Network produced plenty of original series, both for its daytime programming and its late-night Adult Swim block. While we've celebrated the best Cartoon Network shows of all time, this time we're looking at the series on the cable channel that flew under the radar. From superhero shows to quirky sci-fi, there is no shortage of overlooked originals that just never quite found their wider audience. Each of the shows we're mentioning here are worthy of a reappraisal or at least more recognition than they got during their broadcast run.
Even shows featuring marquee licensed properties and produced by some of the most influential animators in the game struggled to land high viewership. Many of these shows are still available to stream on various platforms, each ripe for a revisit. It's a crowded market out there for animated series and each of these shows should've found greater success than they did. With that in mind, here are the 10 most underrated Cartoon Network shows of all time ranked to the most under-appreciated of them all.
10. Whatever Happened to... Robot Jones?
There's something endearing about the '70s educational animated series "Schoolhouse Rock," even if it wasn't originally meant to be on TV. The 2002 series "Whatever Happened to... Robot Jones?" subverts assumptions associated with that art style for its own nostalgic ends. The show is set in a Delaware suburb during the '80s where self-aware robots are relatively common and live among humans. Robot Jones (Bobby Block) tries to learn human behavior from his classmates as he attends a middle school and observes his friends.
Every episode of "Whatever Happened to... Robot Jones?" is divided up into a set of vignettes, each focusing on a different aspect of teenage behavior. Seeing Robot struggle to comprehend everything from skipping school to throwing a clandestine house party provides a steady amount of charm. The deliberately scratchy animation style and '80s setting gives the show a clear personality and sense of charm that makes it all the more appealing. In retrospect, "Whatever Happened to... Robot Jones?" may have worked better on Adult Swim instead of two seasons on Cartoon Network, but it still left an impression on us.
9. Sheep in the Big City
Of all the shows to poke fun at the expected conventions of an animated series, "Sheep in the Big City" is the most surprising. Premiering in 2000, the show follows a nameless sheep (Kevin Seal) who escapes the farm to relocate to a bustling metropolis for a fresh start. This leads to him being pursued by both Farmer John (James Godwin) and the military as he embarks on nonsensical adventures. The series' format also keeps things delightfully inane, from a narrator (Ken Schatz) who complains about the bad writing to the inclusion of fake commercials.
Compared to the other anthropomorphic cartoons of its era, most notably "Cow and Chicken," "Sheep in the Big City" had a surprisingly sophisticated level of writing to it. This is a show that could've relied entirely on slapstick comedy and gross-out gags like its contemporaries, but instead found ways to subvert the medium. Ahead of its time, the show ran for 26 episodes across two seasons before coming to an end in 2002. One of the most underrated animated shows of all time, "Sheep in the Big City" has fun with the possibilities of its format.
8. Generator Rex
With so many superhero shows crowding the television industry, it's expected that some have slipped through the cracks of wider recognition. This includes the 2010 animated series "Generator Rex," based on the "M. Rex" comic and set in the same universe as "Ben 10." The show is named for teenage protagonist Rex Salazar (Daryl Sabara), who is able to control the nanites in his body to manifest incredible abilities. While trying to recover from his amnesia, Rex puts his skills to good use facing individuals mutated by their own nanites, including the nefarious Van Kleiss (Troy Baker).
To its credit, "Generator Rex" received a three-season run but it feels like nobody's talking about it over a decade since its conclusion. Nowadays, the show is best known for its "Ben 10" connection, with the two properties producing a pair of crossovers, the second of which aired in 2021. The show put its own twist on the coming-of-age superhero story that "Ben 10" is better remembered for with a solid cast of characters and unique narrative hook. A series that deserves a modern revival or reboot, "Generator Rex" boasts a likable cast and solidly staged action primed for an update.
7. The Shivering Truth
Cartoon Network's late-night adult audience-oriented programming block Adult Swim celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, having launched in September 2001. While we've covered the best Adult Swim shows ever made before, one series that just missed that particular list was "The Shivering Truth." Created and narrated by Vernon Chatman, the show features short vignettes in each episode brought to life by stop-motion animation. A surreal horror series, stories range from one revolving around a prison in the desert to a man surrounded by death.
Though it doesn't get nearly as much recognition as its live-action counterparts, "The Shivering Truth" is one of the best anthology shows on television. With its striking animation style, the show is consistently unsettling, even in its deliberately sillier episodes, while its scary stories feel like waking nightmares. Despite its strong work, the show only ran for two seasons, from 2018 to 2020, with only 13 episodes produced, including its pilot. We would've loved a new set of "The Shivering Truth" episodes every year, with its dream-like dark fantasy keeping us up at night.
6. Star Wars: Clone Wars
The 2008 CG animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" is rightfully ranked among the best "Star Wars" television shows, delving into a crucial bit of the franchise's mythos. But five years before its debut, Cartoon Network aired a different take on the galactic conflict with the more conventionally animated series "Star Wars: Clone Wars." Running for three seasons, the show showcased different battles in war between the Galactic Republic and the Separatists, often spotlighting familiar Jedi. Many of the episodes feature minimal dialogue, instead showcasing grandiose action set pieces while setting up "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith."
The 2003 "Clone Wars" was developed by Genndy Tartakovsky, the creator of hit action series like "Samurai Jack" and "Primal." The show leans into Tartakovsky's strengths while filling in key bits of the franchise, like introducing the villainous General Grievous. In the wake of the CG animated series that followed, it felt like the 2003 series has since fallen by the wayside while its canonicity may have been discarded. Currently available to stream on Disney+, "Star Wars: Clone Wars" earns its place in the franchise's celebrated television programming, continuity concerns aside.
5. The Life and Times of Juniper Lee
Part fantasy action and part coming-of-age superhero "The Life and Times of Juniper Lee" feels like an animated riff on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in the best ways. Premiering in 2005, the titular hero, played by Lara Jill Miller, is a Chinese American adolescent girl living in a coastal city. Magically enhanced with superhuman abilities, it's up to June to defend her hometown from supernatural enemies while maintaining her personal life. A complication with her mystical responsibilities is that most humans can't see the magic around them, which affects how June handles her quest.
"The Life and Times of Juniper Lee" is another action show that enjoyed a three-season run but isn't as widely recognized today. The series' incorporation of East Asian mythology and cultural elements give it a visual identity that distinguishes it from other shows of its era. The action is also fluidly presented and yet mild enough to not dissuade more impressionable viewers. A rollicking good time with a simple but effective premise, "The Life and Times of Juniper Lee" is reliably entertaining across its run.
4. Green Lantern: The Animated Series
One of the most underrated superhero cartoons ever made is "Green Lantern: The Animated Series," which premiered on Cartoon Network in 2011. The series features Hal Jordan (Josh Keaton) as he defends the cosmos with the rest of the Green Lantern Corps through their willpower-fueled power rings. The show takes full advantage of the spacefaring possibilities from the DC Comics property, placing the Corps against villains all over the universe rather than just on Earth. But despite being co-created by Bruce Timm, who previously co-created "Batman: The Animated Series" and "Justice League," the show only ran for a single season.
"Green Lantern: The Animated Series" is the perfect antithesis for the overly grounded "Lanterns" and its live-action depiction of the heroes. Compared to the HBO series' portrayal of Hal Jordan as an over-the-hill misanthrope, the cartoon places him front and center as a bona fide superhero. The show also demonstrates that Timm hadn't lost a step with superhero storytelling, taking to CG animation readily and incorporating popular elements straight from the comics into the series' narrative. One of the greatest DC superhero cartoons on television, "Green Lantern: The Animated Series" deserved far more than its single season run.
3. Craig of the Creek
One of the best Cartoon Network shows of the 2010s was "Craig of the Creek," which debuted in 2017. Set in the Baltimore suburbs, the show's protagonist is Craig Williams (Philip Solomon), an adolescent boy with a vivid sense of creativity. Joined by his friends Kelsey Pokoly (Noël Wells) and J.P. Mercer (H. Michael Croner), Craig embarks on adventures involving local communities of kids along a nearby creek. The show is a wholesome celebration of imagination with an emphasis on exploration and childhood fantasy.
While it may sound odd to call a show that ran for six seasons underrated, it does feel like nobody talks much about "Craig of the Creek" nowadays. With its imaginative premise and likable cast, the show deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as contemporaries like "Adventure Time" and "Rick and Morty." Instead, the show never got anywhere the same level of recognition and isn't as widely remembered after its conclusion. A sleeper hit that hopefully will see resurgent attention in the years to come, "Craig of the Creek" always went under the wire during its broadcast run.
2. Megas XLR
After airing licensed mecha action series like "G Gundam" and "Beast Wars," Cartoon Network produced its own series in the genre with "Megas XLR." The 2004 series opens with a mecha robot known as Megas being sent back in time to save humanity from a losing war against extraterrestrials in the 31st century. Instead, Megas is turned into a hot rod by slacker mechanic Coop (David DeLuise), making both of them targets by time-traveling enemies. A love letter to the mecha genre, the show was cancelled after just two seasons, though it at least provides a satisfying ending.
"Megas XLR" is the ultimate cult classic, with its fans a dedicated group that's only grown since the show's cancellation. The series brings a self-aware sense of humor to its genre and embraces its millennial vibes, yet doesn't feel dated at the same time. The show also delivers on the action where it counts, bringing a swaggering energy to its set pieces. Perfect to binge over the course of a weekend, "Megas XLR" is one of the most impressive sci-fi action shows produced by Cartoon Network.
1. Sym-Bionic Titan
"Star Wars: Clone Wars" wasn't the only Cartoon Network original series co-created by Genndy Tartakovsky that is largely overlooked today. The 2010 sci-fi show "Sym-Bionic Titan" saw Tartakovsky lean into the mecha action that he touched on in episodes of "Dexter's Laboratory." The series follows three extraterrestrial refugees who try to blend in among humanity on Earth, attending high school as part of their cover. While mixing teenage melodrama, the trio also regularly utilize their cybernetic suits to battle enemies threatening the planet.
A Genndy Tartakovsky show that only runs for a single season is going to earn a high spot on this list and "Sym-Bionic Titan" qualifies. An animator of Tartakovsky's pedigree, particularly one who did so much for the viability of Cartoon Network's original programming, deserved far better. The show blended its tones well and Tartakovsky's penchant for staging superb animated action is on full display here. "Sym-Bionic Titan" had all the potential to be as celebrated as "Samurai Jack" and "Primal," but flew completely under the radar.