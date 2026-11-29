Once upon a time, Westerns were all the rage on the small screen, but the genre was on its last legs in the 1970s. The decade marked the end of long-running shows like "Bonanza" and "Gunsmoke," though some gems still rose up in their place. The '70s might not be viewed as a golden age for TV Westerns, but some of its horse operas still hold up well in the modern age.

Sadly, most of the shows covered here are rarely discussed today. In fact, some of them barely stuck around in the '70s, but that's no reflection of their quality. If you're looking to discover some unsung gems, look no further. On the flip side, the '70s also gave us some all-time great shows that enjoyed long runs on the air, proving that enough people still had an affinity for shows set in the Old West to keep them in the limelight.

Like rock 'n' roll, Westerns will never die. Classics stand the test of time, even if they fade out of the public eye. With that said, here are 10 Westerns from the '70s that still make us say "yee-haw."