TVLine Asks: Was 9-1-1's Bobby A Tease? Is SVU Timeline Inconsistent? Did NCIS Spook? And More

1 | In the "Nobody Wants This" finale, if Noah and Joanne were trying to keep their bickering a secret, should they maybe have waited until after Noah got done recording a video for Sasha to continue their fight out loud, which would have made its way onto the recording? And a few minutes later, when Joanne asked Noah if he even knew how old she was... are we really supposed to believe that two seasons in, Noah doesn't know how old his girlfriend is?

2 | Wasn't it a little crazy how easily Bode was able to regurgitate that pill he swallowed on "Fire Country"? And though we're always happy to avoid unnecessary visuals of bodily fluids, shouldn't some chunks have come up along with it instead of just a singular drop of perfectly clear saliva?

3 | This week's "Bob's Burgers" gave us two new euphemisms for mustache, but which is more unnerving: "mouth-brow" or "nose-bush"?

4 | On "Tracker," did Colter and Russell really believe they could shut down "The Process" by shooting their guns at a bunch of computer monitors? (They weren't even CPUs!) Has neither Shaw brother ever heard of cloud storage?!

5 | "Brilliant Minds" choosing Star Trek's Spock for Oliver's Halloween costume was pretty great, right, given that Zachary Quinto played the Vulcan in the rebooted movies? And are you surprised that NBCUniversal was cool with such a strong visual reference to the classic sci-fi series, which is a Paramount property?

6 | On "The Neighborhood," did it really make any sense for Marty and Courtney to be mad at Malcolm for sleeping with Everett three years before they hired her as their nanny? And once she quit, rather than ask Tina, who has a job, why didn't Daphne's parents ask newly unemployed Dave if he could pitch in and look after their daughter during the day?

7 | Where can we buy those cool disco ball skeletons from the "Dancing With the Stars" Halloween episode? Etsy? Home Depot?

8 |"NCIS" fans, did you appreciate how Halloween-themed this week's episode was, with demonic possessions and ghosts and all? And do you think Torres and Jessica actually have a romantic spark, or are you still waiting for her to get back together with Jimmy?

9 | Since floppy disks were still being widely used in the 1990s, why is it that Franks and Gibbs had such a hard time wrapping their heads around the data storage tools in the '90s-set "NCIS: Origins"?

10 | Did the Lubbock-Derian gossip-catchup scene in this week's "Watson" make you hope those two get a bunch more screen time together in the rest of the season?

11 | Considering what "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence previously told us about how weird it'd be if J.D. and Turk were still going around doing things like "World's Most Giant Doctor" in their late 40s/early 50s — and given the face Donald Faison is making in this newly released revival photo — is it safe to assume this "Eaaaaaagle!" scene ends with Turk telling his bestie they're getting too old for this s–t?

12 | With Shannon having gotten the boot in this week's "Survivor," how do you think Savannah and Rizo will react when they hear that Sage was the one behind it all?

13 | On "The Challenge: Vets and New Threats," were you surprised by Nany's reaction to Theo... just playing the game? Should she have taken his attempt to save himself so personally?

14 | With "The Amazing Race" teams being soooo spread out throughout the second Croatia leg, did Rubina and Kristine ever stand a chance? And considering how the boot order has been going, is this the most predictable season of the "Race" yet?

15 | As much as we appreciated the brief "9-1-1" flashback of Bobby this week, were you also hoping we'd get another surprise ghostly cameo from Peter Krause to guide Athena back to Earth (metaphorically... but also literally)?

16 | Those Property Brothers wannabes on this week's "Law & Order" were scumbags... but that climbing wall in the apartment they were showing was pretty sweet, no?

17 | As astute TVLine reader Louis E. points out: If "Law & Order: Organized Crime" Season 5 takes place concurrently with "Law & Order: SVU" Season 27, as established earlier this season on SVU, why was Gordon Saubert — and not Kathryn Tynan — chief of detectives in this week's episode?



