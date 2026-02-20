TVLine Asks: Did ANTM Exposé Go Easy On Tyra? Is Baywatch Really A Reboot? Did Shrinking's Indiana Jones Nod Delight? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," "Shrinking," "Tell Me Lies," and more!

1 | Which Japanese Olympic figure skating moment tugged on your heartstrings more: when Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara cried tears of devastation after their rough short program, or when they sobbed tears of relief after their triumphant (and gold medal-winning) free skate? And after so much recent heartbreak in the Olympic figure-skating arena (Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn) was Alyssa Liu's gold-medal-winning performance the energy shot to the soul we all needed? Meanwhile, could disgraced skating coach Eteri Tutberidze have looked any more shady, skulking around in the shadows outside the kiss and cry?

2 | No shade to any of the other Olympic athletes, but was Nazgul the wolfdog's surprise entry into the women's cross-country team sprint qualifier one of the most exciting race finishes we've seen these games?

3 | "Industry" fans: Assuming the show gets renewed for Season 5, do you think Sunday's episode was the last we'll ever see of Ken Leung's Eric?

4 | Was anyone else disappointed that "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model" didn't push Tyra Banks to take more accountability for creating such a toxic show? And didn't the filmmakers seem to let her off easy when she declined to answer questions about her relationship with Mr. Jay? And could anything have prepared you for the emotional wallops of Shandi's appearances in the documentary, including the reveal that she's remained at Walgreens all these years after the show?

5 | Honestly, "Tell Me Lies" fans, how relieved were you when Lucy came out of that gas station to find Stephen's car gone?

6 | At the risk of sounding too much like "Best Medicine" grump Martin, must the good people of Port Wenn make a festival out of everything? (And how plot-convenient that this week's ridiculousness featured so much blood, aka Dr. Best's kryptonite, eh?)

7 | After Mark-Paul Gosselaar's "Will Trent" encore this week, are you hoping this was just the first of several appearances by "God's perfect, stupid little creature" Paul Campano in Season 4? And if ABC ever greenlights a Sara Linton spin-off, would you be OK with producers casting MPG in a different role — say, Sara's ex-husband/Chief Jeffrey Tolliver — if it meant getting him on our screens every week?

8 | Seeing as how the "Star Search" reboot came and went — crowning a winner this week to very little fanfare — is it maybe time for Netflix to stop trying to launch a reality competition series and leave that particular genre to the broadcast networks?

9 | Were you excited when you first saw the headline about a "Hannah Montana" 20th anniversary special... then immediately less excited when you learned it would mostly feature Miley Cyrus being interviewed by Alex Cooper? And what do you think the chances are that some of Cyrus' former co-stars — like Billy Ray Cyrus or Emily Osment — pop up for a surprise appearance?

10 | If Fox's "Baywatch" has Stephen Amell playing the adult son of David Hasselhoff's Mitch Buchannon and is also bringing back David Chokachi as Cody Madison, it's not really a reboot... right? Shouldn't we be calling it a revival or sequel series?

11 | On "Shrinking," did anyone else gasp out loud after Paul sang just the tiniest bit of the "Indiana Jones" theme song?

12 | After this week's Stephen Colbert vs. CBS kerfuffle, what do you think the odds are that "The Late Show" actually makes it to its previously announced May 21 end date? And if Colbert does get to May, are you expecting him to go full scorched earth, the way Conan O'Brien did in his final weeks at NBC's "Tonight Show" in 2010?

13 | Is "The Pitt" chief Robby officially being too hard on Langdon? Does knowing Al-Hashimi may be dealing with a neurological issue change your opinion of her? And if the powers that be tossed a "flower to the crowd" with that Abbot and Samira scene — on a show that usually keeps things strictly professional — is it OK to start officially 'shipping them?

14 | On "The Traitors," were you sensing some producer shenanigans on this week's mission when (1) Eric and Tara got to compete without spinning until they're dizzy like everyone else, and (2) Rob got eliminated by a rule that he wasn't even informed about beforehand?

15 | Any other fans of "The Neighborhood" surprised that CBS didn't immediately make the stars take down their social media posts seemingly spoiling every major plot point from the series finale?

16 | With pilot castings of David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel, Peter Krause, Damon Wayans Jr., Téa Leoni, and Jane Lynch and Katey Sagal, is NBC determined to gobble up every beloved TV actor of the past 20 to 30 years and leave no one for the other broadcast networks?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!