Ever since 2018, the ABC police procedural series "The Rookie" has thrilled audiences with its look at life as a uniformed cop. The titular rookie is John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), a middle-aged man who decides to completely change his life after a recent divorce. Relocating from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles, Nolan becomes a police officer despite being in his 40s. After graduating from the academy, Nolan proves himself among his colleagues on the LAPD, embracing his midlife second wind. Powered by his considerable on-screen charm, "The Rookie" is one of the best Nathan Fillion shows.

Of course, there are plenty of other police procedurals available to watch after "The Rookie," it's one of television's biggest genre staples. We're looking at shows that focus on various characters working in law enforcement, often with a personal touch to them like Fillion's hit ABC series. Here are 15 TV shows to watch if you like "The Rookie," looking for more law enforcement stories to enjoy.