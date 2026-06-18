Emmys 2026: Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series — Our Dream Nominees!

Will the Emmys' current Supporting Actress in a Comedy winner — "Hacks" standout Hannah Einbinder — get a chance to defend her title at this year's ceremony?

All signs point to "yes" at the moment, with awards pundits predicting across the board that Einbinder will score one last nod for the HBO Max comedy's fifth and final season. In turn, Einbinder was a no-brainer for our Dream Emmy lineup in this category... but who else made the cut for our fantasy ballot?

Scroll down to check out all of our Dream Nominees for Supporting Actress in a Comedy (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off so-and-so?!"

For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.