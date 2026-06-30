The Pitt Season 3 Adds 2 Med Students, A Physician Assistant, And More

Production on "The Pitt" Season 3 is currently underway — and six new recurring guest stars have joined Dr. Robby's next shift.

Among them are Malachi Beasley ("A House of Dynamite") and Cheyenne Perez ("The Sex Lives of College Girls"), who have been cast as med students Taj Osei and Marisol Elena Sambrano Monterossa, respectively, and Rosanny Zayas ("The L Word: Generation Q") as physician assistant Vera Delgado.

Additionally, TVLine can confirm that three new patients have been cast on the HBO Max medical drama: Pruitt Taylor Vince ("Deadwood") as Lance Candella, aka The Professor; Jeremy Radin ("The Equalizer") as Grant Emerson; and Charlz Williams ("SEAL Team") as Angus Gunn, aka Trigger.

Deadline was first to report all six castings.