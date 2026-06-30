The Pitt Season 3 Adds 2 Med Students, A Physician Assistant, And More
Production on "The Pitt" Season 3 is currently underway — and six new recurring guest stars have joined Dr. Robby's next shift.
Among them are Malachi Beasley ("A House of Dynamite") and Cheyenne Perez ("The Sex Lives of College Girls"), who have been cast as med students Taj Osei and Marisol Elena Sambrano Monterossa, respectively, and Rosanny Zayas ("The L Word: Generation Q") as physician assistant Vera Delgado.
Additionally, TVLine can confirm that three new patients have been cast on the HBO Max medical drama: Pruitt Taylor Vince ("Deadwood") as Lance Candella, aka The Professor; Jeremy Radin ("The Equalizer") as Grant Emerson; and Charlz Williams ("SEAL Team") as Angus Gunn, aka Trigger.
Deadline was first to report all six castings.
Everything We Know About The Pitt Season 3
"The Pitt" Season 3 cast will consist of returning series regulars Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Patrick Ball, Isa Briones, Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Sepideh Moafi; newly promoted series regular Ayesha Harris; and recurring guest star Shawn Hatosy.
The third season will pick up four months after the events of the Season 2 finale, bringing the timeline to November — a shorter time jump than the one between Seasons 1 and 2 that will allow the show to stay closer to its characters while introducing new, colder-weather scenarios.
But the primary focus of Season 3 will be Robby himself. After hitting a breaking point in Season 1 and spending much of Season 2 in avoidance, Season 3 will center on him "doing the work," as series creator R. Scott Gemmill put it, actively confronting his trauma and attempting to heal.
That process won't be immediate. Robby will have returned from his "spirit quest," but not to the hospital right away, having been away from work longer than initially expected.
"Season 1, the doctor is the patient. Season 2, doctors don't make good patients. Season 3, doctors benefit from being patients," Noah Wyle told TVLine, speaking to the theme of the next 15 episodes.
That means rethinking his instincts, his relationships, and the coping mechanisms that led him to suicidal ideation. As Wyle described it, Robby's journey forward will be marked by "a thoughtfulness, a caution, a trepidation," but also "a sense of possibility and hope."