10 Best TV Shows Like Harlan Coben's I Will Find You

Netflix's "I Will Find You" wastes little time throwing viewers into a twist-filled mystery. Sam Worthington of the "Avatar" films plays David Burroughs, a man serving a life sentence after being convicted of brutally killing his three-year-old son. Resigned to a bleak fate, David's life changes when his former sister-in-law, Rachel, played by Britt Lower of "Severance," brings him evidence that his son may still be alive. David subsequently breaks out of prison, sparking an FBI manhunt as he and Rachel search for the truth.

"I Will Find You" points you in one direction before pulling the rug out from under you and revealing something even more sinister beneath the surface. One of the darkest Harlan Coben novels to be adapted by Netflix, it's an intense ride that sucks you in from the first few minutes.

If you're looking for another gripping thriller or crime mystery, you've come to the right place. What follows is a list of shows similar to "I Will Find You," covering themes of guilt versus innocence, journalism, and violent crimes that unearth shocking secrets. Keep reading for 10 shows that you won't be able to stop watching.