10 Best TV Shows Like Harlan Coben's I Will Find You
Netflix's "I Will Find You" wastes little time throwing viewers into a twist-filled mystery. Sam Worthington of the "Avatar" films plays David Burroughs, a man serving a life sentence after being convicted of brutally killing his three-year-old son. Resigned to a bleak fate, David's life changes when his former sister-in-law, Rachel, played by Britt Lower of "Severance," brings him evidence that his son may still be alive. David subsequently breaks out of prison, sparking an FBI manhunt as he and Rachel search for the truth.
"I Will Find You" points you in one direction before pulling the rug out from under you and revealing something even more sinister beneath the surface. One of the darkest Harlan Coben novels to be adapted by Netflix, it's an intense ride that sucks you in from the first few minutes.
If you're looking for another gripping thriller or crime mystery, you've come to the right place. What follows is a list of shows similar to "I Will Find You," covering themes of guilt versus innocence, journalism, and violent crimes that unearth shocking secrets. Keep reading for 10 shows that you won't be able to stop watching.
The Innocent
"The Innocent" is one of the best Harlan Coben adaptations out there, and if you liked "I Will Find You," you should give it a chance. This Spanish-language series is set in Barcelona and follows Mateo Vidal (Mario Casas), who's attempting to rebuild his life after a stint in prison for manslaughter. He has a wife, Olivia Costa (Aura Garrido), and a baby on the way, but everything starts falling apart when she goes missing. As Mateo attempts to figure out what happened to her, his past comes back to haunt him, and he travels down a dangerous road of violence and secrets.
Though the show is twisty and occasionally unbelievable, it's ultimately a character-driven story that grounds the plot in the protagonists' search for truth. While Mateo leads and narrates the first episode, the second episode switches to a different POV: that of Detective Lorena Ortiz (Alexandra Jiménez), who is called to investigate the death of a nun. Though her storyline and Mateo's appear unconnected at first, they converge in a shocking fashion, and Episode 3 introduces yet another surprising narrator.
"The Innocent" is chock-full of plot twists and cliffhangers that make it hard to turn off, as the tension escalates into several explosive revelations. The show packs an astounding amount of plot into eight episodes, but it's the beguiling characters that keep its engine running.
Fool Me Once
"Fool Me Once" and "I Will Find You" both center on murders that may not have actually happened. In "Fool Me Once," another Harlan Coben adaptation, Michelle Keegan plays Maya Stern, a woman grieving the loss of her husband, Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage), who was shot by two teenagers. That's not all Maya is dealing with — her sister was also killed recently, and she's still traumatized by her time in the military.
In classic Coben fashion, Maya is going through a lot, and things only get worse from there. When her friend gives her a nanny cam, she reluctantly puts it in her daughter Lily's (Thea Taylor-Morgan) playroom. When she reviews the footage the next day, she's shocked to see Joe, or at least someone who looks like Joe, giving her daughter a hug. The footage mysteriously disappears, of course, and the detective on the case, DS Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar), questions her sanity.
Harlan Coben shows often feature complicated, sometimes over-the-top plots that live or die by the performances of their actors. Thankfully, Keegan is more than up to the task, and her fierce performance holds the series together. "Fool Me Once" also features Joanna Lumley, star of one of the greatest British TV shows of all time, as Maya's mother-in-law, proving once again that she's especially good at playing snooty wealthy women.
Defending Jacob
As in "I Will Find You," the underrated Apple TV series "Defending Jacob" centers on a father willing to do everything in his power to protect his son, though the circumstances are quite different. Playing against type, Chris Evans stars as Andy Barber, an Assistant District Attorney in Massachusetts whose 14-year-old son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell), is accused of murdering his classmate. Andy and his wife, Laurie (Michelle Dockery), refuse to believe their son could ever do such a thing, though creeping suspicions set in as Jacob doesn't do much to prove his innocence.
Andy proves willing to cross any ethical line to save his son, while both parents begin to question if they're somehow to blame. The unwanted reappearance of Andy's father (J.K. Simmons) leaves Andy wondering if there is something rancid in the Barber bloodline, while Laurie mourns the life they once had. The show follows two timelines, one right around the time of the murder and one 10 months later, that keep viewers guessing.
The most impressive quality of the series is its acting. Evans pulls off the role of a blindly determined father, and Dockery believably hones in on the emotional world of a mother who's just had the rug pulled out from under her. Cherry Jones rounds out the cast as Jacob's attorney, and Martell's captivating performance as Jacob will leave you guessing until the very end.
Presumed Innocent
"Presumed Innocent" is a deliciously entertaining legal thriller that keeps the truth close to its chest. Like "I Will Find You," it follows a family man whose world is turned upside down when he's accused of murder. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his colleague, Carolyn (Renate Reinsve), with whom he was having an affair. Despite Rusty's betrayal, his wife, Barbara (Ruth Negga), stands by her husband. His co-workers at the District Attorney's office? Less so.
Fellow prosecutors Nico Della Guardia (O-T Fagbenle) and Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard) are more than happy to go after Rusty, like sharks who smell blood in the water. While Rusty has a few allies, including his boss, Raymond Horgan (Bill Camp), he flounders as he tries to prove his innocence. His bad decisions only make him look more guilty, and his angry outbursts certainly don't help his case.
From veteran TV creator David E. Kelley, "Presumed Innocent" is a solid adaptation of the novel of the same name (which was also made into a film starring Harrison Ford). The courtroom scenes are thrilling, and the characters are all colorful and richly drawn. The acting is top-notch, with Negga and Sarsgaard among the standout performers. With this tightly-spooled mystery, you still won't be sure of Rusty's innocence by the last episode.
All Her Fault
The protagonists of both "All Her Fault" and "I Will Find You" are on desperate missions to find their missing children, and what they uncover during their searches is more than either of them bargained for. Based on Andrea Mara's book of the same name, "All Her Fault" stars Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine, a wealthy Chicago woman raising her son Milo (Duke McCloud) alongside husband Peter (Jake Lacy). One day, Marissa goes to pick up Milo from a playdate at the house of a fellow mother, Jenny (Dakota Fanning), but when a stranger answers the door, she has no idea what Marissa is talking about.
The ensuing investigation uncovers all sorts of skeletons in the closet for Marissa and her new friend Jenny, who becomes an unlikely ally amid the media firestorm. While the public judges Marissa for her supposed lack of attentiveness toward her son, Peter has a complicated family history of his own, and it's not immediately clear if he's a supportive family man or something more sinister. Marissa concludes that Milo's kidnapping must be connected to someone in their inner circle, while Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) doggedly hunts for the truth.
One of the best shows of 2025, "All Her Fault" is a propulsive thriller that examines the social codes of the wealthy, the unequal burden of motherhood, and the societal collapse that surrounds a missing child. While some of the plotlines are over-the-top, Snook's vivid performance gives the show an emotional center that feels truthful.
The Beast in Me
Grief, murder, obsession. Key elements of a great mystery, right? Fans of Harlan Coben know this, and these ingredients make for a fascinating thriller in the Netflix series "The Beast in Me." Claire Danes, no stranger to playing emotionally complex women with obsessive tendencies, is Aggie Wiggs, an author grieving the death of her son. She lives all alone in a big house on Long Island, toiling away on a new book that's not going anywhere. Her new neighbor pulls her out of her stupor. He's Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a wealthy real estate developer accused of murdering his wife. He's just moved in next door with his second wife, Nina (Brittany Snow).
As Nile attempts to ingratiate himself into Aggie's life, he proposes a bold idea: why doesn't Aggie write a book about him? Despite his abhorrent arrogance and slyly sinister demeanor, Aggie agrees. She can't resist the pull of a good story.
The heart of the show is the engrossing dynamic between Nile and Aggie, and Danes and Rhys give captivating performances. Aggie has little interest in niceties and is filled with anger due to the death of her son. Nile is annoyingly smug and potentially a sociopath, and their interactions crackle with tension and the threat of emotional upheaval just beneath the surface. The plot stays mostly focused on its key players, though side characters like Snow's Nina and a rogue FBI agent (David Lyons) give the story some additional intrigue.
The Undoing
Yet another twisty thriller based on a book, "The Undoing" is one of Nicole Kidman's best shows. If you liked "I Will Find You," you'll appreciate the series' riveting look at a woman desperate to discover the truth about her family. Kidman plays Grace Fraser, a wealthy psychologist living in Manhattan. The veneer of her perfect life cracks in two when a young woman, Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis), is murdered, and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), becomes a suspect in her killing.
Written by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier, "The Undoing" is fast-paced and packed with plot, as Grace uncovers her husband's lies while beginning to unravel herself. In lesser hands, the series might have come off as rote, but the cast here is phenomenal, and Bier's direction is sharp. "The Undoing" features great supporting actors like Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Édgar Ramírez, and Donald Sutherland. Grant pulls off a beguiling, smarmy performance that makes us question his motives. But it's Kidman who holds the entire project together, coming at every scene with a ferocity we've come to expect from the veteran actress.
Like "Big Little Lies," "The Undoing" explores the dark secrets of the wealthy, and it revels in tearing down facades. With just six episodes in total, it's a quick ride that never takes its foot off the gas and keeps you in the dark until a shocking finale.
The Night Of
"The Night Of" is a remarkable limited series that you need to watch at least once. It follows a man accused of a murder he's sure he didn't commit and his quest to get his life back after the gears of the justice system have sunk their teeth into him. More grounded in reality than "I Will Find You," "The Night Of" stars Riz Ahmed as Naz Khan, a Pakistani American college student living in New York City. After a night out on the town with a young woman named Andrea (Sofia Black-D'Elia), Naz wakes up and finds her stabbed to death in the bed next to him. He maintains his innocence, though he blacked out for part of the evening.
And so Naz's extended nightmare begins. He employs ambulance-chasing lawyer John Stone (John Turturro), a disheveled New Yorker with a foot condition that forces him to wear sandals with his suit. Though his appearance suggests otherwise, Stone is actually a competent lawyer, though the odds are stacked against Naz. Meanwhile, Naz is sent to Rikers, where he becomes a hardened version of himself under the tutelage of a fellow inmate played by Michael Kenneth Williams.
Though the mystery of who killed Andrea matters in "The Night Of," it's not quite the point. The profound, beautifully acted series explores the unstoppable voraciousness of the justice system, which is populated not by heroes and villains, but folks trying to survive amidst inhospitable circumstances.
Black Bird
In "I Will Find You," David (Sam Worthington) gets free by staging a prison break, on the hunt for the truth about his missing son. "Black Bird" takes a different approach to the crime narrative, following a man who goes deeper into the bowels of a prison to extract secrets from one of its scariest inmates. Based on a true story, "Black Bird" stars Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, a criminal facing the prospect of 10 years in prison. He's offered a deal: enter a maximum-security prison and buddy up to notorious serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) to get him to confess to several unsolved murders. Hoping to see his dying father (played by Ray Liotta) again, Jimmy agrees to the deal.
Much like "Mindhunter," one of the best serial killer shows ever made, "Black Bird" mines much of its intrigue from spine-tingling serial killer interviews (though in this case, Larry doesn't know he's being interviewed). Though it's not explicitly violent, "Black Bird" is an exceedingly dark show, and Larry's vivid descriptions of his heinous crimes are enough to give you chills. Hauser, who won an Emmy for the role, gives an astounding performance as the suspiciously composed killer. At first, his calm temperament makes him appear harmless, but as he opens up to Jimmy, his true nature appears, and it's a disturbing sight. Hauser and Egerton have terrific chemistry, and if you can handle the darkness, you won't want to look away.
The Staircase
If you're looking for a black-and-white story about a murder victim and their killer, "The Staircase" is not it. But if you're on the hunt for something much knottier, which contains the twistiness of "I Will Find You" but in a more realistic (and literally reality-based) setting, "The Staircase" is an excellent choice. Based on the 2004 French docuseries of the same name, "The Staircase" centers on the death of Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette). Her husband, novelist and failed mayoral candidate Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), claims she fell down the stairs, but the DA says it was murder, and he becomes the prime suspect.
The HBO series follows Michael and Kathleen's family life, the investigation, and the making of the documentary itself. This pulls the series' themes more clearly into focus — the idea of perception versus reality, journalistic ethics, and the question of whether you can ever really get to the truth of something. It's a mesmerizingly complex and well-constructed show, filled with characters who have distinct experiences and perspectives that often contradict one another.
The performances of the ensemble cast are excellent all around, and Firth pulls off something extraordinary. He's arrogant and prone to lying, yet clearly fallible and not without empathy. Through Firth's nuanced performance, viewers can sympathize with Michael in one moment and thoroughly believe he did it in the next. "The Staircase" is a brilliant exploration of true crime that leaves no stone unturned, though it will leave you with many questions.