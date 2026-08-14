TVLine Asks: Will Blue Bloods Couple Reunite On Boston Blue? Which Stuart Cameo Surprised The Most? Where's Nate On Ted Lasso? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Ted Lasso," "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," "Boston Blue," and more!
1 | If "Boston Blue" is bringing Will Estes back to reprise Jamie in Season 2, they've gotta bring his "Blue Bloods" wife Vanessa Ray (aka Eddie) along too... right?
2 | Did your heart soar when Lala won the wall comp on "Big Brother" or are you dead inside?
3 | Was "The Walking Dead: Dead City" trying to channel "The Pitt" this week, with Maggie and company treating the wounded victims of a tribal skirmish in an abandoned hospital's emergency room? And how creeped out were you by the reveal that Dillard is keeping a female walker in his bedroom... and she can talk, apparently?
4 | Have you, too, done a 180 on your feelings for "House of the Dragon" King Aegon Targaryen? And did that "I'm aliiiiive" line reading in the Season 3 finale cement it? Can you imagine what was running through little Joffrey's head as his mother dressed in Joan of Arc drag, had the High Septon killed, then roared to the crowd that she was the Prince That Was Promised?
We're also wondering...
5 | On "Furious," wasn't this among the better Photoshop jobs that TV shows have done for "old photos" of characters in their youth? And how shocked were you that Danny betrayed Alice's trust so casually by revealing to Marshall that she's on a certain hook-up app?
6 | On "All American," were you surprised by how violent and intense the show's depiction of an ICE raid got?
7 | With dark horse Erik now out of the running on "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," do you suspect this is Adele's competition to lose?
8 | With Viola Davis' "Ascent" and Caitríona Balfe's "Ascension" announced just six days apart, should Apple TV and Paramount+ maybe have compared notes first? (Funnily enough, Davis' character's name in "Ascent" is Catriona!)
9 | For fans of David Shore medical dramas "House" and "The Good Doctor," how excited are you to see Hugh Laurie and Antonia Thomas share the screen in Peacock's "DIG"?
10 | No one will ever top Aretha Franklin's iteration of the "A Different World" theme song, but how are you feeling about Brandy's version?
We're still curious about...
11 | Are you surprised "Ted Lasso" Episode 2 didn't address the whereabouts of Nate — who, last we saw him, was one of Roy's two assistant coaches (alongside Beard) on the men's team? And are we really supposed to believe that Roy and Keeley, who both work at Nelson Road, haven't been in a room alone together in three full years?
12 | "Challenge" fans: What's your take on this whole Josh-Adrienne-Nurys beef? Was an arm on the back of a chair enough to justify all that drama? And how gutted were you when OG "Cutthroat" champ Brad was taken out so early — and were you surprised that it was Bananas who threw him into elimination?
13 | Who else can't wait to see Jessica Lange belt out a banger in the upcoming season of "American Horror Story"? ("The Name Game" still pops into our heads from time to time, all these years later!)
14 | Speaking of "AHS," now that the series is doing half-hour episodes this season, does that make it... a comedy?
We're also wondering...
15 | Now that "Big Bang Theory" fans have come to expect a legacy cast member in every episode of "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," which unannounced Episode 4 cameo aside from you-know-who took you most by surprise: Weird Al Yankovic, Jon Cryer as a sherpa... or Porky Pig? And does Porky Pig count as a second "Two and a Half Men" star, along with Cryer, having made a cameo in the 2015 series finale in a Looney 'toon revealing how Charlie Harper had been kept alive/held captive for four years by Rose?
16 | "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" fans, did you appreciate all the nods to "Casablanca" in this week's black-and-white episode, like the Klingons getting angry when the bar patrons defiantly sang a song of resistance?
17 | Given what we saw of Conrad Harrigan's law-breaking shenanigans in "MobLand" Season 1, are you a little afraid to see what qualifies as "bonkers berserk" in Season 2?
18 | "Married at First Sight" fans, is anyone else going to absolutely lose their minds if they hear Adam and Marissa say "we're going to full send it" one more time? And were you happy to see Shawn call Adam out for using Gen Z-coded language as a crutch to avoid deeper conversation?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!