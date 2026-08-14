TVLine Asks: Will Blue Bloods Couple Reunite On Boston Blue? Which Stuart Cameo Surprised The Most? Where's Nate On Ted Lasso? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Ted Lasso," "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," "Boston Blue," and more!

1 | If "Boston Blue" is bringing Will Estes back to reprise Jamie in Season 2, they've gotta bring his "Blue Bloods" wife Vanessa Ray (aka Eddie) along too... right?

2 | Did your heart soar when Lala won the wall comp on "Big Brother" or are you dead inside?

3 | Was "The Walking Dead: Dead City" trying to channel "The Pitt" this week, with Maggie and company treating the wounded victims of a tribal skirmish in an abandoned hospital's emergency room? And how creeped out were you by the reveal that Dillard is keeping a female walker in his bedroom... and she can talk, apparently?

4 | Have you, too, done a 180 on your feelings for "House of the Dragon" King Aegon Targaryen? And did that "I'm aliiiiive" line reading in the Season 3 finale cement it? Can you imagine what was running through little Joffrey's head as his mother dressed in Joan of Arc drag, had the High Septon killed, then roared to the crowd that she was the Prince That Was Promised?