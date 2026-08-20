The Pitt Season 3 Adds 7 To Cast — Has [Spoiler] Been Replaced At PTMC?

Diamantopoulos' casting as Dr. Asher Grossman would suggest that Michael Hyatt's Dr. Gloria Underwood, who appeared in eight Season 1 episodes but was only referenced in Season 2, is no longer CMO at PTMC — though HBO Max is not confirming any storyline details at this time.

What we do know is that Season 3 picks up four months and eight days after the events of Season 2, which took place on July 4. The action resumes on Thursday, November 12 — the day after Veterans Day, and two weeks out from Thanksgiving — marking Dr. Robby's first day back after his sabbatical.

The primary focus of Season 3 will be Robby's efforts to heal. New episodes will indicate that he's been "doing the work," as series creator R. Scott Gemmill put it, actively confronting his trauma. He will have returned from his three-month "spirit quest," but not to the hospital right away, having been away from work longer than initially expected.

"Season 1, the doctor is the patient. Season 2, doctors don't make good patients. Season 3, doctors benefit from being patients," Noah Wyle told TVLine, speaking to the theme of the next 15 episodes. That means rethinking his instincts, his relationships, and the coping mechanisms that led him to suicidal ideation. As Wyle described it, Robby's journey forward will be marked by "a thoughtfulness, a caution, a trepidation," but also "a sense of possibility and hope."

Wyle will be joined by returning series regulars Katherine LaNasa, Patrick Ball, Isa Briones, Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Sepideh Moafi; newly promoted series regular Ayesha Harris; and recurring guest star Shawn Hatosy (who is directing Episode 5).

Previously announced Season 3 additions include Malachi Beasley ("A House of Dynamite") and Cheyenne Perez ("The Sex Lives of College Girls") as med students Taj Osei and Marisol Elena Sambrano Monterossa, respectively, and Rosanny Zayas ("The L Word: Generation Q") as physician assistant Vera Delgado.

Additionally, Pruitt Taylor Vince ("Deadwood"), Jeremy Radin ("The Equalizer"), and Charlz Williams ("SEAL Team") will recur as patients Lance Candella (aka The Professor), Grant Emerson, and Angus Gunn (aka Trigger), respectively.

"The Pitt" Season 3 will premiere this January on HBO Max.