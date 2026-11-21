10 Fantasy Shows Every Harry Potter Fan Needs To Watch
"Harry Potter" has cast an everlasting spell on the fantasy genre. Now, with HBO's TV series anticipated to entertain Wizarding World aficionados for at least a decade, its popularity will likely continue to soar. However, fantasy fans might need a fix while they wait for new seasons to arrive, as 10 years is a long time. The good news, though, is that there are plenty of shows out there that will scratch one's proverbial "Harry Potter" itch.
On this list, you will find great fantasy shows hang out in the same wheelhouse as J.K. Rowling's saga — whether that's through storylines, themes, characters, or all of the above. Some are likeminded YA stories about young heroes teaming up to save the world from the forces of darkness. Others are more adult-oriented. Regardless of their approach, they all feature all of the magic and wonder that makes "Harry Potter" so appealing to millions of people.
Of course, no one wants to watch a show that's completely derivative of something else. These series all echo "Harry Potter" in some ways, but they also highlight the diverse nature of the fantasy genre as a whole. With that said, here are 10 great shows that every Wizarding World aficionado should add to their watchlist.
A Discovery of Witches
Tell us if you've heard this story before: A person with magical abilities is burdened by the death of their parents. They live in a fantastical world that's governed by a strict order who want magical beings to remain separate from humans. Meanwhile, the central characters attend a famous academic institution that's known for producing legends. Yep, we're talking about "A Discovery of Witches."
"A Discovery of Witches" centers around Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), an Oxford historian, and Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), a religious type, after the former discovers an arcane manuscript. Now that the magical text has been unearthed, every creature in the world is after it, forcing our protagonists to band together. Oh, and did we mention that Diana is a witch and Matthew is a vampire who develop the hots for each other? Let's just say that's frowned upon in their circles.
It would be easy to dismiss "A Discovery of Witches" as "Harry Potter" meets "Twilight," but that's a reductive take. Yes, the show is reminiscent of J.K. Rowling's stories and it leans into interspecies romance, but there's so much more to it. This world is loaded with fascinating political intrigue and world-building, with each episode full of drama and adventure. Besides that, the love story is a great one, as Goode and Palmer's chemistry pops off the screen.
My Hero Academia
When it comes to anime shows without a single bad season, you can't beat "My Hero Academia." Adapted from Kōhei Horikoshi's manga series, it tells the story of Izuku Midoriya, an ordinary teenager who lives in a world where most people have superpowers. He wants to be part of the club, but can he find his superpower and rise to the occasion?
There are obvious parallels between Izuku and Harry Potter, such as starting out as humble everyday kids before being pulled into something extraordinary. What's more, Izuku joins a prestigious academy for budding superheroes, initially feeling out of place because he's in the minority. Isn't that how Harry felt during his early days at Hogwarts?
"My Hero Academia" doesn't rewrite the formula for superhero shows and coming-of-age stories — but it executes familiar tropes in fresh and exciting ways. The story is packed with heartfelt moments and emotional human drama, which complements the high-octane action sequences. Plus, it's fun to see a superhero story where powerful crusaders are the norm rather than the exception.
Similar to "Harry Potter," "My Hero Academy" gets darker as it progresses, reflecting the transition from adolescence into adulthood. These kids just have bigger problems than pimples to deal with.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
At its core, "Harry Potter" is a story of heroes flipping off authoritarianism. Voldemort and his cronies want to use dark magic to rule the world, but they need to get rid of Harry first. Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" boasts similar themes pertaining to freedom — and it features a magical school that gives Hogwarts a run for its money.
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" follows the eponymous teenage witch (Kiernan Shipka) as she grapples with her magical destiny. On her 16th birthday, she must choose between the human world and the Academy of Unseen Arts — the latter of which requires her to swear allegiance to the Dark Lord. However, Sabrina refuses to conform to the magic world's Satanic tyranny, and the Devil isn't happy about it. Cue the mayhem.
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" will cast a spell on anyone who loves shows about magic. The atmosphere is wonderfully spooky, capturing the vibe we associate with the Halloween season, even though the story isn't exclusive to that time of year. Meanwhile, the humor strikes the perfect balance between dark and camp — but not at the expense of the terror. Throw in some incredible world-building with cosmic ambitions, and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is one of the best witch shows ever made.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Greek mythology has inspired fantasy storytellers for generations, and its DNA can be found in "Harry Potter." Some scholars have compared Fluffy the dog to Cerberus, and J.K. Rowling cited "The Iliad" as a major influence on "The Goblet of Fire." As such, it's only fitting that a show about Greek mythology made the cut here.
Be that as it may, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is perfect for "Harry Potter" fans. Based on a novel series by Rick Riordan, it follows a 12-year-old boy (Walker Scobell) who learns that he's the son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens). That's close to the age Potter was when Hagrid famously said, "You're a wizard, Harry," creating an internet meme that will last forever.
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" also features a location called Camp Half-Blood, bringing to mind a certain prince from Rowling's books. Still, don't go into the show expecting a retread of "Harry Potter." The Disney series blends Greek mythology with a modern-day urban elements, and the characters have strong enough personalities of their own to stand apart. "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is also a fun fantasy yarn for the whole family, and it doesn't get better than that.
The Magicians
Harry Potter and his pals face plenty of problems — they really do. What's more, there are people in their world who use magic to commit atrocities and act selfishly. However, J.K. Rowling's stories present a world where magic is also the solution to most problems, but that isn't the case in "The Magicians."
"The Magicians" follows Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph), a gifted student who joins the Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy to hone his abilities. Right away, the plot screams "Harry Potter" for students who've moved into higher education — but it isn't that simple. "The Magicians" deals with much weightier themes than "Harry Potter," introducing us to a group of messy characters whose flaws and woes are brought to the fore in ways that aren't exactly family-friendly. Don't show this one to children.
"Harry Potter" explores serious subject matter like death and enslaved house-elves, but it's sugar-coated for kids, and the whimsy outweighs the darkness. However, "The Magicians" is more about the darkness than the whimsy, making it feel like the grown-up, messed up sibling of "Harry Potter."
His Dark Materials
Philip Pullman's novels of the same name provide the source material for "His Dark Materials," a BBC and HBO series about youth sticking it to oppressive villains. "Harry Potter" fans will probably dig it, as will viewers who appreciate shows with an epic sense of grandeur.
"His Dark Materials" follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a young girl out to find her missing friend. However, her investigation uncovers a prophecy, bringing her into conflict with an authoritarian order known as the Magisterium, who are every bit as dogmatic as the Death Eaters. The Magisterium are religious zealots who oppose free will, and Lyra fulfilling the prophecy poses a threat to their rule.
For more "Potter" comparisons, Lyra also grows up longing for her parents, and she exists in a universe where people have animal companions. But "His Dark Materials" is no "Harry Potter" knock-off, as it features multiverses, talking armored bears, and other unique concepts that only make sense to this story.
"His Dark Materials" is relatively faithful to the books, automatically making it better than "The Golden Compass" movie most people hate. The series is cinematic in scope and boasts a steampunk aesthetic, making it a feast for the eyes. That said, "His Dark Materials" is a riveting fantasy tale that deftly challenges ideological extremism while exploring coming-of-age themes and conspiratorial mysteries. In short, it's packed with style and substance.
The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" is reminiscent of "The Lord of the Rings" and the other epic tales revolving around grand adventures and quests. Based on Robert Jordan's best-selling novels, the show draws from medieval aesthetics — castles, swords, horses, etc. Some pundits wrongfully claimed it was Prime Video's answer to "Game of Thrones," but "The Wheel of Time" might appeal more to "Harry Potter" fans.
Developed by Rafe Judkins, "The Wheel of Time" follows Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a sort-of witch (but not a witch) who recruits five youngsters to fight the Dark One. She believes that one of them is the Dragon Reborn — a reincarnated entity who will either save the world or destroy it — and so begins an epic quest that pits them against all manner of threats. Sound familiar?
"The Wheel of Time" is one of the rare fantasy shows without a single bad season, but it was canceled while there was still plenty of gas left in the tank. The show is full of scope, spectacle, and adventure, which should sit well with fans craving a series that's just as "Harry Potter." Jordan's novels are just as iconic as J.K. Rowling's wizard stories, and while the series isn't always a faithful adaptation, it brilliantly captures their sense of grandeur and mythology.
Wednesday
"Harry Potter" is a global phenomenon. "Wednesday" contains episodes that broke the internet. With that in mind, it seems that most people love YA fantasy tales about weird schools and young outcasts at their center. But why should "Harry Potter" fans check out Netflix's "Addams Family" spin-off series?
"Wednesday" follows Jenna Ortega's rebellious titular character as she attends the Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for magical and supernatural beings that's very similar to Hogwarts. For example, the schools has four distinct dorms, and it hosts an event like the Tri-Wizard Tournament in the form of the Poe Cup. Still, Nevermore's students are more varied in species — and they display more teen angst than the Hogwarts pupils.
While there are similarities with "Harry Potter," "Wednesday" has more of an anarchistic spirit. The series is loaded with deadpan humor, and its ghoulish charm is pure "Addams Family," albeit with a YA spin. Ortega steals the show, delivering one-liners with stone-faced bravado and creating a compelling outcast worth rooting for. If this was a sibling to "Harry Potter," it'd be its punk rock sister.
Stranger Things
If you are looking for another story about young people teaming up to fight evil, look no further than "Stranger Things." These kids can relate to Harry, Ron, and Hermione's experiences, as they're more effective than adults when it comes to fighting monsters. What's more, there are "Stranger Things" storylines that feel lifted straight from "Harry Potter."
"Stranger Things" follows a group of teenagers from as they battle monsters from a realm known as the Upside Down. One of our heroes, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), develops a psychic bond with the dastardly Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), echoing the dynamic between Harry and Voldemort. Vecna and Voldemort also seem like fitting bedfellows, as they were both gifted children who grew up and chose a darker path.
The Duffer Brothers don't deny the connections between "Harry Potter" and "Stranger Things." In fact, they've been open about J.K. Rowling's stories inspiring their show. However, the horror elements go harder on "Stranger Things," and the homages to Stephen King and Amblin make it feel like a product of the '80s. Yet, "Stranger Things" is one of the best shows of the modern age, evidenced by the fact it's one of the most streamed series of 2026.
Merlin
"Harry Potter" is a about a young wizard who must overcome evil and fulfill a prophecy. When we first meet him, he's a scrappy underdog. But he eventually becomes one of the most important wizards in his scene, defeating lots of evil scoundrels along the way. That's also the idea behind "Merlin," a fan-favorite BBC fantasy series that ran for five seasons.
"Merlin" follows the titular wizard (Colin Morgan) during his younger years. He is tasked with protecting Prince Arthur (Bradley James) as he rises to power, but Merlin must keep his warlock abilities hidden. Why, you ask? Because using magic is a death sentence in Camelot. Naturally, things get tricky when Merlin has to battle all manner of mythical beasts — obstacles that requires magic.
"Merlin" is pure comfort viewing, making it the perfect show for switching off your brain and enjoying some action-packed, mythical adventures. Still, that's not to say it lacks high stakes and serious drama at times. "Merlin" expertly weaves different moods, from comedy to horror, but it never lacks tonal cohesion. James and Morgan also have great chemistry, and viewers will have fun watching their characters' relationship evolve over the five-season run. "Merlin" is a fresh take on Arthurian lore, and one of the best fantasy shows of the 21st century.