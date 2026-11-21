"Harry Potter" has cast an everlasting spell on the fantasy genre. Now, with HBO's TV series anticipated to entertain Wizarding World aficionados for at least a decade, its popularity will likely continue to soar. However, fantasy fans might need a fix while they wait for new seasons to arrive, as 10 years is a long time. The good news, though, is that there are plenty of shows out there that will scratch one's proverbial "Harry Potter" itch.

On this list, you will find great fantasy shows hang out in the same wheelhouse as J.K. Rowling's saga — whether that's through storylines, themes, characters, or all of the above. Some are likeminded YA stories about young heroes teaming up to save the world from the forces of darkness. Others are more adult-oriented. Regardless of their approach, they all feature all of the magic and wonder that makes "Harry Potter" so appealing to millions of people.

Of course, no one wants to watch a show that's completely derivative of something else. These series all echo "Harry Potter" in some ways, but they also highlight the diverse nature of the fantasy genre as a whole. With that said, here are 10 great shows that every Wizarding World aficionado should add to their watchlist.