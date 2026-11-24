The "Yellowjackets" are back on Paramount+ and serving up a final season of thrills for fans who have been following this team since 2021. Whether this last supper leaves us satisfied or starving remains to be seen — either way, there's no question in our mind that we'll be hungry for more after the finale.

If you don't decide to immediately rewatch the show from the beginning (to see if all those fan theories really add up), TVLine has a whole lineup of series tailored to your particular cravings. "Yellowjackets" combined the mystery-box and supernatural survival of "Lost" and the unforgiving social deconstruction of "Lord of the Flies" and injected the final product with themes of trauma, guilt, and girlhood. As hard as it might seem to find a show that feels that fresh, we've assembled a list of 15 options that work from this same playbook. From the show's structural ancestors to its peers in the streaming age, these series explore the cost of making it through wildernesses both literal and metaphorical.