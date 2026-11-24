15 TV Shows Like Yellowjackets
The "Yellowjackets" are back on Paramount+ and serving up a final season of thrills for fans who have been following this team since 2021. Whether this last supper leaves us satisfied or starving remains to be seen — either way, there's no question in our mind that we'll be hungry for more after the finale.
If you don't decide to immediately rewatch the show from the beginning (to see if all those fan theories really add up), TVLine has a whole lineup of series tailored to your particular cravings. "Yellowjackets" combined the mystery-box and supernatural survival of "Lost" and the unforgiving social deconstruction of "Lord of the Flies" and injected the final product with themes of trauma, guilt, and girlhood. As hard as it might seem to find a show that feels that fresh, we've assembled a list of 15 options that work from this same playbook. From the show's structural ancestors to its peers in the streaming age, these series explore the cost of making it through wildernesses both literal and metaphorical.
Under the Dome
Admittedly, "Under the Dome" doesn't have anywhere close to the same critical reputation as "Yellowjackets." The CBS series, adapted from a Stephen King novel by "Lost" writer-producer Brian K. Vaughan, is ranked at the bottom of our list of King's best book-to-screen shows. The legendary author himself has even expressed apparent disappointment, though he was originally defensive of what Vaughan and co. had managed to do under the constraints of network TV.
All that being said, it deserves to be talked about alongside "Yellowjackets" due to their thematic ties. In "Under the Dome," a small town is inexplicably trapped by a mysterious, near-invisible domed barrier that separates it from the outside world. When salvation starts to feel distant, the citizens trapped inside begin questioning the structure of their society, challenging the status quo for reasons altruistic and selfish ("Breaking Bad" alum Dean Norris is perfectly cast as a used-car salesman who attempts to seize power amidst chaos). Both shows explore what leadership, justice, and community become when boundaries we take for granted are stripped away.
Manifest
"Manifest" is in some ways the direct opposite of "Yellowjackets." It's essentially a show about a plane avoiding desert-island tropes entirely (an all but outright riff on "Lost") and crashing straight into the fallout at home. After a bit of turbulence on an otherwise uneventful trip, passengers on a commercial flight land in New York only to discover that they've apparently been missing for over five years. The entire manifest was presumed dead — children on the plane stayed the same age, while those at home grew up; spouses moved on and found new partners; and the passengers start to realize they're all connected in strange, spiritual ways.
For all its faults (it's more soapy and melodramatic than "Yellowjackets" and has some rough effects work in later seasons), "Manifest" is an absolutely wild show you should experience once without spoilers. It was originally canceled by NBC but managed to get picked up by Netflix for a final season that impressively lands the plane by offering bold, mostly definitive answers to its many mysteries. It was satisfying enough to keep the fan base alive — and to secure a spinoff currently in production.
Wayward Pines
Before serving as executive producer and showrunner of the Apple TV series "Servant," M. Night Shyamalan executive produced "Wayward Pines" for Fox. At very first glance, the show looks like a rip-off of "Twin Peaks." Blake Crouch, who wrote the novels the series is based on (also the original author and TV creator of Apple TV's "Dark Matter"), openly cites David Lynch and Mark Frost's ABC thriller as a point of inspiration. But both he and fans note that "Pines" diverges from "Peaks" soon into its first season — and it's the difference that makes this a must-watch for "Yellowjackets" fans.
It is nearly impossible to talk about what makes this show great without majorly spoiling it, but you shouldn't let the federal agent in a small-town setting fool you. This is a show that has a lot to say about children and how they're conditioned by the societies and environments they're raised in. It's also one of the few shows on this list that surpass "Yellowjackets" in terms of sheer horror. If you're a fan of "Yellowjackets" or the TV show "Paradise," for that matter, do yourself a favor and go into this blind.
Class of '07
"Class of '07" is what "Yellowjackets" would look like if you smashed both halves of its story together into one show. This Prime Video black comedy miniseries from Australian writer Kacie Anning follows a group of women who are, essentially, trapped inside their 10-year high school reunion due to an apocalypse. They must work together to survive alone on an island with dwindling resources and no apparent means of finding other survivors.
The series aired two years after "Yellowjackets" became a runaway hit on Showtime and could be described as one of the first descendants of the series. "Yellowjackets" proved there was an audience that would be invested in watching girls and women process the messiness of their adolescence, while at the same time processing the violent and traumatic things they did to each other to survive. "Class of '07" proved that you could do all that in a comedy.
It only lasts for eight half-hour episodes and ends with a largely definitive finale. With all the other four-plus-season mystery-box dramas we have on this list, we thought you might appreciate a little brevity and closure.
The Walking Dead
If you've only watched one of them, you may not immediately think of "The Walking Dead" as a cousin of "Yellowjackets." The flagship AMC series is certainly bigger in terms of popularity, scale, and narrative scope, with storylines that thoroughly explore a global zombie apocalypse rather than a single plane crash. The crossover is more obvious when you look at "The Walking Dead" season by season and appreciate how intimate it was, especially early on.
The first six seasons are not only the best of the series, but the ones that succeed the most in capturing themes of survival, trauma, and social reconstruction seen in "Yellowjackets." The whole planet feels like a deserted island when the series first begins, with each new survivor both fleshing out the world and introducing unknown danger. The conflicts aren't yet large-scale wars between fledgling governments, but "Can we stay at your farm for a little while?" or "Should we maybe get rid of the obviously crazy guy who looks like Jon Bernthal?" Any series that has operated off the "but the real danger is the humans who survived" idea owes a debt to "The Walking Dead" for popularizing it.
True Detective: Night Country
Essential to the unique dread of "Yellowjackets" is the pervading mystery of whether or not the girls are simply at the mercy of themselves and the elements, or something far darker and more powerful altogether. The line between nature's threats and some amorphous supernatural force blurs, stoking fear, fan theories, and questions about how people justify their actions. "Yellowjackets" shares all of this in common with "True Detective: Night Country."
Though it's technically a fourth season of HBO's acclaimed crime drama, "Night Country" feels like its own miniseries (not incidentally, it's the first to be led by anyone other than Nic Pizzolatto, with Mexican filmmaker Issa López taking the helm). Jodie Foster and Kali Reis play police officers investigating seemingly inexplicable deaths of Arctic scientists against the backdrop of Alaska's dark winter season. The facts of the case present apparent physical impossibilities, making mythology from Indigenous tribes harder to dismiss. The series keeps you guessing through the final credits.
Cruel Summer
If you enjoy "Yellowjackets" for split timelines, '90s nostalgia, and themes of girlhood, crime, and betrayal, the first installment of "Cruel Summer" should be at the top of your watch list. The Freeform anthology series debuted with a story about two high school girls that unfolds across three years in the 1990s. 1993 follows Jeanette's (Chiara Aurelia) seeming obsession with her classmate, Kate (Olivia Holt); 1994 picks up with Kate reappearing after having gone missing a year earlier, only to accuse Jeanette of playing a role in her kidnapping; 1995 tracks the legal and social aftermath of the accusations, as everyone involved tries to make sense of the past.
"Cruel Summer" came out the same year as "Yellowjackets" and shares a lot in common when it comes to tone, characters, and even music. The relationship between Jeanette and Kate echoes that of Shauna and Jackie in particular. It doesn't have any gore or straight-up horror elements, instead going for a grounded psychological thriller that explores the themes of "Yellowjackets" with more realism.
From
"From" has long been praised as perhaps the most underrated horror series of the past decade. Like "Yellowjackets," the Epix/MGM+ series (created by John Griffin) is a clear descendant of "Lost" — it's a more direct successor as well, given that "Lost" alum Jeff Pinkner serves as showrunner, and that actor Harold Perrineau leads the cast. Instead of crashing into the wilderness, the survivors of "From" accidentally drive into a small town that won't let them leave.
Perrineau's Boyd Stevens acts as both mayor and sheriff, maintaining order and sharing the territory with an allied commune nearby. They must work together to find a way out while keeping themselves safe from terrifying humanoid creatures that come out at night. It's an explicitly supernatural horror series in comparison to "Yellowjackets," with magical rules and lore that gradually develop each episode.
A fifth and final season is slated to air in 2027. That means there's enough time for you to finish "Yellowjackets" in 2026 and get all caught up on "From" before it ends next year.
The 100
"The 100" is what "Yellowjackets" would be with a sci-fi twist. The CW series (based on the novels by Kass Morgan) takes place a century into the future, when humanity has just begun to rebuild itself just above Earth's atmosphere following a nuclear apocalypse. With their super-space station on life support, the new governing council sends a group of 100 juvenile delinquents down to the Earth's surface to determine if it's safe to return. Of course, the group is the exact combination of quiet leaders, hidden geniuses, and young sociopaths to make their fight for survival thrilling.
Creator Jason Rothenberg explicitly cited "Lost" and "Lord of the Flies" as inspirations, making "Yellowjackets" a younger sibling or cousin to "The 100." As such, they share a ton of thematic DNA — cults and cannibalism included. It's also worth noting here that "Yellowjackets" creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson first made their mark with "The Originals," a young adult horror series that also aired on The CW (as a spinoff of "The Vampire Diaries") during the same era as "The 100." There are similarities in tone and story structure that exist between "The 100" and "Yellowjackets" as a result.
Station Eleven
We've included a few shows already that take advantage of split timelines, but "Station Eleven" uses them to its most devastating, human extreme. The HBO Max miniseries (developed by Patrick Somerville, based on the novel by Emily St. John Mandel) follows the aftermath of a deadly global pandemic both through the early days of its spread and the post-apocalyptic wasteland that remains decades later.
It's also a story about stories, told through the eyes of survivor Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis) and her traveling group of Shakespearean actors. The other side of that coin is a death cult that worships a comic book. Stories are both the hope that allows us to process pain and move forward in spite of impossible circumstances, and the control that can twist our trauma into someone else's purpose.
Despite being one of the best things HBO Max ever put out, it flew under the radar when it was first released (no doubt due to its sensitive pandemic-era themes). The tone is decidedly more optimistic than "Yellowjackets," which might be a selling point to fans burnt out on the darkness of the Showtime series.
The Leftovers
This is the most challenging option for fans of "Yellowjackets" on this list but will perfectly serve a portion of the fan base invested in the characters' emotional arcs more than the mysteries at the heart of the series. Created by "Lost" co-creator Damon Lindelof and novelist Tom Perrotta (from Perrotta's own 2011 book), "The Leftovers" is a post-apocalyptic drama that jettisons most of the genre's loudest tropes. There's no death-defying trek across a wasteland or government conspiracy to stop, and (as a minor but arguably necessary spoiler) the show is pretty uninterested in tracking down clues to open its central mystery box.
Instead, "The Leftovers" is a singularly brilliant character study about trauma, ambiguous grief, and emotional survival, which just so happens to be rendered from the experiences of a society wrestling with the impossible. When 2% of people on Earth vanish into thin air, the people left behind have to make sense of their lives moving forward, even (and especially) in the absence of traditional closure. There are cults, violence, and unexplained supernatural phenomena, but viewers going in expecting that to be the meat of this dish will be disappointed. Nonetheless, it's Lindelof's best show by a mile and stands out as one of the best of the 2010s overall.
The Society
"The Society" puts the social and quasi-political intrigue of "Yellowjackets" front and center. This one-season wonder from Netflix stars Kathryn Newton ("Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania") and follows a group of teenagers who return from a school trip to discover that every adult in their town has vanished. They are thus left to govern themselves in the absence of parents and other authority figures, leading them to reveal what skills and values their sheltered society has left them to rebuild with.
Like "Yellowjackets," it follows a leadership philosophy that runs parallel to "Game of Thrones" — the HBO series argues the people who least want to lead are the best fit for the job; "Yellowjackets" and "The Society" ask if a community's true, lawless nature might turn a reluctant leader into a coldly effective one. "The Society" gets much closer to traditional politics as we'd recognize them, with formal elections and trials, assassinations and executions, the whole nine.
Lord of the Flies
As you've noticed thus far, it's impossible to talk about "Yellowjackets" — or even its contemporaries, ancestors, and descendants — without bringing up two titles. The first we'll touch on is "Lord of the Flies." William Golding's 1954 classic is the blueprint for half the shows on this list. Anything that circles back to "Kids are left alone and need to form a f***ed-up new society to survive" is almost guaranteed to be a conscious, intentional riff on his work.
And yet, as culturally ubiquitous as this book is and as many TV shows as it's inspired, it hadn't been adapted into a TV series itself until 2026. Jack Thorne wrote a four-episode miniseries for the BBC that honors the source material and — almost anachronistically — draws inspiration in its retelling from the works that "Lord of the Flies" inspired. It's hard not to see the flashbacks as evocative of both "Yellowjackets" and the other major touchstone we need to recommend.
Lost
Few shows shaped modern television like "Lost." On the surface, its similarities to "Yellowjackets" are obvious. You can't make a show about a plane crash and an island and not embrace comparisons to ABC's greatest sci-fi drama. No one would take you seriously. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson are open about the impact "Lost" has on their storytelling.
What unites them closer than their setting is the idea of speculation as a form of entertainment in itself. Both series have heavy elements of mystery but are so overloaded with clues, misdirects, and mythology that part of the experience is the not-knowing — the time between episodes or seasons when you have nothing to do but tear through theories online. In fact, something "Yellowjackets" does better than "Lost" is honor this relationship between the audience and the story, giving each mystery a purpose and a defined solution. Still, if you haven't seen it even after loving "Yellowjackets," you're missing an obvious follow-up watch that's also a piece of TV history.
The Wilds
The only pick more obvious than "Lost" or "Lord of the Flies" is the very show "Yellowjackets" might've killed. "The Wilds" beat "Yellowjackets" to the punch, premiering on Prime Video in late 2020. Both series start out the same — a group of young girls is stranded on an island after a plane crash, and viewers learn everything that happened to them through a past timeline in the wilderness and a present timeline after the escape. They diverge at this point, with "The Wilds" only sending us a few months into the future — and, rather than living normal lives, the rescued teenage girls are being interrogated.
That's all that you can say about the show's plot without getting into spoiler territory. The differences matter — "The Wilds" isn't a horror show, and the stakes of the girls' survival go in the opposite direction from "Yellowjackets." Unfortunately, however, by the time "The Wilds" aired its second season, "Yellowjackets" had shown up in full force. The two series were instantly competing for survival, and a second-season stumble for "The Wilds" left it no hope of catching up. Fans of "Yellowjackets" will find its first season entertaining, even if there's no closure waiting for them.