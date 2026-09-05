15 Most Underrated TV Shows Streaming On HBO Max Right Now
HBO Max may very well be the best streaming service for TV lovers, with an emphasis on quality over quantity that sets it apart from the competition. HBO revolutionized TV back in the 1990s and 2000s with classics like "The Sopranos," "The Wire" and "Six Feet Under," all of which are available to stream. In recent years, the platform has remained a go-to destination for water-cooler TV, delivering hits like "The Pitt," "The White Lotus" and "Mare of Easttown."
If you're a dedicated TV lover and HBO Max subscriber, you've probably seen or at least heard of all the shows we've mentioned. But the platform is also home to some excellent series that have never had their names up in lights and deserve your consideration, too. The shows on this list span numerous genres, including adult animation, period pieces, comedy, fantasy, documentary, and science fiction. Most are HBO or HBO Max originals that never reached the same level of mainstream attention as the platform's biggest hits. Here are the 15 most underrated TV shows streaming on HBO Max right now.
Scavengers Reign
The HBO Max original "Scavengers Reign" is one of the best shows set in the future, though it tragically never received an order for a second season. The animated series follows the crew of a deep-space cargo ship that crash-lands on a distant planet. The flora and fauna there are very different from anything they've ever seen, and adjusting to the new landscape proves difficult. Some of the nature they encounter is welcoming, while other species present immense danger.
One member of the crew starts losing his mind and falls under the influence of a strange telepathic creature. Another stranded shipmate has only a malfunctioning robot as a companion. The animation and world-building are gorgeous, and it feels Miyazaki-like in its lush, otherworldly imagination. It's a thoughtful, slow-moving sci-fi series that has a lot to say about the hubris of humankind and the power of nature. "Scavengers Reign" was cancelled by HBO Max and later picked up by Netflix for streaming, but Netflix ultimately declined to order a second season. Thankfully, you can still watch the show's glorious first season on HBO Max.
Station Eleven
Another profound show set in the future, "Station Eleven" is the cream of the crop when it comes to post-apocalyptic TV. Set in the aftermath of a flu pandemic that killed most of the world's population, the series centers in part on Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), an actor who lives and works with a traveling Shakespeare troupe. Elsewhere, we get a glimpse into an insular, rule-based community housed inside an airport, while an enigmatic survivor leads a group of children in a dangerous cult. The show also flashes back to the pandemic's onset, as we watch a young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) survive with the help of a kind stranger (Himesh Patel).
Though the subject matter is upsetting (and perhaps hits a little too close to home in the 2020s), "Station Eleven" is a deeply hopeful and life-affirming show that believes in the power of humans to persevere and rebuild. The series also highlights the power of art to aid in our survival, as two characters find inspiration in a visionary book written just before the end of the world.
Julia
"Julia" is a delicious treat that deserves to be enjoyed by more TV fans. Esteemed British actress Sarah Lancashire plays Julia Child, the famous chef who had her heyday in the 1960s but remains a beloved cultural figure today. The show is set in the early '60s following the release of Child's seminal cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," as she embarks on a new venture: a cooking show called "The French Chef." She's aided by her supportive husband, Paul (David Hyde Pierce), and their relationship is the heart of the show.
Lancashire's performance as Julia Child is brilliant. While her Julia is recognizable, she avoids caricature and overly broad strokes, giving the character nuance and complexity and making her feel like a real person with doubts and shortcomings. The entire cast is phenomenal, and the show's female characters are written with heart and depth. Lancashire's co-stars include Bebe Neuwirth, Judith Light, Rachel Bloom, and Isabella Rossellini. Unfortunately, the delightful series was cancelled by Max after two seasons.
Getting On
"Getting On" is one of the best American reboots of a British comedy, "The Office" notwithstanding. The show takes place in a Long Beach hospital's extended-care unit for elderly patients. TV veteran Laurie Metcalf plays Jenna James, a rude, self-centered doctor trying to gain respect by conducting a study about feces. Alex Borstein plays Dawn, the insecure, rule-following head nurse. And Niecy Nash rounds out the cast as Didi, the most caring, empathic member of the hospital staff. The show also features an amazing supporting cast of actors playing elderly patients and their families, including June Squibb, Harry Dean Stanton, Molly Shannon, and Jean Smart.
"Getting On" is both poignant and absurd, making fun of the antics of the hospital staff and bureaucracy without punching down at any of the ward's patients. To give you an example of the show's humor, in the first episode, Didi remarks, "there's a turd on a chair in the lounge," and Dawn insists they leave it there until the proper paperwork is filled out. Later, Jenna commandeers the turd for her study. Many of the show's jokes are like this — familiar setups with bizarre twists and turns, classic gags taken to the extreme. HBO did little to promote the series, and it never became a massive hit, though its low budget allowed it to run for three seasons.
The Plot Against America
Like "The Man in the High Castle," the HBO miniseries "The Plot Against America" is an excellent alternate history TV show that depicts the rise of fascism. Created by David Simon and Ed Burns of "The Wire," the show is based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name. It takes place in an alternate version of America where Charles Lindbergh was elected president instead of Franklin D. Roosevelt, running on a campaign of anti-interventionism and implicit antisemitism.
Rather than depicting the fully realized dystopian fascism seen in "The Handmaid's Tale," the rise of fascism in "The Plot Against America" is slow and creeping, which makes it all the more unsettling. We watch darkness descend over the country through the eyes of the Jewish Levin family, headed by Herman (Morgan Spector) and Bess (Zoe Kazan). Winona Ryder plays Evelyn, Bess's sister, who becomes involved with a Lindbergh-supporting rabbi (John Turturro). The performances are excellent across the board, and the show presents fascism and antisemitism with nuance and specificity.
How To With John Wilson
"How To With John Wilson" is a unique docuseries that's mostly flown under the radar despite its wonderfully off-kilter style. The series is structured like a tutorial, as each episode follows filmmaker John Wilson while he investigates how to do certain things, such as cover your furniture so it won't get destroyed by a cat, dispose of batteries, find a public restroom, and put up scaffolding.
Most episodes end up somewhere neither Wilson nor the audience could have predicted. An episode about how to split a check leads Wilson to a gathering of referees. His treatise on public bathrooms ends in a trip to underground nuclear bunkers. In "How To Work Out," Wilson uses a giant pumpkin contest as a metaphor for the masculine urge to get bigger. A sports-watching episode sees him travel to a vacuum cleaner collector's convention. Wilson's curiosity about life is infectious, and his seemingly simple investigations are pieces of quiet brilliance.
Enlightened
Before Mike White created the smash hit "The White Lotus" and before Laura Dern earned acclaim for her performance in "Big Little Lies," the pair collaborated on an underrated cult classic for HBO. In "Enlightened," Dern plays Amy Jellicoe, an executive at a probably evil corporation called Abaddonn Industries. After experiencing an emotional crisis, Amy spends a few months at a wellness center in Hawaii in an attempt to heal her mind, body, and soul.
When she returns to the office, she's determined to live a more balanced life and make the world a better place, though her mom (played by Dern's real mother, Diane Ladd) and ex-husband (Luke Wilson) are suspicious of her so-called growth. Amy also finds that her positive outlook on life doesn't really mesh with her ultra-capitalist workplace. Though the premise sounds like a cheesy self-help book, in typical Mike White fashion, it's incredibly witty, biting, and shot through with a streak of existential anxiety. Despite failing to make an impact ratings-wise, the show still maintains a devoted cadre of fans.
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Show Me a Hero
The premise of "Show Me a Hero" doesn't exactly sound riveting. It takes place in the 1980s in Yonkers, New York. Following a lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice and the NAACP, the city is ordered to build 200 units of public housing in its predominantly white neighborhoods. The residents of Yonkers try to block the court order, and the responsibility falls to Nick Wasicsko (Oscar Isaac), the city's new 28-year-old mayor.
It's captivating stuff, truly. Though it's based on a true story (and a book written by journalist Lisa Belkin), it's never dry, overly informative, or paint-by-the-numbers in its storytelling. The show has a lot to say about race relations in America, how we define ourselves and our communities, and the meaning of home, but ultimately, it's a show about everyday people, and the drama hinges on interpersonal relationships. Created by David Simon of "The Wire," the series features exquisite performances from Isaac and co-stars including Alfred Molina, Jon Bernthal, Winona Ryder, Catherine Keener, and Dominique Fishback.
High Maintenance
"High Maintenance" is one of the most underrated shows of the 2010s, but luckily, all four seasons are ready to be enjoyed on HBO Max. The show began as a web series on Vimeo, created by former spouses Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld, before it moved to HBO in 2016. "High Maintenance" is an anthology series that centers on a weed dealer (played by Sinclair) known as The Guy. As The Guy bikes around New York City delivering his wares, we're introduced to a diverse group of people, and the show paints a rich tapestry of life in the city.
One episode in the first season is told from the point of view of a dog. Other characters include a singing telegram deliverer, an asexual magician on a date with an intimacy coordinator, and an agoraphobic obsessed with Helen Hunt. Some of these characters are annoying or self-destructive, but the show has empathy for them all, and it offers profound lessons in a simple package.
My Brilliant Friend
"My Brilliant Friend" is one of the best novel-to-TV adaptations we've ever seen, beautifully expanding the world of the books while capturing their essential tone and style. The HBO series is based on Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan novels, and follows friends Lenù Greco and Lila Cerullo (played by different actors at different ages) as they grow up poor in 1950s Naples. They have opposite natures, which makes them the perfect pair. Lenù is disciplined and studious, while Lila is wild, fearless, and naturally brilliant. Lenù, who grows up to become a writer, narrates the story of their lives as a grown woman.
"My Brilliant Friend" has a strong sense of place, and it animates the world of the novels in the style of Italian neorealism. The costumes and sets make the world feel richly lived-in, and the show mostly centers on how the friends' inner lives are shaped by the world around them. The show requires patience and attention, but once you become enraptured by this world, you won't want to leave.
His Dark Materials
Though it was a major BBC/HBO co-production and based on a series of bestselling novels, "His Dark Materials" remains one of the most underrated fantasy series of all time. Adapted from Philip Pullman's novel trilogy, the series follows Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), a young girl living at Jordan College in Oxford. Lyra lives in a parallel world that resembles a steampunk version of our own, where humans are accompanied by daemons, animal manifestations of their inner selves.
The epic series follows Lyra as she embarks on a quest across universes involving a prophecy and the fate of multiple worlds. She befriends a boy from another universe, Will (Amir Wilson), and comes up against adversaries like the fearsome — but initially charming — Marisa Coulter (Ruth Wilson). The show acts as a powerful condemnation of religious fundamentalism and fascism, and it's a great alternative for those tiring of the "Harry Potter" universe.
Tuca & Bertie
"Tuca & Bertie" has had a rather circuitous journey across the TV landscape. It was originally a Netflix series, but the streamer cancelled the show after one season in what was one of Netflix's dumbest cancellations ever. Adult Swim then revived the series, but it was cancelled again after Season 3. You can now watch the second and third seasons on HBO Max and the first on Netflix.
Got all that straight? Good, because the show is definitely worth watching. The animated series follows two best friends, Tuca Toucan (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie Songthrush (Ali Wong), as they navigate the trials and tribulations of adulthood. And yes, they are birds. Created by "BoJack Horseman" alum Lisa Hanawalt, the show features a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, but it's also deeply relatable. Tuca is carefree and spontaneous, while Bertie is prone to worry. Yet both struggle with the realities of being in their 30s, especially when they compare themselves to their seemingly successful peers. The show dabbles in both observational humor and surrealism for a hootin' good time.
Gentleman Jack
"Gentleman Jack" is a BBC/HBO co-production, though it was more popular across the pond than it was in America. In the U.K., its premiere drew a larger audience than any other new BBC drama debut that year, while HBO cancelled it after two seasons amid low U.S. ratings. That's a shame, because "Gentleman Jack" is a powerful, funny, and unique series that deserves more eyeballs. The show is based on the life of Anne Lister (via her extensive diaries), a trailblazing landowner living in 1830s Yorkshire. Played by the incomparable Suranne Jones, Miss Lister is quite unusual for the time, dressing predominantly in black with a masculine style and pursuing relationships with women fairly openly.
One of the main plotlines in the show is Miss Lister's relationship with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle), an heiress who lives nearby. Like "Fleabag," "Gentleman Jack" frequently breaks the fourth wall, as Miss Lister speaks directly to the camera to share her perspective. This jaunty tone sets it apart from other period pieces, as does Miss Lister's relationship with Miss Walker, which is drawn with great tenderness and, amazingly, based on real events.
Perry Mason
We loved "Perry Mason," the darkly compelling origin story for the classic TV lawyer, but HBO cancelled the show after two seasons. That's too bad, because "Perry Mason" features top-notch performances, a moody atmosphere, and gritty, noir-inspired mysteries. Matthew Rhys plays the titular character, who we meet as a private investigator working in 1930s Los Angeles. Mason is a bit of a mess — he's haunted by his time serving in the war, reeling from a divorce, and drinking too much.
Mason becomes involved in several high-profile cases, including the kidnapping and death of a baby and the murder of a prominent businessman. Rhys is perfect in the role, giving Mason just the right amount of self-hatred and dishevelment. Yet in Rhys' hands, Mason is likable and easy to root for despite his many flaws.
Mason is joined by legal secretary Della Street (Juliet Rylance), a diligent investigator and closeted lesbian. He also works alongside investigator Paul Drake (Chris Chalk), whose life as a Black man in segregated 1930s Los Angeles differs sharply from Mason's. The show's period setting is expertly done, offering lush scenery and costuming and a fascinating look at a crucial moment in the city's development.
The Knick
Though it's not often discussed alongside shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "The Pitt," "The Knick" is one of the best medical dramas of all time. Directed by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, "The Knick" stars Clive Owen as Dr. John Thackery, a brilliant surgeon determined to push the boundaries of medicine. Dr. Thackery faces many obstacles in his quest, including his drug addiction and the dangers of turn-of-the-century medicine. Soderbergh depicts surgery as a bloody, spontaneous, daring affair in which the outcome is far from guaranteed.
Dr. Thackery's colleagues include Dr. Algernon C. Edwards (André Holland), a Black doctor struggling to be taken seriously, and Sister Harriet (Cara Seymour), a nun and midwife who conducts secret abortions. More visually arresting than the typical medical drama, the series maintains a dark and sometimes suffocating atmosphere, supported by evocative production design and dynamic cinematography.
"The Knick" never found a large audience during its original Cinemax run. It also has a rather uninspired title, but the show is a standout within the genre, managing a tone that is both grisly and stylish.
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