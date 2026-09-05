HBO Max may very well be the best streaming service for TV lovers, with an emphasis on quality over quantity that sets it apart from the competition. HBO revolutionized TV back in the 1990s and 2000s with classics like "The Sopranos," "The Wire" and "Six Feet Under," all of which are available to stream. In recent years, the platform has remained a go-to destination for water-cooler TV, delivering hits like "The Pitt," "The White Lotus" and "Mare of Easttown."

If you're a dedicated TV lover and HBO Max subscriber, you've probably seen or at least heard of all the shows we've mentioned. But the platform is also home to some excellent series that have never had their names up in lights and deserve your consideration, too. The shows on this list span numerous genres, including adult animation, period pieces, comedy, fantasy, documentary, and science fiction. Most are HBO or HBO Max originals that never reached the same level of mainstream attention as the platform's biggest hits. Here are the 15 most underrated TV shows streaming on HBO Max right now.