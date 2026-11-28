The fantasy genre took some great strides in the '90s, from contemporary shows involving myths and monsters to period piece programming. Several of the best fantasy TV shows ever made were produced in the '90s, advancing the genre to fit the times. Beyond those celebrated series, there are many underrated genre shows from the decade worthy of a reappraisal. We're taking a look back at the fantasy shows produced throughout the '90s that stand out above the rest.

Many of these shows continue to stand the test of time over 30 years later, even without the benefit of nostalgia. From the single-season shows that deserve more recognition to long-running classics, fantasy was thriving on television. Moreover, this list demonstrates just how malleable the genre truly is, with all the unique takes on how to play with its familiar tropes. Here are the 10 best fantasy TV shows of the '90s ranked, each exploring the genre in interesting ways and crafting their own memorable mythologies.