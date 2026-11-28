10 Best Fantasy TV Shows Of The '90s, Ranked
The fantasy genre took some great strides in the '90s, from contemporary shows involving myths and monsters to period piece programming. Several of the best fantasy TV shows ever made were produced in the '90s, advancing the genre to fit the times. Beyond those celebrated series, there are many underrated genre shows from the decade worthy of a reappraisal. We're taking a look back at the fantasy shows produced throughout the '90s that stand out above the rest.
Many of these shows continue to stand the test of time over 30 years later, even without the benefit of nostalgia. From the single-season shows that deserve more recognition to long-running classics, fantasy was thriving on television. Moreover, this list demonstrates just how malleable the genre truly is, with all the unique takes on how to play with its familiar tropes. Here are the 10 best fantasy TV shows of the '90s ranked, each exploring the genre in interesting ways and crafting their own memorable mythologies.
10. Roar (1997)
Before he found greater success on the silver screen, Heath Ledger played an Irish prince in the forgotten fantasy series "Roar." Ledger stars as Conor, an orphaned young man who seeks to avenge his parents in fifth-century Ireland. Conor is joined by a small band of allies to aid him on his quest and unify a fractured kingdom. The show's villain, Gaius Cassius Longinus (Sebastian Roché), the most fantastical element of the story, is an ancient Roman centurion cursed by God for piercing Jesus Christ during his crucifixion.
"Roar" was produced in the same era that gave audiences "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" and "Xena: Warrior Princess" years earlier. The 1997 Fox series matches those production values and gloriously campy elements while delving deep into Celtic mythology. Yanked after airing only seven episodes, the show still displays promising things from Ledger and co-star Vera Farmiga, playing Conor's companion, Catlin. A fantasy TV show canceled way too soon, "Roar" is perfect to binge over a weekend with its truncated length.
9. Forever Knight
Before David Boreanaz's Angel stalked Los Angeles defending humanity from supernatural threats, television audiences had Nick Knight, the protagonist of "Forever Knight." Played by Geraint Wyn Davies, Knight is secretly a vampire alive for eight centuries, now working as a Toronto police detective. Remorseful over the lives he claimed to quench his thirst for blood, Knight uses his paranormal abilities to solve murders around the city as part of his atonement. As Knight's redemptive mission continues, he encounters other vampires, including Lucien LaCroix (Nigel Bennett), the person who transformed Nick into an undead creature of the night centuries ago.
The idea of a heroic and guilt-ridden vampire on television had existed before "Forever Knight," most notably with Barnabas Collins on "Dark Shadows." But "Forever Knight" goes more into crime procedural territory, including plenty of case-of-the-week episodes across the series' three seasons. When the overarching plot elements do become increasingly part of the narrative, they're introduced in an organic way that adds to the emotional stakes. Bearing all the hallmarks of a cult classic, "Forever Knight" has fun with its blood-sucking premise and undead genre blend.
8. Sailor Moon
There were plenty of fantasy anime that aired during the '90s, but the clear standout during the decade is "Sailor Moon." Based on the manga series by Naoko Takeuchi, the original anime adaptation of her work debuted in 1992, following teenage protagonist Usagi Tsukino. Usagi gains the ability to transform into a magical persona, joined by other awakened young women as the Sailor Scouts. This ensemble learns about their individual destinies as they use their powers to defend humanity from all sorts of paranormal enemies.
While it's easy to take for granted now, "Sailor Moon" created the magical girl archetype that subsequent fantasy shows would follow. But beyond its lasting influence, the show is still a thoroughly entertaining adaptation of its source material while capturing the appeal of '90s anime like "YuYu Hakusho." Takeuchi's manga was adapted into several later anime series, but there's something about that original 1992 version that still holds its charm. One of the definitive anime shows of the '90s, "Sailor Moon" puts an astronomical spin on its fairy tale.
7. Merlin (1998)
Though the late great Sam Neill is arguably best known for his cinematic work, he had quite the prolific television career too. Among Neill's most prominent television roles in the '90s was starring in the 1998 miniseries "Merlin" on NBC. Playing the Arthurian wizard himself, Neill's character forms a long-running feud against the conniving Queen Mab (Miranda Richardson). As Merlin tries to mentor the young King Arthur (Paul Curran), his ongoing rivalry with Mab and her own proteges form the fate of Great Britain.
Though it isn't counted among the best Sam Neill TV shows, "Merlin" is one of the strongest fantasy miniseries from the '90s. Telling the familiar broad strokes of the Arthurian legend from its wizard's perspective is a fresh way to approach the story. With Martin Short and James Earl Jones to Helena Bonham Carter and Isabella Rossellini, there is an all-star cast around Neill to elevate the material. Streamlining the tale into a two-episode limited series, "Merlin" gives its saga a more personal and romantic quality.
6. Charmed (1998)
The WB became the de facto home for a lot of fantasy television throughout the '90s, at least with stories set in the present day. Among the last long-running series premiering on the channel toward the end of the decade was "Charmed," which debuted in 1998. The show opens with the three Halliwell sisters discovering that they're the most powerful witches in the world, each possessing unique magical abilities. The trio decide to use their fledgling powers for good, often battling supernatural enemies over the course of the show.
"Charmed" continued well into the 2000s, but those early seasons with Shannen Doherty as Prue Halliwell still stand as the highlights of the series. These seasons not only celebrate the sisterhood shared by the Halliwell sisters, but still place its main characters on a learning curve with their powers. The show's stories became more grandiose as the series progressed, including giving the narrative an overarching antagonist, but that focus on sisterhood remained constant. Signaling the contemporary fantasy genre transitioning to the 2000s ahead of powerhouses like "Supernatural," "Charmed" brings its own magical fun to the table.
5. The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.
The short-lived "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." was one of those shows that defied being pigeonholed into a single genre. On the surface, the 1993 series is a 19th-century Western, with its titular gunslinger, played by Bruce Campbell, out to avenge his father. But the show quickly features narrative elements that place it in fantasy and science fiction territory, keeping things unpredictable. Much of this strangeness is fueled by a strange relic that affects those who come into contact with it, including imbuing them with superpowers.
"The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." is a lot of fun, and that comes from the show using Western tropes as an elastic backdrop for its wacky stories. The constant source of charm through the series' 27 episodes is Campbell's performance, able to play the action hero and comedic foil all at once. Anyone who's watched "Army of Darkness" knows that Campbell brings that charismatic appeal, and they won't be disappointed watching him as Brisco County. A forgotten fantasy show that deserves more fans, "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." is a breezy ride across a supernatural take on the Wild West.
4. Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Long before "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" on Netflix, there was the sitcom "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" on ABC. Premiering in 1996, the TV show is also based on a comic book, albeit the lighter Archie Comics rather than the horrific take on the character that surfaced years later. This adaptation is very much a coming-of-age sitcom (as its title suggests), with Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart) coming to terms with her supernatural heritage and abilities. This secret family history comes to light as Sabrina tries to navigate high school, with the latter seasons taking place while Sabrina is in college.
"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" fits in line with fellow coming-of-age network sitcom "Boy Meets World," maintaining a family-friendly sense of humor. The magic fuels many of these gags, and Hart shares a warm rapport with the supporting cast, especially Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick as Sabrina's aunts. There's some sharp tonal whiplash coming back to this show after watching "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," but the '90s sitcom holds up overall. One of the best shows about witches, "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" evokes a cozier era of fantasy television.
3. Gargoyles
Of all the forgotten '90s cartoons still worth watching today, "Gargoyles" is the best of the fantasy bunch. The show centers on a group of gargoyles who were cursed in the 10th century and reawaken in present-day New York City. The ensemble gets used to the 20th century as they confront various enemies threatening humanity. As the series progresses, other clans are introduced while the Manhattan-based main characters contend with the villainous Demona (Marina Sirtis).
Every inch of "Gargoyles" goes above and beyond the typical American animated series fare from the '90s. The writing is top-notch, crafting a sweeping mythology, and the voice cast is particularly impressive, with Keith David and Ed Asner among the lead actors. With its nocturnal premise, the show is a bit darker than the usual Disney series of its era without compromising its wholesomeness. Building its own engaging mythos, "Gargoyles" is a cartoon that doesn't play down to its audience, and is all the better for it.
2. Xena: Warrior Princess
After appearing on one of the best backdoor TV pilots through "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," the formidable Xena (Lucy Lawless) received her own series. Coming off Xena's introduction as a villain in the preceding show, the 1995 spin-off placed the warrior princess on a journey for redemption. Accompanying Xena on her quest to help others in need is her loyal companion, Gabrielle (Renee O'Connor), encountering everything from demigods to monsters along the way. Though the show plays fast and loose with Greco-Roman mythology and history, it feels right at home for the campy story being told.
"Xena: Warrior Princess" is one of those rare instances of the spin-off being far superior to the original show. Lawless and O'Connor strike up an electric rapport that only grows as the series proceeds, forming the emotional core. The action is always rousing too, with Lawless' memorable battle cry never failing to get audiences ready for the spectacle. Among the best shows about Greek mythology, "Xena: Warrior Princess" defined period piece fantasy for the decade.
1. Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Before "Charmed" or "Supernatural," it really was "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" that set the template for network television fantasy shows set in the present day. The show features an overarching narrative that has teenager Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) defend her California hometown, but also plenty of monster-of-the-week stories. The series also gives its eponymous protagonist a clear coming-of-age story arc, from her first serious romance to graduating from high school and taking those burgeoning steps into young adulthood. This emotionally grounds Buffy's frequent encounters with the undead and other paranormal figures that haunt the small town of Sunnydale.
While "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" maintains a consistent quality for its seven-season run into the 2000s, there is something about its '90s seasons that stand out. Many of the best "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" episodes come from this period, whether it be Buffy attending prom or the introduction of the complicated vampire Spike (James Marsters). Those seasons also quickly find the delicate balance between self-aware humor, romance, and horror-fueled action that the show is known for. A seamless confluence of genres, not least of all fantasy, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" presages shows like "True Blood" and our resurgent fascination in the undead.