TVLine Asks: Is Tom Hardy's MobLand Exit Good News For Taboo? Who Was MIA From Colbert Cold Open? Is Jeff Probst Losing Sleep? And More!
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "MobLand," "Survivor," and more!
1 | Had you not known that "Boston Blue" Season 1 still had one more episode left this week, wouldn't you have assumed last Friday's action-packed hour — featuring an all-hands search for a cop killer, and culminating with Lena making contact with her estranged father — was the actual finale?
2 | On "Sheriff Country," how loud did you gasp when DEA Agent Alec Kane (aka Mickey's new boo!) was revealed to be a dirty criminal after he shot Rick in the head at close range? And with the penultimate episode full of such drama — Alec's villainous reveal, Skye's poisoning, Maren Morris' guest spot! — is anyone else wondering how the Season 1 finale could possibly measure up?
3 | Now that "Saturday Night Live" has wrapped for the season, we have to ask: Which repertory players do you think may not return in the fall? Which featured players seem poised for promotion to repertory status? And which first-years are most in danger of getting the boot?
We're also wondering...
4 | On "Tracker," are we to believe Colter and Russell drove all the way to Echo Ridge just so Colter could have a 90-second conversation with his mother before immediately leaving? Couldn't they have just FaceTimed? Also: Did anyone else laugh at the seemingly obvious network note, with the episode opening on Colter mid-rescue seemingly just to trick procedural fans into keeping their TVs tuned to CBS for an otherwise heavily serialized hour? And regarding the answers we at last received about Ashton: Did they live up to your expectations after three full seasons of buildup?
5 | On "Euphoria," would Rue be under less suspicion with Alamo and his guys if she could maybe stop pulling bizarre faces every time she's in the room with them? And were you relieved when we actually saw Nika King as Rue's mom Leslie on the other end of the phone, and it wasn't just another one-sided call like Rue and Fez?
6 | We know next week's "Summer House" reunion will address the Amanda/West relationship in full, but were you surprised by how little the spin-off "In the City" incorporated the latest Bravo scandal into its premiere? And on a scale of 1 to 10, how much is new cast member Kenny already giving you the ick?
We'd like to know...
7 | How weird is it seeing Jake Johnson playing the responsible character in "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed"?
8 | "Survivor" fans, now that Season 50 has come to an end, where would you rank Aubry in the pantheon of the show's 48 winners? And how much sleep do you think host Jeff Probst has lost since his live finale snafu?
9 | By the end of the "Elsbeth" finale, had you lost count of the hour's many meta jokes and/or throwbacks to previous episodes?
10 | Were you surprised to see Amunhotep pop back up in the season finale of "Ghosts"? And speaking of returning characters, should the show just make Ben Feldman a series regular already?
11 | Given what "Law & Order: SVU" showrunner Michele Fazekas told us about how she plans to use the cast in Season 28, which character pairings would you most like to see in upcoming episodes?
We're still curious about...
12 | First "The Night Agent," then "The Lincoln Lawyer," now "Emily in Paris"... which Netflix original do you think (and/or worry) will be next to announce a final season?
13 | Regarding the "Georgie & Mandy" finale, what did you make of Fagenbacher's "intentionally ambiguous" smirk at the end: Was he pleased to have driven a wedge between Georgie and Mary? Or is he truly a changed man, simply happy that Mary asked him out on a proper date? Also: Why do you think Connor got arrested?
14 | Upon hearing the surprise news that "Grey's Anatomy" was getting a Texas-set spin-off, did you need a quick Google/reminder about where Alex and Izzie were living with their twins? (It's Kansas, not Texas, in case you also forgot.) And we know Owen and Teddy just left for Paris... but perhaps they meant Paris, Texas?
15 | Any other "Rectify" fans out there amused that "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" is replacing Aden Young with his former co-star Luke Kirby?
We're also wondering...
16 | Does seeing how the actors who were children in the first season of "The Chi" are now fully grown men in the show's final season make you feel old, too?
17 | Now that Tom Hardy isn't returning for "MobLand" Season 3, how about that second season of "Taboo"? It's only been, what, nine years since that renewal...?
18 | While watching "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" finale, did anyone else take stock of the late-night hosts who didn't appear in the cold open montage? (Among the faces we noticed missing: James Corden, Carson Daly, Craig Kilborn, George Lopez, Bill Maher, Lilly Singh, Tom Snyder, and Larry Wilmore.) And did Jimmy Fallon get the biggest laugh of the night during the interdimensional wormhole sketch, when Seth Meyers lamented the loss of "one middle-aged white man making jokes about the news," prompting Fallon — leaning into his reputation as late night's least political host — to respond: "The news... why? What's going on?"
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!