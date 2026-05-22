TVLine Asks: Is Tom Hardy's MobLand Exit Good News For Taboo? Who Was MIA From Colbert Cold Open? Is Jeff Probst Losing Sleep? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "MobLand," "Survivor," and more!

1 | Had you not known that "Boston Blue" Season 1 still had one more episode left this week, wouldn't you have assumed last Friday's action-packed hour — featuring an all-hands search for a cop killer, and culminating with Lena making contact with her estranged father — was the actual finale?

2 | On "Sheriff Country," how loud did you gasp when DEA Agent Alec Kane (aka Mickey's new boo!) was revealed to be a dirty criminal after he shot Rick in the head at close range? And with the penultimate episode full of such drama — Alec's villainous reveal, Skye's poisoning, Maren Morris' guest spot! — is anyone else wondering how the Season 1 finale could possibly measure up?

3 | Now that "Saturday Night Live" has wrapped for the season, we have to ask: Which repertory players do you think may not return in the fall? Which featured players seem poised for promotion to repertory status? And which first-years are most in danger of getting the boot?