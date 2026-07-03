10 Best TV Shows Like X-Men '97

It's a pretty good time to be an "X-Men" fan. Between the Marvel Cinematic Universe's planned reboot from the creators of "Beef" to the rumored appearance of Jean Grey in this summer's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," there's no shortage of on-screen representation for the most iconic superhero team in the entire Marvel universe. However, even the most ardent "X-Men" fans might be unaware that the well-reviewed "X-Men '97" Season 2, the critically-acclaimed revival of "X-Men: The Animated Series," has already begun airing on Disney+.

"X-Men '97" isn't your typical animated superhero show, nor is it a series cashing in on nostalgic fans' desire for more of their favorite Saturday morning cartoon. "X-Men: The Animated Series" was a groundbreaking show in the superhero genre, providing serialized storytelling that drew heavily from Marvel Comics in both plot and visuals. It's no overstatement to say that the 1990's take on "X-Men" was a major influence on future iterations of the team and superhero television as a whole, leading to many TV shows that touch on similar themes or even feature the same characters.

Whether they're alternative adaptations of Marvel's mutants, comparable sci-fi series focused on group dynamics, or just superhero stories with lovable casts, these 10 TV shows will be familiar company between the weekly releases of "X-Men '97" episodes.