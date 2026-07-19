10 Best TV Shows Like The Legend Of Vox Machina

If you have yet to watch any of Amazon Prime's "The Legend of Vox Machina," then chances are, you're not too familiar with the world of "Critical Role." The "Dungeons & Dragons" actual play show has been an Internet fixture for over a decade, starring some of the most notable voice actors in the industry: Matt Mercer, Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, and Sam Riegel, to name a few.

Building on the success of the weekly series, "Critical Role" launched an animated adaptation of its first campaign, "The Legend of Vox Machina," in 2022. The series has run for four seasons, with a fifth and final season confirmed. Though it's mainly dramatizing the TTRPG adventures of "Critical Role," "Vox Machina" wonderfully translates the world of "D&D" to audiences both old and new.

Fortunately for newcomers to "Vox Machina" or "Critical Role," it's far from an outlier in today's television landscape. There are plenty of comparable shows that, if you've seen them already, might convince you to check out the Amazon Prime series. On the other hand, if you watched and enjoyed "The Legend of Vox Machina" and want something of a similar speed, then these shows should be next on your TV watchlist.