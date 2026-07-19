10 Best TV Shows Like The Legend Of Vox Machina
If you have yet to watch any of Amazon Prime's "The Legend of Vox Machina," then chances are, you're not too familiar with the world of "Critical Role." The "Dungeons & Dragons" actual play show has been an Internet fixture for over a decade, starring some of the most notable voice actors in the industry: Matt Mercer, Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, and Sam Riegel, to name a few.
Building on the success of the weekly series, "Critical Role" launched an animated adaptation of its first campaign, "The Legend of Vox Machina," in 2022. The series has run for four seasons, with a fifth and final season confirmed. Though it's mainly dramatizing the TTRPG adventures of "Critical Role," "Vox Machina" wonderfully translates the world of "D&D" to audiences both old and new.
Fortunately for newcomers to "Vox Machina" or "Critical Role," it's far from an outlier in today's television landscape. There are plenty of comparable shows that, if you've seen them already, might convince you to check out the Amazon Prime series. On the other hand, if you watched and enjoyed "The Legend of Vox Machina" and want something of a similar speed, then these shows should be next on your TV watchlist.
The Mighty Nein
Though it's the most obvious next step for viewers who wish there were more of "The Legend of Vox Machina" to watch, "The Mighty Nein" serves as a spiritual successor, adapting the second "Critical Role" campaign for Amazon Prime Video. Whereas "Vox Machina" follows the titular party of heroes traversing the land of Tal'Dorei, avenging locals, and battling monsters, "The Mighty Nein" takes place in the same world 20 years later, following a group of antiheroes who team up to keep a powerful relic known as The Beacon from nefarious forces' hands.
Given that it's developed by the same production company, stems from the same actual play series, and features the same main cast of voice actors, "The Mighty Nein" in many ways is a companion series to the fantasy show without a single bad season. For all their similarities, however, there are important differences. "The Mighty Nein" is darker and more morally complex than its predecessor, while "The Legend of Vox Machina" is, on the whole, a more optimistic fantasy narrative.
Differences aside, if you watched "The Legend of Vox Machina" and wish that there were more episodes at your fingertips, then "The Mighty Nein" is exactly what you're looking for. The other shows on this list may scratch that same "D&D"-lover itch, but "The Mighty Nein" features all the same ingredients with a much different end result.
Arcane
The mark of a good video game adaptation is how well it appeals to both diehard fans of the series and complete newcomers to the world and characters. In both regards, "Arcane" might be the most successful video game adaptation, having garnered acclaim and even Emmy Awards for transforming the world of "League of Legends" into an animated Netflix series about class struggle, chosen family, and self-acceptance.
"Arcane" tells the story of two orphaned sisters, Violet (Hailee Steinfeld) and Powder (Ella Purnell), who are separated and ultimately find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict between the prosperous city of Piltover and the oppressed undercity of Zaun. Though the show explores many of the broader stakes of this extremely relevant conflict, it never loses sight of the story's heart: the tragedy of these two characters torn apart by war.
Not only is "Arcane" one of the best TV shows to binge-watch right now, but it's an easy recommendation for fans of "The Legend of Vox Machina." While "League of Legends" differs significantly from "Dungeons & Dragons," "Arcane" uses its rich fantasy setting to tell an emotionally resonant story in much the same way "The Legend of Vox Machina" does. With only two seasons totaling 18 episodes, "Arcane" will be a series that people praise for a long time, even after they've all stopped playing "League of Legends."
Castlevania
Like "Arcane," "Castlevania" is another video game adaptation, but stylistically it's a sharp departure from "The Legend of Vox Machina" — and that's part of its appeal. This underrated fantasy show on Netflix takes most of its narrative from "Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse" and "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night," two of the most beloved entries in the video game series.
"Castlevania" follows an unlikely trio battling an army of demons led by Count Dracula (Graham McTavish): Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), the last surviving member of a legendary vampire-hunting family; Alucard (James Callis), Dracula's half-vampire son; and Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso), a powerful Speaker magician. Along the way, the show also introduces characters voiced by some of Hollywood's best voice talent, including Malcolm McDowell, Emily Swallow, and Bill Nighy.
With four seasons total, as well as a spin-off sequel, "Castlevania: Nocturne," it's a worthy fulfillment of everything a "Castlevania" fan would want from a television adaptation. However, for fans of "The Legend of Vox Machina" who watch it, its Victorian aesthetic and brutal violence will be a huge change of pace. Still, the overall themes of good vs. evil, camaraderie, and perseverance in the face of war can make its central trio of vampire hunters analogous to the Vox Machina crew themselves.
Blood of Zeus
"Blood of Zeus" comes from the same production company behind "Castlevania," but instead of adapting a video game franchise, it adapts one of the oldest franchises in human history: Greek mythology. Across its three seasons, "Blood of Zeus" takes a grittier, more violent approach to Greek mythology than series like "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" or Netflix's canceled show "KAOS," emphasizing action, epic battles, and fantasy in a way that should appeal to fans of "The Legend of Vox Machina."
The Netflix series primarily follows Heron (Derek Phillips), the demigod son of Zeus (Jason O'Mara), who is chosen by the gods to lead humankind in a war against demons. Along the way, Heron allies himself with other humans, including the demon hunter Alexia (Jessica Henwick), gladiator Kofi (Adetokumboh M'Cormack), and Elias, a disguised version of his own kingly father.
In addition to having a lot in common with "Vox Machina," "Blood of Zeus" also shares one of the biggest stars of "Critical Role," Matt Mercer, who voices Hermes in the series. More than anything, "Blood of Zeus" treats Greek mythology with the same care and respect that "The Legend of Vox Machina" brings to the world of "Dungeons & Dragons." That attention to world-building makes it an easy recommendation for fantasy fans.
The Dragon Prince
Though it's not directly related to the world of "Dungeons & Dragons," it's easy to imagine the rich world of Netflix's "The Dragon Prince" having originated from a TTRPG campaign like "The Legend of Vox Machina" did. However, the series actually comes from writers and producers behind "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which seems pretty justified given how layered the lore of "The Dragon Prince" is for an animated fantasy series with no source material.
"The Dragon Prince" takes place in the magical realm of Xadia, in which dark magic-using humans have created a divide between their kind, dragons, and elves. The story follows Callum, a young prince who discovers he can harness the long-lost art of primal magic, setting off on a quest to unite the warring lands by rescuing an unhatched dragon egg stolen by a dark mage, Lord Viren.
Given its similar genre and tone to "The Legend of Vox Machina," it seems almost too good to be true, especially since it has seven seasons on Netflix and a sequel series is on the way after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Given that Kickstarter is the reason why "Vox Machina" was able to be made, it's good to see that other series are also benefiting from the desire for more long-running fantasy TV shows.
Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts
Of all the best post-apocalyptic TV shows, few people probably know about Netflix's "Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts." Adapted from a webcomic by Radford Sechrist, the series takes place in a distant future, after mutated animals took over the surface world, driving humanity into a series of underground cities. Kipo, the show's protagonist, is a teenage girl whose father has gone missing, forcing her to venture out into the unknown surface world in search of him and of larger truths about the world she has yet to know.
While "Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts" deserves credit on its own for being a groundbreaking show for LGBTQ+ representation in animation, its imaginative world-building and lovable cast make it an easy recommendation for fantasy fans in general. That's especially true for those who appreciate those narrative-driven elements in "The Legend of Vox Machina" and "Critical Role."
The show's three seasons, all of which were released in 2020, were sadly removed from Netflix, making it difficult to find online to watch. Whenever it finds a new home, however, you'd be wise to take advantage of that opportunity, or else you'll miss out on another chance to watch a show to obsess over as much as "Vox Machina."
RWBY
Rooster Teeth, much like Critical Role Productions, was an early Internet production company that transitioned from being simply a collective of creators to a full-fledged studio for film and television. One of its most notable creations is "RWBY," an animated fantasy series set in a world where Huntsmen and Huntresses train to battle monstrous creatures known as the Grimm. The story follows four students at Beacon Academy — Ruby (Lindsay Jones), Weiss (Kara Eberle), Blake (Arryn Zech), and Yang (Barbara Dunkelman) — who unite as Team RWBY.
While "RWBY" integrates a more science fiction aesthetic into its fairy tale superhero fantasy, the team dynamic and monster-slaying action make it an easy comparison to "The Legend of Vox Machina." Additionally, their shared Internet origins also make the two series feel like kindred spirits. Both have inspired passionate fan communities, and "RWBY" has expanded its universe through multiple spin-offs and crossover projects.
Though "RWBY" isn't often conflated with the best superhero TV shows of all time, it deserves a lot of praise not only for its world-building but for its perseverance. Notably, creator Monty Oum passed away in 2015, only having been involved in the show's first three seasons, but his legacy has continued on for an additional six seasons, with a tenth currently in production. Even as Rooster Teeth itself has shut down, "RWBY" still lives on, which is the best any fan of animated fantasy can hope for.
The Witcher
Fans of the fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski have a lot of adaptations of "The Witcher" to enjoy, including not only the AAA video game series but also a Netflix drama rivaling the likes of "Game of Thrones" or "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Netflix's "The Witcher" follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill, recast as Liam Hemsworth for Season 4), a monster hunter who becomes the protector of Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), whose Elder Blood grants her extraordinary magical abilities.
It goes without saying that "The Witcher" is a much darker, rugged version of a fantasy setting than you'd see in the more hopeful animation of "The Legend of Vox Machina." However, the way it adapts the characters and events of the books while prioritizing longtime fans' concerns for the source material above all else is not dissimilar to how the makers of "Vox Machina" approached the task of adapting the beloved "Critical Role" storylines that inspired the show.
With a fifth and final season on the way, only time will tell if fans remain as satisfied with the show as "Vox Machina" fans are with theirs. Regardless of how it ends, "The Witcher" remains an ambitious fantasy adaptation whose sprawling world, monster-filled adventures, and morally complex characters should appeal to fans of "The Legend of Vox Machina."
Stranger Things
Obviously, "Stranger Things" has more in common with 80s horror films than it does with "The Legend of Vox Machina," but the Netflix series is also partly responsible for the increased interest in "Dungeons & Dragons" in recent years. Although the first "Critical Role" campaign debuted in 2015, before "Stranger Things" premiered, both have benefited from the growing mainstream popularity of "Dungeons & Dragons." "Stranger Things" played a major role in that shift by using familiar "D&D" monsters and terminology to help explain the horrors of the Upside Down.
As any fan of "Stranger Things" knows, the similarities between the Netflix show and "Dungeons & Dragons"-related media go beyond meta-textual references. The main kids are all analogous to "D&D" classes throughout the series: there's sorcerer Will (Noah Schnapp), bard Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), ranger Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), "zoomer" Max (Sadie Sink), mage Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and dungeon master Mike (Finn Wolfhard), whose childhoods are all thrown into chaos when a local laboratory's experiments result in monsters from another dimension invading their rural Indiana town.
The best episodes of "Stranger Things," if anything, feel like mini-TTRPG quests that, if it weren't for the suburban American setting, would translate perfectly to a show like "The Legend of Vox Machina." Even with its supernatural horror roots, the series' emphasis on teamwork, long-running character arcs, and imaginative world-building gives it much of the same appeal as a memorable "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign.
Dimension 20
If "Critical Role" has any rivals in the TTRPG actual play genre, it's Dropout's "Dimension 20." Originating as a CollegeHumor production in 2018, the anthology series is hosted by Brennan Lee Mulligan, who just recently took over Matt Mercer's dungeon master duties in the most recent "Critical Role" campaign. Every season of "Dimension 20" follows a group of comedians venturing through a parodic RPG, with settings including a high school combining John Hughes with medieval fantasy, a "Game of Thrones"-esque Candyland, and a "Mad Max" wasteland where everyone is trying to be nice.
As a largely improvised TV show with a rotating cast, "Dimension 20" is much closer to the format that inspired "The Legend of Vox Machina" than the animated adaptation itself. However, the Dropout production designers, editors, and artists take great care in making the show's worlds feel as immersive as possible. Additionally, the inclusion of Matt Mercer and Aabria Iyengar in numerous "Dimension 20" series keeps its ties to "Critical Role" strong.
If you're a fan of "The Legend of Vox Machina" in search of the next series to satiate your desire for "D&D"-esque adventure, "Dimension 20" has nearly 300 episodes, all available to watch on Dropout's streaming service. It may not be an animated series, but its humor, heartfelt friendships, and inventive storytelling capture much of the same spirit that makes "The Legend of Vox Machina" so enjoyable—and might even inspire you to start your own "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign.