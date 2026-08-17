After premiering this past January, the medically themed dramedy "Best Medicine" has proved to be an early network television hit. The series has already been renewed for a Season 2 at Fox, ready to take audiences back to its cozy small-town setting of Port Wrenn, Maine. The show follows big city physician Martin Best (Josh Charles) open up a private practice in the New England community where he vacationed as a child. As Best gets to know his new neighbors and help them with their medical ailments, he comes to terms with his own unresolved trauma stemming from his youth.

To help tide over the wait for "Best Medicine" Season 2, there are plenty of similar shows to check out or revisit. Most of the series that we're including on this list also have main characters in various medical professions, balancing the high-stress nature of their work with their personal lives. These shows also alternate between overt humor and heartbreaking moments reminding audiences of the life-and-death stakes that come with the characters' jobs. Here are the 10 best TV shows like "Best Medicine" that fans of the medical dramedy should watch next.