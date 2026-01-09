TVLine Asks: ﻿Did Rookie Drama Disappoint? Was Will Trent Too Violent? Is Scrubs Imitating The Pitt? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Rookie," "Will Trent," "The Pitt," and more!

1 | Did you appreciate Cardi B's blunt honesty in her "RuPaul's Drag Race" debut, or like TVLine reader D.B., did you think she was "too cruel"?

2 | "Power Book IV: Force" fans: Given how gangster dramas tend to go, and keeping in mind how Ghost fared at the end of the original series, what are the odds that Tommy will make it out of the Jan. 16 series finale alive?

3 | Granted, "Best Medicine" has only aired one episode, but do we think Dr. Martin owns any clothing that is not a suit? And with whom should we log our requests for a little more Annie Potts and that cute dog, and a little less of the intrusive townies oversharing in the grocery store?

4 | Is the "Scrubs" revival purposely styling J.D. like Dr. Robby from "The Pitt" — now wearing a hoodie over his scrubs?

5 | "The Rookie" fans, was anyone else a little bit let down by the lack of #Chenford drama in the Season 8 premiere? Weren't you expecting a little bit more conflict to come out of Lucy's ill-timed Season 7 finale slumber?

6 | Did Tuesday's "Will Trent" surprise you with its level of violence — between Ulster and Hobbs' savage attack on the prison guard and Ulster's steakhouse shooting spree? And does the series really expect us to believe that the title character is dead at the end of Part 1?

7 | Though we loved the "Chicago Med" midseason premiere, was anyone else bummed we didn't get to see any further flirtation from Kingston and Archer?!

8 | Does the confrontation between Pascal and Annette at the end of this week's "Chicago Fire" mean that their romantic relationship is over? Is it wrong to continue to root for them in the wake of Annette's betrayal? (WED)

9 | On "Chicago P.D.," what exactly is Devlin's long-term plan for blackmailing Voight? Should he make those accusations against Voight's father, how exactly will that affect Voight's day-to-day on the job? Wouldn't the allegations only further enrage Voight, prompting even more confrontation between the commander and the sergeant?

10 | Any '90s kids feel like the "Masked Singer" costume for Googly Eyes is really a combination of Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm from Nickelodeon's "Aaahh!!! Real Monsters"?

11 | For those who watched the livestream of the Actor Awards nominations announcement, how impressed were you by Connor Storrie's 1) charismatic delivery of typically painful awards banter, and 2) flawless pronunciation of the nominees' names? Also, did you have to reread the nominee list several times to confirm "Severance" star Adam Scott wasn't on there?

12 | "Shifting Gears" fans: Is it impressive — or actually kind of sad — how many Easter eggs the show keeps dropping? In just nine Season 2 episodes, we've gotten (A) a joint "Home Improvement"/"Last Man Standing" reunion, (B) a reference to Kat Dennings' former life on "2 Broke Girls," and (C) multiple nods to "The Santa Clause" and "Toy Story," including another this week when Tim Allen's Matt took a crack at Tom Hanks' performance in "Turner & Hooch."

13 | Now that we know who will be donning those mysterious cloaks for "The Traitors" Season 4, are you officially Team Faithful or Team Traitors? And how surprised were you by the reveal of the secret traitor's identity?

14 | For those who have already binged Netflix's "His & Hers": Did any of you predict that final reveal before it happened? Didn't Jack and Priya patch things up a little too quickly in the finale, given that he'd lied to her repeatedly and, just a few hours prior, punched her? And — we say this with love — how much did you enjoy hearing Jon Bernthal's Georgia accent go in and out throughout those six episodes?

15 | While watching "The Pitt" premiere, did any other "ER" fans immediately recognize Jenny O'Hara, who played patient Candace O'Grady, from her Season 3 arc as Nurse Rhonda Sterling?



Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!

