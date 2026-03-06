TVLine Asks: Are Chicago Med Co-Parents Doomed? Was Industry Giving Mad Men? Did Georgie & Mandy Move Too Quickly? And More!
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about the #OneChicago crossover, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Shrinking," and more!
1 | "Industry" fans, did you catch that split-second flash at the end of the finale of Whitney, bathed in a sinister red light? Was that scene of Harper, Sweetpea, and Kwabena touring their new office space giving you "Mad Men" Season 5 vibes? Do you think Yasmin knew she was lying to Harper when she told her Eric knew the girl was underage, or was she lied to, too? And what are you most hoping to see in the upcoming final season?
2 | After his lengthy and meandering introduction of Harrison Ford at the Actor Awards, can we assume Woody Harrelson will not be asked to present any lifetime achievement awards in the future? Also, when Michael B. Jordan won for his work in "Sinners," how fun was it to see his "Friday Night Lights" co-star Jesse Plemons cheering him on?
3 | In what universe would "Tracker" fan-fave Keaton have survived that car going off a cliff when he was already bleeding out from multiple gunshot wounds before the drop? And Colter, who was driving the car, didn't break a single bone in his body?
4 | Are you as surprised as we are to find yourself all aboard the budding Shinwell/DaCosta 'ship on "Watson"?
5 | On "The Neighborhood," did you catch that Calvin returned home with chicken sandwiches from Gravy Jack's — the same fast-food joint whose menu monitor Dave bought off a criminal after thinking he was getting a great deal on a TV?
6 | On "NCIS: Origins," will Lala and Manny's relationship come back to bite them? What will Gibbs do when he finds out she's canoodling with a gang member? And although it was supposed to be kind of sweet that Gibbs chose Diane, wasn't it a low-key diss the way Mark Harmon narrated their love story, basically calling it one of pure convenience?
7 | Should the producers of "Will Trent" have made sure they secured the rights to a Meat Loaf song before writing an episode about trying to retrieve the late singer's stolen ashes? Surely if they had, the silent disco Will and Ava encountered wouldn't have been soundtracked to an Isley Brothers song, right?
8 | On "Survivor," which Christian moment had you rolling more: when he accidentally, um, soiled his pants, or when he faked a fall at Tribal Council so Devens could hide a fake idol?
9 | Assuming Paramount's new owners don't jettison it, is there any chance a Greg Berlanti family drama starring Ray Romano, Joshua Jackson, and Kaley Cuoco doesn't get picked up to series at HBO Max?
10 | Now that "Love Is Blind" Season 10 has wrapped, who was the worst villain this time around: Alex or Chris? And as much as we disliked Alex, couldn't someone have had the guy's back and let him know he had crumbs in his beard before walking down the aisle?
11 | On the #OneChicago crossover, wasn't it crazy how a plane seemingly managed to land itself better than any Spirit Airlines pilot could? How does that fit into Nathan Fielder's theory about miscommunication in the cockpit? And given that Archer and Hannah have once again faced a major disagreement about caring for their unborn child, we have to ask: Are these two officially doomed as co-parents? And why in the world would Upton agree to grab a drink with her ex-husband, who ghosted her while they were still married?!
12 | Were you surprised to see "Scrubs" reuse a plot from its original run — in this case, a rehash of Season 7's "My Number One Doctor," in which J.D. & Co. obsess over online patient reviews? And during J.D. and Elliot's heart-to-heart in the bathroom, shouldn't there have been some mention of their child together, especially as Elliot spoke about how they'll always be family?
13 | Regardless of how you feel about artificial intelligence, can we all agree "Ted" Season 2's AI Bill Clinton is the most impressive use of the technology yet?
14 | "Shrinking" fans, would you have taken pitchforks to Bill Lawrence's office if anything bad had happened to our beloved Derek?
15 | Was "The Pitt" chief Robby telling Ogilvie to put his hand down the funniest TV moment of the week? And speaking of moments, which worried you more: Robby telling Whitaker that if he doesn't come back, he'll have a swingin' bachelor pad, or Robby smiling but not answering when Abbot told him to call if things got dark on his sabbatical?
16 | Should "Georgie & Mandy" have waited another season or two before giving Mandy a reason to walk away from her dream job as the local weather girl? Surely they could have mined more stories from having her in the workplace, right?
17 | With those eyebrows of his, is new "Matlock" cast addition Henry Haber destined to play a young Peter Gallagher at some point?
18 | Were you surprised that "9-1-1: Nashville" didn't have Dixie or Taylor sing the national anthem at the Firefighter Games? And after watching this week's "9-1-1" crossover, featuring firehouses from across the country, don't you feel like "9-1-1: Kenosha" is the next spin-off we deserve?
19 | With Renée Elise Goldsberry in "Cupertino" and Melissa Fumero in "Einstein," are any other "One Life to Live" fans suddenly very excited about CBS' freshman slate as we head into the 2026–27 broadcast season?
20 | "Outlander" faithful: How are we feeling about that Faith explanation? A little flimsy, no? And, even though the dead guys were very bad people, maybe Jamie and Claire should've moved with a little more speed to get out of town after killing Vasquez and his associate?
