TVLine Asks: Are Chicago Med Co-Parents Doomed? Was Industry Giving Mad Men? Did Georgie & Mandy Move Too Quickly? And More!

1 | "Industry" fans, did you catch that split-second flash at the end of the finale of Whitney, bathed in a sinister red light? Was that scene of Harper, Sweetpea, and Kwabena touring their new office space giving you "Mad Men" Season 5 vibes? Do you think Yasmin knew she was lying to Harper when she told her Eric knew the girl was underage, or was she lied to, too? And what are you most hoping to see in the upcoming final season?

2 | After his lengthy and meandering introduction of Harrison Ford at the Actor Awards, can we assume Woody Harrelson will not be asked to present any lifetime achievement awards in the future? Also, when Michael B. Jordan won for his work in "Sinners," how fun was it to see his "Friday Night Lights" co-star Jesse Plemons cheering him on?

3 | In what universe would "Tracker" fan-fave Keaton have survived that car going off a cliff when he was already bleeding out from multiple gunshot wounds before the drop? And Colter, who was driving the car, didn't break a single bone in his body?

4 | Are you as surprised as we are to find yourself all aboard the budding Shinwell/DaCosta 'ship on "Watson"?