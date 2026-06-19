Emmys 2026: Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series — Our Dream Nominees!

There's one thing we know for certain about this year's Primetime Emmys: The 2025 winner of Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series will not be the 2026 winner of Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Last year, the trophy went to "Somebody Somewhere" actor Jeff Hiller, who's out of the running now that the HBO dramedy has ended. But we can think of eight worthy successors to Hiller, all of whom make up our final Dream Emmy ballot of the year.

Scroll down to check out all of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off so-and-so?!"

For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.