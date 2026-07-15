While not as action-packed as many of its genre counterparts, "Little House on the Prairie" is one of the best Western TV shows of all time. Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder's semi-autobiographical books, the story follows the Ingalls family as they settle along the frontier in the 19th century. Whereas the original series was a television staple in the '70s and '80s, "Little House on the Prairie" received a Netflix remake retaining its heartwarming qualities in 2026. Both shows revolve around coming-of-age and familial drama with a more pastoral approach to the Western genre.

For those looking for another cozy Western series than the most intense shows in the genre, we've got you covered. There is no shortage of fan-favorite period piece Westerns that revel in bucolic domesticity on the frontier rather than leaning into gunslinging spectacle. In other cases, we're including series with similar wholesome themes and tones as "Little House on the Prairie" and its counterparts. These are the 10 best TV shows like "Little House on the Prairie," each offering their own rustic slice-of-life charms.