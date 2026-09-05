10 Forgotten 2000s Sci-Fi Shows Still Worth Watching Today

"FlashForward" is one of many great sci-fi TV shows that were canceled way too soon. Fortunately, its single season is a doozy. Based Robert J. Sawyer's novel of the same name, it tells the story of a mysterious event that causes most of the world's population to pass out simultaneously. While unconscious, they receive a vision of their futures in six months. What caused the event, and do the premonitions have any merit?

Created by Brannon Braga and David S. Goyer, "FlashForward" is driven by an intriguing puzzle-box mystery, making it reminiscent of shows like "Lost." However, "Lost" embraces fantastical elements, while "FlashForward" grounds its mystery in science and conspiracies. It also boasts a procedural element, as the main story follows FBI agents tasked with getting to the bottom of the incident that affected the world.

"FlashForward" is a perfect series to binge watch — until it ends on a frustrating cliffhanger because ABC didn't want to keep it going. Still, this is a great show to watch if you're in the mood for an intelligent mystery. And with a cast that includes Joseph Fiennes, John Cho, Peyton List, and Dominic Monaghan, you know it's in good hands.