10 Forgotten 2000s Sci-Fi Shows Still Worth Watching Today
Ah, the 2000s, a time when flip phones and iPods were at the forefront of technology, and social media was still finding its groove. However, it was also a period of scientific breakthroughs, as NASA found water on Mars and cloning experiments were all the rage. In short, sci-fi storytellers had plenty of real-world concepts to mine from, which helped lead to the creation of some excellent shows — many of which have since been forgotten.
When we think of 2000s sci-fi fare, "Battlestar Galactica," "Firefly," "Heroes," and the "Star Trek" franchise spring to mind. Those series all deserve to be celebrated, but this list is dedicated to the unsung gems that people don't talk about anymore — even though they should. From alien invasion stories to romantic melodramas, there's something for all taste buds to enjoy here. With that said, here are 10 sci-fi shows from the noughties that deserve another look.
FlashForward
"FlashForward" is one of many great sci-fi TV shows that were canceled way too soon. Fortunately, its single season is a doozy. Based Robert J. Sawyer's novel of the same name, it tells the story of a mysterious event that causes most of the world's population to pass out simultaneously. While unconscious, they receive a vision of their futures in six months. What caused the event, and do the premonitions have any merit?
Created by Brannon Braga and David S. Goyer, "FlashForward" is driven by an intriguing puzzle-box mystery, making it reminiscent of shows like "Lost." However, "Lost" embraces fantastical elements, while "FlashForward" grounds its mystery in science and conspiracies. It also boasts a procedural element, as the main story follows FBI agents tasked with getting to the bottom of the incident that affected the world.
"FlashForward" is a perfect series to binge watch — until it ends on a frustrating cliffhanger because ABC didn't want to keep it going. Still, this is a great show to watch if you're in the mood for an intelligent mystery. And with a cast that includes Joseph Fiennes, John Cho, Peyton List, and Dominic Monaghan, you know it's in good hands.
Jeopardy
If you're looking for a series about aliens and time travel, consider giving "Jeopardy" a chance. In this one, a group of Scottish high school students and their teacher head to Australia equipped with camcorders in search of UFOs. Strange occurrences subsequently start happening in the Outback, leading to abductions, mysterious viruses, and other horrors.
"Jeopardy" came out in 2002, just as the found-footage phenomenon was starting to gain momentum in the wake of "The Blair Witch Project." The show was primarily aimed at younger viewers, but it's surprisingly scary, with some fans comparing it to a child-friendly version of "Lost." The found-footage element also felt exciting at the time as the format hadn't been done to death, but it makes sense in relation to the premise.
The found-footage approach wasn't the only experimental aspect of "Jeopardy," either. Viewers also got to choose the show's ending, adding an interactive element to the proceedings. Maybe we'd avoid more terrible TV series finales if more TV creators gave the fans final say.
Odyssey 5
The rapid growth of artificial intelligence has many people fearing for humanity's future right now. However, sci-fi has been warning us about the dangers of AI for decades, which brings us to "Odyssey 5." Created by "Star Trek" and "Dexter" alum Manny Coto, it tells the story of astronauts who get sent back in time to prevent the destruction of Earth. But their minds are inserted into their physical selves from that era, forcing them to relive their pasts.
As you can imagine, things get complicated for our heroes when they return to their old lives, some of which are very traumatic. Do they use their future knowledge to fix their problems, even if it means creating terrible outcomes for others elsewhere? Time travel shows often depict the consequences of such actions, and it's no different here.
"Odyssey 5" taps into the theme of wishing we could change our pasts if we had a second chance, making the characters feel relatable. Throw in the concerns about AI, and the show still feels relevant after all these years. The cast also rocks, with "RoboCop" star Peter Weller, Sebastian Roche, and Leslie Silva among the ensemble — and they all deliver the goods.
Defying Gravity
"Defying Gravity" was originally pitched as a space-set "Grey's Anatomy," which makes sense as it was created by James D. Parriott. He worked as a producer on the acclaimed medical drama for years, and he brought some of those sensibilities to this sci-fi adventure. Unfortunately, "Defying Gravity" failed to reach the same heights as "Grey's Anatomy," but it's worth hunting down.
Starring Ron Livingston, "Defying Gravity" follows a crew of international astronauts as they embark on a space mission that's being broadcast to the citizens of Earth. The astronauts are strapped with devices to prevent them from getting horny on the ship, but that doesn't stop some of them from falling for each other.
The "Grey's Anatomy" comparisons are understandable, as "Defying Gravity" is a workplace melodrama about people tasked with performing a duty while navigating interpersonal situations. It might not be sci-fi enough for the purists, but it should resonate with viewers who like otherworldly concepts being presented in an accessible format.
Dollhouse
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum Eliza Dushku headlines this sci-fi series that was canceled too soon. Created by Joss Whedon, "Dollhouse" is about a secret organization that employs humans whose minds have been wiped, manufacturing them with new memories and characters to carry out missions. Dushku plays one of the affected parties, and the series follows her as she starts regaining her original memories.
The premise of "Dollhouse" is admittedly problematic, as it's essentially a story about women without agency serving the needs of men, some of which are sexual in nature. On the flip side, it can be viewed as a critique of exploitation and unchecked capitalism. One thing is for sure, though: Dushku's performance is incredible, as the role essentially requires her to inhabit several different personalities.
"Dollhouse" isn't Whedon's most accessible show, which probably didn't do it any favors in attracting a loyal, sizable audience. Still, fans of complex, morally ambiguous sci-fi might prefer it to some of his other works.
Threshold
"Threshold" sees Carla Gugino play a government employee who specializes in crisis management. More specifically, her job is to make sure America is prepared for every terrible situation, including alien invasions. The good news is that her time isn't wasted, as aliens come to Earth and turn humans into their play things, so it's up to Gugino's character and a team of experts to save the day.
Stories about alien invasions are a dime a dozen. However, "Threshold" puts a fresh spin on the concept by having the invaders rewrite people's DNA through an audio signal. It's a refreshing change of pace from tales about space invaders arriving in ships and abducting people. What's more, sci-fi and fantasy fans will enjoy seeing some familiar faces, such as Peter Dinklage, Brent Spiner, and Rob Benedict.
"Threshold" is also loaded with great musical numbers, with the soundtrack featuring bands like Franz Ferdinand and Goo Goo Dolls. It's a time capsule to a bygone era, but that's all part of the show's charm.
Invasion
"Threshold" isn't the only great forgotten alien invasion series with an all-star to land on our screens in the 2000s. Shaun Cassidy's "Invasion" tells the story of aquatic aliens who try to take over a small town by cloning the locals. On paper, it's easy to dismiss it as another "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" knock-off. However, the show's characters and unique alien mythology make it stand out from the pack.
When we say all-star cast, we aren't exaggerating. "Invasion" boasts an ensemble that includes William Fichtner, Tyler Labine, Evan Peters, and Elisabeth Moss — all of whom have moved onto bigger projects since then. The story is also fantastic, with each episode being loaded with twists and turns. You won't know who to trust, but that's what makes "Invasion" so terrifying and exciting. If you like your sci-fi paranoid, eerie, and full of slow-burn horror, this is the show for you. Sadly, it was sent to the TV graveyard after one season, like many sci-fi shows from the 2000s.
Primeval
It's easy to mourn the canceled "Jurassic Park" TV show that never was, but at least we have "Primeval" to scratch our itch for dinosaurs on the rampage. The British series aired for five seasons between 2007 and 2011, but it isn't discussed as often as it should be in modern times.
"Primeval" follows a group of scientists tasked with protecting modern England from prehistoric creatures. Over time, the show introduces even more beasties, but the main draw is watching scientists go up against dinosaurs, and what's not to love about that?
"Primeval" is pulpy, no-nonsense fun that delivers everything you want from a sci-fi show about creatures making life hell for the citizens of Great Britain. It doesn't pretend to be high art, but it's a freaking hoot that will appeal to fans of "Jurassic Park" and case-of-the-week sci-fi fare in the vein of "Doctor Who" and "The X-Files." Add this one to your watchlist.
The 4400
These days, Mahershala Ali is known as the Oscar-winning actor for his performances in "Moonlight" and "Green Book." Back in the 2000s, though, he broke onto the scene with "The 4400," a forgotten sci-fi gem that's worth revisiting.
The story follows a group of people who went missing in 1946, only to return in 2004 having not aged, with no memory of what happened to them. Upon returning to the present, they learn that they've developed special abilities, such as telekinesis. So, the big question is: what happened?
"The 4400" is another mystery-box series that might make viewers think about "Lost," even though the show predates Damon Lindelof, Jeffrey Lieber, and J.J. Abrams' hit series by a couple of months. Without getting into spoilers, the revelation puts a fresh spin on concepts that have informed sci-fi for aeons, but everyone should go into it knowing as little as possible. The show received a reboot in 2021, but it was canceled after one season. However, the O.G. saga is a gem that's just waiting to be rediscovered.
Jericho
"Jericho" fans have been known to act nutty — literally. After the show got canceled, the aggrieved viewers sent thousands of nuts to CBS' offices in the hope of making executives change their minds. It worked, making "Jericho" one of the rare shows to be saved by fan campaigns. Granted, CBS sent the show packing again after Season 2, but that's better than one, right?
Of course, we can understand the fans' desire for more "Jericho." It's a great post-apocalyptic show. The story follows the residents of the eponymous Kansas town as they try to adjust to life after a nuclear apocalypse, which breeds chaos, conflict, and oppression. Be that as it may, it's also a tale of resilience and overcoming the odds, albeit one that never got to reach its natural conclusion.
"Jericho" doesn't break new ground for a post-apocalyptic series, but it's entertaining and elevated by a great cast that includes Skeet Ulrich and Ashley Scott. With "Fallout," "The Last of Us," and "The Walking Dead" making this subgenre popular on the small-screen, "Jericho" feels like a beloved show that's ready for a reboot.