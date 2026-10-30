20 Most Exciting New And Returning TV Shows Of 2027

Here's a truly spooky thought as Halloween looms: 2026 is nearly over already!

Fortunately, to stop our mental spiral about the passage of time, we can turn our attention to the wealth of TV series — both new and returning — that will be gracing our screens in the year ahead. In the list below, we're shining a spotlight on the 20 shows we're most excited to watch in 2027, which encapsulates everything from full-blown TV freshmen (like CBS' procedural "Einstein") to reliable annual favorites (like HBO Max's "The Pitt") to shows that haven't been on the air for a decade (HBO's "Girls")... or almost five decades (NBC's "The Rockford Files").

Our selections also include highly anticipated new episodes of shows like "Heated Rivalry" and "The White Lotus," as well as fresh takes on existing IP like "Scooby-Doo" and "Sons of Anarchy."

Keep scrolling to see all the shows that will be on our 2027 watchlists, then hit the comments with the series you're most eagerly anticipating!