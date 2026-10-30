20 Most Exciting New And Returning TV Shows Of 2027
Here's a truly spooky thought as Halloween looms: 2026 is nearly over already!
Fortunately, to stop our mental spiral about the passage of time, we can turn our attention to the wealth of TV series — both new and returning — that will be gracing our screens in the year ahead. In the list below, we're shining a spotlight on the 20 shows we're most excited to watch in 2027, which encapsulates everything from full-blown TV freshmen (like CBS' procedural "Einstein") to reliable annual favorites (like HBO Max's "The Pitt") to shows that haven't been on the air for a decade (HBO's "Girls")... or almost five decades (NBC's "The Rockford Files").
Our selections also include highly anticipated new episodes of shows like "Heated Rivalry" and "The White Lotus," as well as fresh takes on existing IP like "Scooby-Doo" and "Sons of Anarchy."
Keep scrolling to see all the shows that will be on our 2027 watchlists, then hit the comments with the series you're most eagerly anticipating!
Einstein (CBS)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: We've missed seeing Matthew Gray Gubler as the quirky, brainy "Criminal Minds" profiler Spencer Reid, and we've missed seeing Melissa Fumero as the overachieving "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" cop Amy Santiago. This upcoming CBS procedural kinda gives us a new version of both, with Gubler playing Albert Einstein's great-grandson and Fumero as the New Jersey detective tasked with handling him when he starts helping the state police solve cases. We can't say much about the premiere episode that we've screened, but fans of both these actors will find much to enjoy about their on-screen dynamic and the seeds planted in the pilot about their respective characters' psyches. — Rebecca Luther
PREMIERE DATE: Early 2027
Girls (HBO)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: Lena Dunham's deliciously polarizing, eminently quotable HBO series made for highly spirited TV conversation during its original six seasons, and we'd be lying if we said we hadn't wondered what Dunham's Hannah, Allison Williams' Marnie, Zosia Mamet's Shoshanna, and Jemima Kirke's Jessa were up to in the years since the show's 2017 finale. (Andrew Rannells' Elijah will be there, too.) Have the hot messes matured? And is it awful if we kinda hope they haven't? Regardless, we're pumped at the chance to hear from the voice of a generation — er, a voice of a generation — again in the upcoming five-episode limited run. — Kimberly Roots
PREMIERE DATE: Not yet announced, but production is slated to begin in 2027.
Heated Rivalry (HBO Max)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: Is anyone else suddenly craving a tuna melt? Based on Rachel Reid's popular hockey smut books, this Canadian drama became an overnight phenomenon in its first season, turning Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams into household names. In addition to reuniting fans with their characters, Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, Season 2 will also introduce other beloved couples from Reid's books, giving us even more relationship goals (...get it?) to enjoy. Our only request to the "Heated Rivalry" fandom? This time around, please try to think twice before posting something insane about the actors on social media. We know you won't, but we had to ask anyway. — Andy Swift
PREMIERE DATE: April 2027
Industry (HBO)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: HBO's chronically underrated U.K. drama set in the world of high finance is set to return for a fifth and final season, and we're eager to see how all the major storylines get tied up, from Harper's newfound success at her own firm to Yasmin's shocking turn to the dark side. Plus, they're bringing in reinforcements with new cast additions like "Girls" veteran Zosia Mamet and "Glee" alum Dianna Agron. Series creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay always find a way to surprise us, but we're confident that our four seasons' worth of emotional investment will pay off handsomely. — Dave Nemetz
PREMIERE DATE: 2027
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: The "Game of Thrones" prequel's first season was exactly what the franchise needed: an earnest, lively, well-acted, and — most importantly — way-less-serious look at the lower-stakes side of Westeros. Season 2, which will be based on George R.R. Martin's "The Sworn Sword" novella, will find lanky hedge knight Dunk (Peter Claffey) and precocious Targaryen prince Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) wrapped up in a very long, very tangled property dispute in the Reach. While we're eagerly looking forward to what Dunk does once he realizes that his young squire is on the lam from his powerful family, we'd honestly be happy just to watch these two ride, spar, and quip their way around the Realm for as long as they'll have us. — K.R.
PREMIERE DATE: 2027
The Land (Hulu)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: Where to start? Executive producer Dan Fogelman has been on a hot streak the past several years, so if the man behind "This Is Us" and "Paradise" is making a new show about families entrenched in professional football, we're here for it. Also working in its favor: We loved Fogelman's previous sports-set drama (R.I.P., "Pitch"), and we're psyched to see the jam-packed cast (Mandy Moore, Chris Meloni, William H. Macy) in action. All told? The forthcoming Hulu drama feels primed for a touchdown. — K.R.
PREMIERE DATE: Monday, February 15
Landman (Paramount+)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: Sure, the business plan Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) came up with at the end of Season 2 — to start a family oil company with his dad and son — seems like a good idea... on paper. But have you met the Norris men? Having Tommy, T.L. (Sam Elliott), and Cooper (Jacob Lofland) all working together as they try to launch a new business in the ultracompetitive oil world has the potential to push these headstrong guys and their complicated relationships to the breaking point. (Translation: We can't wait to watch.) We're also very interested to see: how Cami (Demi Moore) and Gallino (Andy Garcia) will handle MTex in Tommy's absence, how Angela (Ali Larter) will top last season's family dinners, and how a new oil bigwig played by Michael Kelly ("House of Cards") will figure into the whole shebang. — K.R.
PREMIERE DATE: 2027
The Last of Us (HBO)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: The Season 2 finale ended on a two-layered cliffhanger: Did Abby's (Kaitlyn Dever) bullet in the theater hit Ellie (Bella Ramsey)? And does that final scene at the Seattle football stadium mean that we'll experience Season 3 from Abby's POV, much like we do in a good chunk of "The Last of Us Part II" video game? While we eagerly await answers on both those fronts, we're curious to see how an infusion of new cast members — including John Goodman ("The Conners"), Jason Ritter ("Matlock"), Patrick Wilson ("Fargo"), Clea DuVall ("Veep"), Michelle Mao ("Bridgerton"), and Kyriana Kratter ("Star Wars: Skeleton Crew") — as well as some gnarly beasties from the game ([shudder] rat king [shudder]) will work their way into the drama's increasingly complex narrative. And in the end, if we're being honest? We're holding out hope for a Joel (Pedro Pascal) flashback. Bonus points if the words "baby girl" are involved. — K.R.
PREMIERE DATE: 2027
Legends (FX/Hulu)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: Full transparency: We're still a little confused about how this "Sons of Anarchy" reunion will play out, and that's only made us more interested in the project. The "meta-thriller" will reunite a bevy of "Sons" stars including Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, and Maggie Siff, all of whom are playing versions of themselves that attend a "Sons" fan convention and find themselves facing "a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they ever faced in their show." We're not sure we'll have seen anything quite like this series when it premieres, and we're just glad to be along for the ride. — R.L.
PREMIERE DATE: 2027
The Pitt (HBO Max)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: After two extraordinary seasons, "The Pitt" shows no signs of slowing down. Season 3 finds Dr. Robby returning to Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center following an extended sabbatical — he was supposed to be gone for three months, but four months have passed — during which he's finally begun confronting the trauma that has plagued him for years. But how will his newfound perspective (assuming it has changed much at all) affect his relationships with his colleagues, particularly Langdon, with whom he has yet to fully reconcile? And how will Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi have managed the ED in his absence? Those are just a couple of the burning questions we're eager to see answered when the acclaimed medical drama scrubs in for another 15 hours of controlled chaos. — Ryan Schwartz
PREMIERE DATE: January 2027
Presumed Innocent (Apple TV)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: Apple TV's gripping courtroom anthology brought the star power in Season 1 with Jake Gyllenhaal, and it's doubling down in Season 2 with a pair of Emmy winners: Rachel Brosnahan and Matthew Rhys will star in Season 2, which centers on a young lawyer trying her first murder case, and they'll be joined by an enviable supporting cast led by Courtney B. Vance, Fiona Shaw, and Jack Reynor. Our verdict: intrigued. — D.N.
PREMIERE DATE: 2027
The Rockford Files (NBC)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: It's hard to imagine anyone filling James Garner's shoes as the effortlessly cool Jim Rockford, but David Boreanaz looks like a great choice to lead NBC's reboot, playing the freshly paroled private eye who gets right back to solving crimes in his native L.A. Boreanaz has the kind of gruff charm that fits Jim Rockford like a glove, and it's nice to see an old-school throwback back on the network schedule, complete with car chases and a sprinkling of sly humor. — D.N.
PREMIERE DATE: January 2027
Scooby-Doo: Origins (Netflix)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: With more than 50 film and TV adaptations already under Scooby-Doo's collar, it's crazy to think that the franchise can still make history. Yet that's exactly what Netflix is doing with "Scooby-Doo: Origins," presenting the mystery-solving pooch for the first time ever... as a real, live-action dog! (Feel free to say "jinkies." We know you want to.) Between solid casting, including Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, and promising first-look photos, "Origins" has all the makings of a hit for the streamer. Maybe the idea of Warner Bros. and Berlanti Productions collaborating on a teen drama just has us feeling nostalgic for the good ol' days of The CW, but whatever the real reason, we're doggone excited for this one. — A.S.
PREMIERE DATE: 2027
Shrinking (Apple TV)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: Much like with Bill Lawrence's other feel-good Apple show, "Ted Lasso," we anticipated that "Shrinking" might end with its third season, especially when those episodes — featuring Paul's retirement, Alice's high school graduation, and more — brought the show to a natural conclusion. But wait! Just like "Ted Lasso," "Shrinking" will be back for a fourth season that, per Lawrence, will tackle a "completely new story" with the same cast. Creative resets can be a tricky thing, but we have faith that Lawrence, co-creator Brett Goldstein, and this endlessly charming ensemble of actors can see the show through to an interesting new era. — R.L.
PREMIERE DATE: 2027
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: Captain Pike and the Enterprise crew are wrapping up their five-year mission on Paramount+ with a six-episode final season, and the producers have promised we'll see Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk take command of the Enterprise, leading us right up to the original "Star Trek" series. Plus, we'll get a glimpse of familiar "Star Trek" faces like ship doctor McCoy and helmsman Sulu, and we'll also say goodbye to "Strange New Worlds" favorites like La'an — and find out their fates, too. — D.N.
PREMIERE DATE: 2027
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (HBO Max)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: Who would've thought that a "Big Bang Theory" spin-off centered on Stuart Bloom would wind up being one of the most inventive comedies on television? After a wildly ambitious first season that culminated in Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke discovering they're fictional characters on a sitcom, we're eager to see how Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Zak Penn write themselves out of the corner they've created. And that's before we get answers about the mysterious entity pursuing our unlikely heroes across the multiverse, or the forces attempting to keep them on track. If Season 1 was any indication, absolutely nothing is off limits in this timey-wimey saga. — R.S.
PREMIERE DATE: 2027
The Studio (Apple TV)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: After earning a spot on TVLine's Best Shows of 2025 list — and collecting a record-breaking 13 Emmys — "The Studio" is returning with plenty to live up to. Seth Rogen's showbiz satire was one of television's funniest freshman comedies, and we're eager to see what fresh indignities await his perpetually flustered Matt Remick in Season 2. Among the confirmed guest stars are Donald Glover, Michael Keaton, Madonna, and Julia Garner — the latter of whom was once attached to play Madonna in a biopic. We're also curious to see how the series pays tribute to the late Catherine O'Hara, who earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Matt's former boss and mentor, Patty. — R.S.
PREMIERE DATE: 2027
Sunset P.I. (NBC)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: A detective comedy starring Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, and Keith David, hailing from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" veterans Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici? What more could we possibly need to persuade us to watch this? The incoming freshman will follow Johnson's Mickey Wilder and the rest of the private investigators working at a "past-its-prime detective agency in Hollywood," per the official synopsis — and we finally have a reason to stop mourning Johnson's ill-fated HBO Max/Starz series "Minx." — R.L.
PREMIERE DATE: February 2027
The White Lotus (HBO)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: We're always happy to check into another season of HBO's luxury vacation dramedy, and the upcoming Season 4 is especially enticing, traveling to the south of France for the glitzy Cannes Film Festival. The cast is top-notch as always, too, with Laura Dern, Chris Messina, Max Greenfield, and Heather Graham included in the ensemble. Series creator Mike White is keeping plot details close to the vest so far — but we're making our reservations early anyway. — D.N.
PREMIERE DATE: 2027
Will Trent (ABC)
WHY WE'RE EXCITED ABOUT IT: After a devastating fourth season that saw the deaths of GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner and Angie's husband, Dr. Seth McDale, "Will Trent" enters Season 5 with a dramatically altered status quo. Will and Angie have grown closer while raising baby Edie together over the past several months. But does that mean a romantic reconciliation is in the cards? Meanwhile, Faith is leading a joint APD-GBI task force, and Alexandra Metz ("The Pitt") is joining the cast as Amanda's successor, Birdie Palmer. We're particularly eager to see how Will adjusts to a new boss who doesn't share his complicated history with Amanda — or feel the same obligation to protect him. — R.S.
PREMIERE DATE: Early 2027
Which new or returning shows are you most looking forward to in 2027? Tell us in a comment below!