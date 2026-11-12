TV's Top Salaries: Which Streaming Stars Make $1 Million Or More Per Episode?

The streaming TV revolution has led to some giant paydays for the small screen's biggest stars.

Variety has compiled a list of the top-earning TV actors on streaming shows, and big names like Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show") and Sylvester Stallone ("Tulsa King") are pulling in a cool $2 million per episode. (Of course, streaming shows tend to have fewer episodes than broadcast, with 8 to 10 episodes per season, but that still adds up to a hefty eight-figure payday.) In fact, more than 20 actors are earning at least $1 million per episode on streaming shows, according to Variety's data... and some of the names on the list might surprise you.

Read on to find out who are the top earners right now on streaming TV shows — keep in mind: this isn't a comprehensive list of all TV salaries, and doesn't include broadcast TV shows — and then tell us what you make of the numbers in the comments.