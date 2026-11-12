TV's Top Salaries: Which Streaming Stars Make $1 Million Or More Per Episode?
The streaming TV revolution has led to some giant paydays for the small screen's biggest stars.
Variety has compiled a list of the top-earning TV actors on streaming shows, and big names like Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show") and Sylvester Stallone ("Tulsa King") are pulling in a cool $2 million per episode. (Of course, streaming shows tend to have fewer episodes than broadcast, with 8 to 10 episodes per season, but that still adds up to a hefty eight-figure payday.) In fact, more than 20 actors are earning at least $1 million per episode on streaming shows, according to Variety's data... and some of the names on the list might surprise you.
Read on to find out who are the top earners right now on streaming TV shows — keep in mind: this isn't a comprehensive list of all TV salaries, and doesn't include broadcast TV shows — and then tell us what you make of the numbers in the comments.
The $2 million club
At the top of the streaming TV salary list is some rarefied air: actors who earn $2 million per episode. And naturally, it includes some iconic names, led by Sylvester Stallone, who makes $2 million per episode for playing mob boss Dwight Manfredi on the Paramount+ crime drama "Tulsa King." The streamer renewed "Tulsa King" for Season 5 last month.
Apple TV is paying out two massive salaries at the top of the call sheet on the Emmy-winning dramedy "The Morning Show," with stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both making $2 million per episode for playing Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively. (Aniston famously broke the $1 million per episode barrier along with her five co-stars on the hit NBC sitcom "Friends.") "The Morning Show" is set to return for a fifth and final season next year.
Rounding out the $2 million club is Chris Pratt, who pulls in that salary per episode for starring as Navy SEAL commander James Reece on the Prime Video military thriller "The Terminal List." It returned for an eight-episode Season 2 last month, four years after it debuted.
More than $1 million
A handful of lucky actors make more than $1 million per episode on their streaming shows, including the legendary Harrison Ford, who pulls in $1.3 million for each episode as Dr. Paul Rhodes on the bittersweet Apple TV comedy "Shrinking." (His co-star Jason Segel also earns $1.3 million per episode.) "Shrinking" earned a Season 4 renewal earlier this year.
Two more co-stars top the seven-figure mark on Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch," with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser both pulling in $1.2 million per episode. It'll return for Season 2 after debuting in May. Plus, Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss hauled in $1.1 million per episode for starring in the Apple TV thriller "Shining Girls," which aired its one and only season in 2022.
Another name is about to join them, too: Kenneth Branagh will reportedly earn a whopping $1.4 million per episode to star in the upcoming Paramount+ drama "Laird," where he'll play a Scottish land owner who "defies a shadowy American billionaire hellbent on buying up the glens."
The rest of the $1 million earners
Among those earning an even $1 million per episode for their streaming shows are some household names, including Zendaya, who pulled in that salary for playing recovering drug addict Rue on this year's third and final season of HBO's "Euphoria." Plus, the trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short all earn $1 million per episode each for Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," which returns for Season 6 next month.
Jennifer Garner pulled in $1 million per episode for Peacock's "The Five Star Weekend," which was renewed for Season 2, as did Nicolas Cage for starring in Prime Video's "Spider-Noir" — although that was canceled after just one season. Also on Prime Video, Alan Ritchson earns $1 million per episode for his starring role on "Reacher," which was renewed for Season 6 in September.
Sometimes one season is enough: Jake Gyllenhaal was paid $1 million per episode to star in the freshman season of Apple TV's courtroom drama "Presumed Innocent," which will start fresh with a new cast in Season 2. And the great Robert De Niro earned $1 million per episode to headline the Netflix political thriller "Zero Day," which has yet to be renewed for a second season.
Two big names will soon join the club as well: Andrew Garfield and Jude Law will both earn $1 million per episode for starring as Vegas magicians Siegfried and Roy in the Apple TV limited series "Wild Things," which is expected to debut next year.
Any names surprise you on this list? Hit the comments to share your thoughts!