TVLine Asks: Did Fall TV Schedule Reveals Underwhelm? Is Lincoln Lawyer Ending Too Soon? Is Chicago Med Couple Endgame? And More!
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Chicago Med," "The Lincoln Lawyer," "Margo's Got Money Troubles," and more!
1 | With NBC ordering both a private eye comedy (Jake Johnson's "Sunset P.I.") and a private eye drama (David Boreanaz's "Rockford Files" reboot) for the 2026-27 TV season, is the network making the same mistake it made launching "30 Rock" and "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" the same season — exactly 20 years ago?
2 | Could we get a "Rooster" spin-off focused on Archie's hilarious students Gina and Liv? And after teasing the possibility of Elizabeth gunning for Walt's job in Connie Britton's first episode, was the "big twist" at end of Season 1 rather predictable?
3 | Was the reveal of the "CIA" mole as satisfying as you were hoping, or was it perhaps overshadowed by the reveal that Toni is alive? And how brutal was Colin's admission to Sarah that their relationship was never real?
4 | Regarding "The Neighborhood" series finale: After so much buildup, did you feel cheated out of seeing Marty and Courtney and Malcolm and Mercedes' double wedding? And given that they were able to host the reception on the Butlers' teeny-tiny lawn, just how few guests were actually invited?
5 | On "NCIS," we know Mateo is McGee's son, but wouldn't somebody vet him before giving him access to the high-security areas of the NCIS building?
We're also wondering...
6 | "Chicago Med" fans, how did you interpret Hannah's response to Archer's confession that he loves her? Will these two be together when the series returns for Season 12 in the fall? And what about Ripley and Lenox? Do you think they're endgame?
7 | In Wednesday's "Chicago Fire" finale, did you enjoy the use of flashbacks — or did they make the hour feel a bit disjointed and anticlimactic?
8 | On "Chicago P.D.," how do you think Voight should proceed in light of his findings that Shari is responsible for murder? If he files charges against Shari, how will that affect his relationship with Imani going forward?
9 | If you'd witnessed Jonathan licking dry rice straight from the jar on "Survivor," what would your response have been? And did you think that maybe, just maybe, Devens might've found an idol during his hunt and that the edit was waiting to reveal it until Tribal Council?
We'd also like to know...
10 | With "Margo's Got Money Troubles" Season 1 covering the entirety of Rupe Thorpe's novel, how do you predict the Apple TV adaptation will continue the story now that the series has been renewed for Season 2?
11 | On "The Testaments," do you worry that Garth's invalid father actually did understand all of the Mayday talk Garth and Daisy had in front of him?
12 | Whatever else you thought of "Good Omens" Season 3, do you rest easy knowing that Aziraphale and Crowley — well, their human versions Asa Fell and Anthony Crowley — got a happy ending complete with marriage and a cozy cottage life?
13 | Did the trailer for "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" — and the seemingly very high budget for the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off — surprise you at all?
14 | How bizarre is it to see noted "Power" bad guys playing characters on the up-and-up in Courtney A. Kemp's new Netflix series, "Nemesis"?
We're also wondering...
15 | Are you surprised Netflix is bringing "The Lincoln Lawyer" — one of its biggest original series — to an end with Season 5? Say the budget is getting out of hand... isn't this the kind of show that could cycle out cast members and bring in new ones, to keep the cost at bay?
16 | #EO enthusiasts: Are you heartened by "Law & Order: SVU" boss Michele Fazekas' willingness to discuss the potential of bringing Stabler back into the fold whenever it's doable/makes sense? (And that said, do you kind of wish Chris Meloni's shooting schedule had made that Benson-Stabler walk in the park possible?)
17 | In "Law & Order," how satisfying was it to see Brady — who'd been physically barred from searching a U.S. Naval vessel in port — saunter onto the ship after securing help from the NCIS?
We're still curious about...
18 | Wouldn't it have made more sense for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" to save David Letterman and Strike Force Five for its farewell week — or even its series finale — rather than the second-to-last week of episodes?
19 | "Outlander" fans: Who gasped louder in the last moment of the series finale — you, or [Spoiler] and [Spoiler]?
20 | If you loved the 1984 film version of "Amadeus," did you enjoy Mozart's aside about Salieri confessing to a priest in this week's episode?
21 | With ABC, Fox, and NBC all revealing their fall schedules this week, we have to ask: Which lineup impressed you most? And which lineup impressed you the least? Also: If the Big 4 are going to save the majority of their biggest shows for January, should we maybe stop considering fall the start of the TV season?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!