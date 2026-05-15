TVLine Asks: Did Fall TV Schedule Reveals Underwhelm? Is Lincoln Lawyer Ending Too Soon? Is Chicago Med Couple Endgame? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Chicago Med," "The Lincoln Lawyer," "Margo's Got Money Troubles," and more!

1 | With NBC ordering both a private eye comedy (Jake Johnson's "Sunset P.I.") and a private eye drama (David Boreanaz's "Rockford Files" reboot) for the 2026-27 TV season, is the network making the same mistake it made launching "30 Rock" and "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" the same season — exactly 20 years ago?

2 | Could we get a "Rooster" spin-off focused on Archie's hilarious students Gina and Liv? And after teasing the possibility of Elizabeth gunning for Walt's job in Connie Britton's first episode, was the "big twist" at end of Season 1 rather predictable?

3 | Was the reveal of the "CIA" mole as satisfying as you were hoping, or was it perhaps overshadowed by the reveal that Toni is alive? And how brutal was Colin's admission to Sarah that their relationship was never real?

4 | Regarding "The Neighborhood" series finale: After so much buildup, did you feel cheated out of seeing Marty and Courtney and Malcolm and Mercedes' double wedding? And given that they were able to host the reception on the Butlers' teeny-tiny lawn, just how few guests were actually invited?

5 | On "NCIS," we know Mateo is McGee's son, but wouldn't somebody vet him before giving him access to the high-security areas of the NCIS building?