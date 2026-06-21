Can a "Saturday Night Live" staple move on from the specific rhythms and skills of sketch comedy to lead a narrative sitcom? That's one of the biggest gambles taken by "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," a show that also takes the risk of blending the workplace comedy with the police procedural.

Andy Samberg, who took the job for one simple reason, stars as Jake Peralta, an immature yet endearing detective. Obviously, the gamble paid off, as Samberg both underlined his well-crafted image while expanding and interrogating it. Samberg is surrounded by an incredible cast of performers who get the chance to play the silliest jokes alongside surprising amounts of pathos. It's all stuffed to the gills — and yes, that is the title of your sex tape.

If you've been jonesing for more "Nine-Nine" vibes, we've got you covered. These shows are set in various workplaces, feature indelible performances, and hopefully tickle your funny bone. Here are the 15 best TV shows like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."