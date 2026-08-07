TVLine Asks: Did You Catch Ted Lasso/Severance Crossover? Does DWTS Pro Make You Feel Old? Who's Trying To Contact Stuart? ﻿And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars," "Ted Lasso," "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," and more!

1 | Raise your armored helmet if you agree: Didn't "House of the Dragon" really waste Barry Sloane on the thankless, dispatched-without-ceremony role of Ser Adrian?

2 | On "The Walking Dead: Dead City," couldn't you have predicted that Maggie's decision to light up the Statue of Liberty would invite some unsavory folks to come calling, just like we saw at episode's end? And is Maggie really going to buy that the Dama killed herself with that knife, when we all know Negan did it?

3 | "Big Brother" fans: How ancient did you feel after 25-year-old Lyric asked her fellow houseguests what a VHS was? Also, the show can probably stop showing us that graphic detailing who's in the Toolshed alliance, right? It's Week 4! And surely there was a better CBS show than this one for some serious promotion of "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie," right?

4 | How old did it make you feel learning that former "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" pro Kamri Peterson, now 18, is joining the "Dancing With the Stars" troupe for Season 35?

5 | What are your thoughts about Cody Fern potentially returning to "American Horror Story" as Michael Langdon? Doesn't it feel a bit been-there-done-that, storywise?