TVLine Asks: Did You Catch Ted Lasso/Severance Crossover? Does DWTS Pro Make You Feel Old? Who's Trying To Contact Stuart? And More!
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars," "Ted Lasso," "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," and more!
1 | Raise your armored helmet if you agree: Didn't "House of the Dragon" really waste Barry Sloane on the thankless, dispatched-without-ceremony role of Ser Adrian?
2 | On "The Walking Dead: Dead City," couldn't you have predicted that Maggie's decision to light up the Statue of Liberty would invite some unsavory folks to come calling, just like we saw at episode's end? And is Maggie really going to buy that the Dama killed herself with that knife, when we all know Negan did it?
3 | "Big Brother" fans: How ancient did you feel after 25-year-old Lyric asked her fellow houseguests what a VHS was? Also, the show can probably stop showing us that graphic detailing who's in the Toolshed alliance, right? It's Week 4! And surely there was a better CBS show than this one for some serious promotion of "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie," right?
4 | How old did it make you feel learning that former "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" pro Kamri Peterson, now 18, is joining the "Dancing With the Stars" troupe for Season 35?
5 | What are your thoughts about Cody Fern potentially returning to "American Horror Story" as Michael Langdon? Doesn't it feel a bit been-there-done-that, storywise?
We're also wondering...
6 | In the trailer for the A24 movie "Primetime," chronicling the rise and fall of NBC's hit "Dateline" spin-off "To Catch a Predator," are we to assume this scheduling board shows all of then-NBC president Jeff Zucker's options for the Fall 2006 lineup? After all, "Joey" had been pulled from the schedule earlier that year and never led into "30 Rock" (which, in turn, never led into "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip"). Also, how weird is it seeing Zucker play himself, opposite Robert Pattinson's Chris Hansen?
7 | As TVLine reader "AngelWasHere" points out, isn't "The Voice: Celebrity" essentially just "The Masked Singer," minus the costumes... and minus the fun of guessing at home?
8 | Now that "The Challenge: Cutthroat" is off and running, which team will you be rooting for this season? And were you Team Bananas or Team CT in their little premiere squabble?
9 | Considering "The Five Star Weekend" pretty much exhausted its source material in Season 1, are we about to have a "Big Little Lies" situation on our hands come Season 2?
We're still curious about...
10 | How can the cast of "The Pitt" do a live reading of a classic "Star Trek" episode and not include Isa Briones?
11 | Of all the "Gilmore Girls" alumni, HBO Max's documentary about the show kinda has to get Alexis Bledel to take part, doesn't it?
12 | Really, Disney? You're making a TV show about the ride you go on when you need a nap at EPCOT?
13 | Did the latest "Ludwig" casting have you looking up the differences between pool and snooker? No? Just us?
14 | "Project Runway" fans, is anyone else growing tired of the Bi/Bryan rivalry? And though we usually love Law's quick quips during judging, wasn't he a bit harsh on Anna when she started crying on stage? Were you cheering on Tyra when she called him out?
We're also wondering...
15 | "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" fans, what did you make of these messages that went unnoticed by Stuart and Kripke in Episode 3? Is someone from the "Big Bang Theory" universe attempting to make contact with Stuart — perhaps Leonard, Sheldon, and/or Howard, the inventors of the quantum interference device who have yet to appear in the HBO Max spin-off?
16 | Doesn't the newly announced "Descendants" offshoot "Hidden Heroes" — following the "heroic journey behind descendants of iconic sidekicks" — kind of read like the "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" of the Disney Channel film franchise?
17 | As TVLine reader "Eugene" points out, isn't Ted Lasso's middle school-bound son Henry old enough to charge his own iPad? Why is it left to Ted to make sure it's charged before his son returns to Michelle's house?
18 | Speaking of "Ted Lasso"... Isn't it kinda funny that Apple TV made a whole "welcome back" video that preceded Episode 1 when, in reality, the show just took a "Severance"-length break between Seasons 3 and 4? Should we expect the same warm welcome when Lumon's macrodata refiners return to our screens sometime in the next millennium?
19 | On the subject of Apple TV series... Do we think Brett Goldstein (of "Shrinking" and "Ted Lasso") and Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show" and "Your Friends & Neighbors") are at all annoyed that James Marsden — who, after a stint on "Your Friends & Neighbors," now has two more Apple TV shows lined up — is winning the race for most Apple shows?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!