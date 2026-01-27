CBS Midseason Spoilers: An FBI Wedding, A Boston Blue Reckoning, Tracker On The Run, And More

CBS has unveiled synopses and photos for more than a dozen returning series, including "Boston Blue," "FBI," and "NCIS."

Midseason premieres will roll out over two weeks — starting Monday, February 23, with the returns of "The Neighborhood," "DMV," and "FBI," leading into the series premiere of "CIA." That final week of February also marks the returns of "Survivor" (Wednesday, February 25); "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Ghosts," "Elsbeth," and "Matlock" (Thursday, February 26); and "Sheriff Country," "Fire Country," and "Boston Blue" (Friday, February 27).

Meanwhile, Sunday, March 1, marks the debut of "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals," leading into the time slot premieres of "Tracker" and "Watson."

Two nights later, on Tuesday, March 3, the "NCIS" trifecta returns — beginning with the highly anticipated comeback of Emily Wickersham as fan-favorite Ellie Bishop.

Last but not least, on Wednesday, March 4, Padma Lakshmi's cooking competition "America's Culinary Cup" launches behind "Survivor."

Scroll down for midseason premiere spoilers and first-look photos, then sound off in the comments with which CBS shows are on your watch lists.