CBS Midseason Spoilers: An FBI Wedding, A Boston Blue Reckoning, Tracker On The Run, And More
CBS has unveiled synopses and photos for more than a dozen returning series, including "Boston Blue," "FBI," and "NCIS."
Midseason premieres will roll out over two weeks — starting Monday, February 23, with the returns of "The Neighborhood," "DMV," and "FBI," leading into the series premiere of "CIA." That final week of February also marks the returns of "Survivor" (Wednesday, February 25); "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Ghosts," "Elsbeth," and "Matlock" (Thursday, February 26); and "Sheriff Country," "Fire Country," and "Boston Blue" (Friday, February 27).
Meanwhile, Sunday, March 1, marks the debut of "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals," leading into the time slot premieres of "Tracker" and "Watson."
Two nights later, on Tuesday, March 3, the "NCIS" trifecta returns — beginning with the highly anticipated comeback of Emily Wickersham as fan-favorite Ellie Bishop.
Last but not least, on Wednesday, March 4, Padma Lakshmi's cooking competition "America's Culinary Cup" launches behind "Survivor."
Scroll down for midseason premiere spoilers and first-look photos, then sound off in the comments with which CBS shows are on your watch lists.
The Neighborhood
"Welcome to the Zhuzh" – Calvin secretly coaches Dave during a big job interview. Meanwhile, Marty plans his proposal and Malcolm's secret romance hits the tabloids.
Midseason Premiere Date: Monday, February 23 at 8 p.m.
DMV
"Hot Gurlz" – Colette goes on a date with Ceci's cousin Miguel (Eddie Ramos) and discovers he may be the key to Ceci's heart. Meanwhile, Barb finds out about Greg's lawsuit against the DMV while Vic helps Noa deal with rude customer Brent (Mark Feuerstein).
Midseason Premiere Date: Monday, February 23 at 8:30 p.m.
FBI
"Confetti" – When an undercover operation being led by Special Agent Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) goes sideways, the team works together to flip their only witness to help them hunt down a rip crew at a cartel wedding. The aftermath leads Nina and Scola to realize they are ready to tie the knot.
Midseason Premiere Date: Monday, February 23 at 9 p.m.
CIA
"Directed Energy" – When a top-secret weapon is stolen in broad daylight from a U.S. defense contractor, CIA agent Colin Glass is paired with FBI agent Bill Goodman to investigate. Their new partnership gets off to a rocky start, but they soon realize their opposing viewpoints may be their greatest asset; Jeremy Sisto guest stars as FBI's Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine.
Series Premiere Date: Monday, February 23 at 10 p.m.
Survivor
"Epic Party" – Twenty-four returning players are abandoned on the islands of Fiji, with the chance to win $1 million. The theme of the season, "In the Hands of the Fans," quickly materializes as decisions from the fan vote swiftly and forcefully impact the game. Castaways reflect on how much they have changed since the last time they played the game. Then, an unforeseen injury during the first immunity challenge causes tribemates to rethink their attack strategy in order to support their team member.
Season 50 Premiere Date: Wednesday, February 25 at 8 p.m.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
"A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job" – Audrey and Mandy urge Jim to find a new hobby now that he's retired and driving them crazy.
Midseason Premiere Date: Thursday, February 26 at 8 p.m.
Ghosts
"The Others" – Sam and the ghosts face The Others, a new group of spirits from one ghost's past. Meanwhile, Trevor tries to deal with a demanding Patience, who seeks a committed relationship in the wake of their holiday hookup.
Midseason Premiere Date: Thursday, February 26 at 8:30 p.m.
Matlock
"Collateral" – Olympia and Matty each put together their own collateral for Julian, hoping to regain his trust after he makes a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, an injunction case takes a turn when their client is detained by ICE agents, forcing the team to shift gears to keep him with his family and prevent deportation.
Midseason Premiere Date: Thursday, February 26 at 9 p.m.
Elsbeth
"Ol' Man Liver" – Elsbeth battles a wealthy biohacker (Hamish Linklater) who will do anything to stay young, including an extreme diet, vigorous exercise ... and murder.
Midseason Premiere Date: Thursday, February 26 at 10 p.m.
Sheriff Country
"Crucible, Part 2" – With Travis' life on the line and the sheriff's office under attack, Mickey must do whatever it takes to protect her people.
Midseason Premiere Date: Friday, February 27 at 8 p.m.
Fire Country
"On the Carpet" – As a massive wildfire pushes station 49 to their limits, tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters.
Midseason Premiere Date: Friday, February 27 at 9 p.m.
Boston Blue
"Hard Truths" – Following the release of Ben's killer from prison, Jonah continues to struggle with anger and grief confronting the killer and putting family bonds to the test, and Mae and Sarah face painful truths that could change everything. Meanwhile, Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes case that uncovers deep-rooted secrets and forces unlikely alliances.
Midseason Premiere Date: Friday, February 27 at 10 p.m.
Marshals
"Piya Wiconi" – Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia.
Series Premiere Date: Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m.
Tracker
"The Fallout" – Injured and framed for a string of murders, Colter, cut off from Reenie and Randy, must rely on unexpected ally Billie (Sofia Pernas) to stop a relentless assassin, uncovering a murky truth where justice and vengeance blur.
Midseason Premiere Date: Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. (new time slot)
Watson
"The Tunnel Under the Elms" – Watson and the fellows race against the clock to save a man and his pregnant wife from a terrifying sinkhole. Meanwhile, Ingrid's future with her therapy group becomes unclear.
Midseason Premiere Date: Sunday, March 1 at 10 p.m. (new time slot)
NCIS
"Her" – On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) after the former member of the NCIS team is designated a wanted cyber-terrorist. In need of someone to trust, Bishop turns to Torres, and the two come face to face for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago.
Midseason Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 3 at 8 p.m.
NCIS: Origins
"Fools Rush In" – As the team discovers Gibbs' drunken Vegas elopement with Diane, the newlyweds contemplate their future. Also, the team investigates a fatal movie theater bombing with a connection to the Pruitt compound where Franks' brother Mason (Philip Winchester) is staying.
Midseason Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 3 at 9 p.m.
NCIS: Sydney
"South of Nowhere" – The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on the eve of polar night – and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they're trapped in darkness for six months.
Midseason Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 3 at 10 p.m.
America's Culinary Cup
"Spoiled for Stroganoff" – Sixteen of the nation's most talented chefs step into Padma Lakshmi's fiercely competitive arena, each bringing their unique flair and signature dishes to the table – with $1 million dollars on the line, the battle for culinary supremacy begins. Chefs must rise to the challenge or crumble under the heat. Acclaimed chefs Michael Cimarusti and Wylie Dufresne appear alongside Lakshmi as judges.
Series Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 4 at 9:30 p.m.