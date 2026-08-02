15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Attack On Titan

"Attack on Titan" has been over for three years, but it'll likely be way longer before another series comes along and dethrones it as one of the best anime of all time. An essential anime series to watch for newcomers to the genre, "Attack on Titan" debuted as a manga in 2009, with its anime adaptation premiering in Japan in 2013. In the ten years its four seasons took to air, "Attack on Titan" quickly emerged as one of the darkest, deepest, and densest television shows of the 2010s, becoming a pop culture phenomenon that few shows have been able to match.

Across both anime and other live-action dark fantasy series, there are plenty of shows that may scratch the itch you have for more "Attack on Titan," but few might ever live up to the incredible character arcs of Eren Yaeger, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert. These 15 shows encompass a lot of the elements that fans love about "Attack on Titan," from action-packed fights with giant monsters to post-apocalyptic worlds full of complex anti-heroes. "Attack on Titan" may be unparalleled in the hearts of many anime fanatics, but these are the TV shows that come closest to capturing the same feel.