15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Attack On Titan
"Attack on Titan" has been over for three years, but it'll likely be way longer before another series comes along and dethrones it as one of the best anime of all time. An essential anime series to watch for newcomers to the genre, "Attack on Titan" debuted as a manga in 2009, with its anime adaptation premiering in Japan in 2013. In the ten years its four seasons took to air, "Attack on Titan" quickly emerged as one of the darkest, deepest, and densest television shows of the 2010s, becoming a pop culture phenomenon that few shows have been able to match.
Across both anime and other live-action dark fantasy series, there are plenty of shows that may scratch the itch you have for more "Attack on Titan," but few might ever live up to the incredible character arcs of Eren Yaeger, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert. These 15 shows encompass a lot of the elements that fans love about "Attack on Titan," from action-packed fights with giant monsters to post-apocalyptic worlds full of complex anti-heroes. "Attack on Titan" may be unparalleled in the hearts of many anime fanatics, but these are the TV shows that come closest to capturing the same feel.
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Even though it originally aired on TV Tokyo in the mid-1990s, "Neon Genesis Evangelion" has stood the test of time as one of the best animated TV shows ever made. Its massive scale and complex themes regarding religion, folklore, and psychology make it a clear predecessor to anime like "Attack on Titan," despite its aesthetic being more science fiction and cyberpunk than the later show's dark fantasy and dystopia. Still, its influence can be felt all over modern-day anime and beyond.
"Neon Genesis Evangelion" takes place in the near future of 2015 in which a teenage boy, Shinji, is recruited by a military organization known as Nerv to pilot a giant mecha and fight an invasive cosmic species known as Angels. "Evangelion" shares a lot in common with "Attack on Titan" as an anime exploring the mental states of various humans combating an incredibly existential crisis. Still, its similarities go even deeper when you consider how the series finale, which we won't spoil, also treads into even more esoteric and ethereal territory.
Vinland Saga
Anime tend to fall into a few recurring genres: Science fiction, fantasy, and horror, to name a few. But in the rare cases where an anime takes inspiration from real-life history, you get something like "Vinland Saga," one of the best historical TV shows. With two seasons that were released in 2019 and 2023, "Vinland Saga" chronicles the coming-of-age of Thorfinn, the son of a renowned Viking warrior, Thors, who is killed by a rival Viking in battle. Thorfinn then trains as a mercenary to eventually become strong enough to avenge his father.
There are plenty of comparisons to be made between the vengeful characters of Thorfinn and Eren Yaeger in "Attack on Titan," though Thorfinn's character arc is far more heroic than Eren's ends up becoming. Though there are no giant monsters or supernatural powers on display in "Vinland Saga," its grounded study of a character growing up in a world torn apart by violence makes it an easy recommendation if you liked those similar themes in "Attack on Titan."
Demon Slayer
On the opposite end of the spectrum in the realm of dark fantasy anime from "Attack on Titan," there's "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," among the most popular gothic horror TV shows to come from Japan. Premiering in 2019 and ending after four seasons in 2024 (with a film trilogy to follow that began in 2025), "Demon Slayer" follows a teenage boy, Tanjiro Kamado, who joins a militaristic organization known as the Demon Slayer Corps with the hopes of saving his sister from her fate of becoming a demon herself.
Like "Attack on Titan," "Demon Slayer" has not only garnered acclaim for its storylines and characters but also for its action, which incorporates intricate martial arts and heavy violence. It's no surprise that the anime series has garnered such a devoted fanbase, especially considering how true it stays to the manga it's based on. In an anime landscape filled with shows as dark as "Attack on Titan," having equally good shows like "Demon Slayer" that are just a tad bit more campy makes all the difference for a lot of fans.
Berserk
Given that the first anime adaptation of "Berserk" only aired for one season from 1997 to 1998, it's a rather underrated fantasy TV show compared to most other popular anime these days. "Berserk" is a sister show to "Attack on Titan," given its themes of heavy violence and childhood trauma, often regarded as one of the best anime series of the dark fantasy genre. That being said, it's not for the faint of heart: It contains some of the most brutal storytelling in the history of anime that makes the entire series worthy of the name "Berserk."
"Berserk" primarily follows Guts, a mercenary working for a group known as the Band of the Hawk, whose egotistical leader Griffith accepts a deal to become an all-powerful demon, betraying his former band of brothers and sending Guts on a revenge quest. Like "Attack on Titan," it's the type of dark fantasy series that ends on an extremely bleak note, showcasing the cycle of violence and the primal nature of humankind as an unrelenting cosmic force that can't be avoided.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
By the time "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" began airing, the original manga had already had a television adaptation back in 2003. However, since the original "Fullmetal Alchemist" series didn't stay faithful to the manga, "Brotherhood" was an attempt to provide a full adaptation. Premiering in 2009, "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, whose attempts at using alchemy to bring their mother back to life result in Alphonse being nearly disintegrated, having his soul tied to a suit of armor while Edward sacrifices his right arm to complete the spell.
Ultimately, Edward and Alphonse become state-sanctioned alchemists tasked with searching for the oft-desired Philosopher's Stone, uncovering a vast government conspiracy in the process. The larger worldbuilding at play in "Brotherhood" is not dissimilar to how "Attack on Titan" unfolds in its later seasons, building into a more socio-political story. The quick pacing and overall improvement on the original flaws of the first "Fullmetal Alchemist" make this the rare fantasy show without a single bad season in either adaptation.
Gurren Lagann
"Gurren Lagann" might be tonally the most different from "Attack on Titan" of any other show on this list, but its dystopian setting and compelling character arcs make it a shoo-in for those looking for their next anime to binge-watch. Debuting in 2007, "Gurren Lagann" takes place in a world in which humanity has been forced to live in subterranean communes, with the surface world ruled by a dictatorial Spiral King and his army controlling mechas known as "Gunmen."
The protagonist is Simon, a young boy living underground who uncovers a Gunmen while digging with his guardian, Kamina. The two venture out into the surface world, joining a revolution of Gunmen pilots opposing the Spiral King. Though it differs from "Attack on Titan" given its genre and optimistic themes, the action-packed fights between giant robots are undoubtedly similar in scope to fights between Titans in the later show. As a rather underrated post-apocalyptic TV show, "Gurren Lagann" is a change of pace from "Attack on Titan" that fans will likely appreciate without sacrificing the incredible storytelling and characters.
Kaiju No. 8
The titular Titans in "Attack on Titan" may be more complex than your average giant monster, but humankind's relationship to them is not unlike the relationship to giant monsters in the series "Kaiju No. 8." The anime takes place in a world where kaiju attacks are rampant, and follows childhood best friends Kafka, Mina, and Reno, who join a Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, only for Kafka to be granted the ability to transform into a kaiju himself after ingesting a parasite.
The central trio of Kafka, Mina, and Reno in "Kaiju No. 8" feel incredibly analogous to Eren, Mikasa, and Armin in "Attack on Titan," albeit with a more heroic edge than the latter series' anti-heroes. Given that the show's two seasons (thus far) aired after the official end of "Attack on Titan" as an anime series, it's a worthy successor to one of the most popular anime that combines action-packed fights with giant monsters with incredibly compelling character arcs and world-building. As one of the more underrated anime shows in recent years, we can only hope it garners the kind of popularity as "Attack on Titan" someday.
Pacific Rim: The Black
Guillermo del Toro's "Pacific Rim" is a genre-defining work in the realm of mecha and kaiju stories, which make up a lot of anime franchises. In the world of "Pacific Rim," kaiju roam the Earth after rising from the titular ocean, forcing humanity to fight back with giant robotic mechs known as Jaegers. It's no surprise, then, that the film got a proper animated TV adaptation with Netflix's "Pacific Rim: The Black," which follows siblings Taylor and Hayley, who co-pilot a Jaeger known as Atlas Destroyer, as they search for their missing parents.
In addition to being separate from the upcoming "Pacific Rim" origin series, "Pacific Rim: The Black" is visually a huge departure for "Attack on Titan" fans. However, its employment of large-scale action between Jaegers and kaiju will feel reminiscent of Titan-on-Titan battles, as will its overall themes of apocalyptic societies and children avenging their parents. Though some critics felt it was missing the lighter tone of the "Pacific Rim" films, that seriousness definitely makes it a little closer in tone to "Attack on Titan."
Spartacus
As the first non-animated show on this list, "Spartacus" still feels similar to "Attack on Titan." Premiering on Starz in 2010, Sam Raimi, one of the best comic book movie directors, helped create "Spartacus" as executive producer, resulting in a series that feels indebted to the aesthetic of comic books. Given that "Attack on Titan" is itself based on a series of manga comics, "Spartacus" makes real Roman history feel action-packed and melodramatic, following the slave uprising led by the titular gladiator (played by Andy Whitfield in Season 1 and Liam McIntyre in the rest of the series).
All four seasons of "Spartacus" are much more grounded in history than many of the other series on this list that feature giant monsters, dystopian futures, and government conspiracies. Still, the way it presents the Roman Empire and the oppression of gladiators is not unlike the world of Paradis Island, who imprison their population inside walls under the guise of protecting them from Titans. There may not be any kaiju in "Spartacus," but there's enough warfare, revolution, and violence to entice any "Attack on Titan" fan.
Silo
"Silo" may not have the giant monsters of "Attack on Titan," but it takes place in an equally fascinating post-apocalyptic dystopia whose origins drive the show's central mystery. One of the many shows that prove Apple TV is the best streaming service for sci-fi fans, "Silo" stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette, an engineer who lives with the rest of humankind (or so they think) in an underground bunker with no knowledge of the outside world. Juliette begins unraveling a vast conspiracy regarding what sent a massive population into the titular silo.
With two seasons already out, a third currently airing on Apple TV, and a final fourth season on the way, "Silo" has amassed a small but dedicated fanbase hungry for answers. Like "Attack on Titan," the overarching mystery will keep you invested in the world. However, the interpersonal drama between characters, particularly involving Ferguson's long-overdue starring role, is what will really turn you from a casual fan to an obsessive lover of "Silo."
The Man in the High Castle
Among the bigger (and more controversial) twists in "Attack on Titan" is the show's allusions to World War II and the Holocaust, with Season 3 of the anime revealing the world outside the walls is even more dystopian than the world inside, including concentration camps, ethnic cleansing, and genocidal war. If you're the type of viewer of "Attack on Titan" who was deeply fascinated by this take on real-life history, then you may find yourself drawn to a show like Amazon Prime Video's "The Man in the High Castle."
Based on the novel by Philip K. Dick, "The Man in the High Castle" is one of the best alternate history TV shows, set in a timeline where the Axis Powers won World War II. Alexa Davalos plays Juliana, a young woman who is content with her life in the "Japanese Pacific States," who begins to rebel after she meets the enigmatic titular character (played by Stephen Root), a resistance leader who creates films set in parallel universes depicting the true history of the Axis Powers' defeat.
The Walking Dead
The way "Attack on Titan" frames Titans storming the walls of Paradis Island is not dissimilar to how zombies are depicted in shows like "The Walking Dead," which began airing in 2010 and became a pop culture phenomenon around the same time as "Attack on Titan." Based on a series of comic books by Robert Kirkman, "The Walking Dead" follows an ensemble of survivors of a zombie outbreak, primarily the former sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who awakes from a coma in the first episode to find his family has moved on without him.
Though many fans of the series would argue that there are plenty of shows like "The Walking Dead" that didn't wear out their welcome after 11 seasons, it can't be overstated how effective the show was at its peak. Rick Grimes may be a more heroic figure than Eren Yaeger certainly is, but the way the show can make you empathize with even Jeffrey Dean Morgan's cruel Negan proves that "Attack on Titan" isn't the only popular show from the 2010s with incredibly layered characters.
Game of Thrones
"Attack on Titan" doesn't have dragons, dark magic, or ice zombies, but it does have protagonists with descents into madness, a society held together by a wall, and more than enough high-scale battles that jeopardize the safety of fans' favorite characters. In those ways, it's not dissimilar to "Game of Thrones," another extremely seminal show of the 2010s based on George R. R. Martin's books. The similarities between "Attack on Titan" and "Thrones" don't end there, either.
You can draw some pretty obvious parallels between characters from "Attack on Titan" and members of the "Game of Thrones" ensemble: Eren Yaeger's character arc is reminiscent of Daenerys Targaryen's, even down to some fans' disappointments with the overall pacing and deeper meaning behind seeing a character we love turn evil. Mikasa Ackerman's brooding, skilled swordsmanship makes her a perfect mirror to Westeros' king of brooding, Jon Snow. Plus, "Attack on Titan" similarly gained a reputation for not being precious with its characters, killing them off on a whim just to showcase the cruel nature of war.
Stranger Things
Aesthetically, "Stranger Things" doesn't have a lot in common with "Attack on Titan." The Netflix series, set in the 1980s, features neon colors, film pastiches, and a soundtrack boasting the best songs of its decade. However, the best episodes of "Stranger Things" involve a lot of the elements that make up "Attack on Titan": Fights against giant monsters ("Stranger Things" especially goes full-on kaiju in its series finale), government conspiracies being exposed, grounded characters having supernatural abilities, and, of course, deaths that twist the audience's heart in every possible direction.
Even the character design of Vecna, the big bad of "Stranger Things" introduced in its fourth season, feels eerily similar to the skinless Colossal Titan that made for one of the most iconic images in all of "Attack on Titan." Although Eleven doesn't have nearly the same tragic character arc as Eren, if anything, the show's massive differences in tone will be a nice palate cleanser without straying too far from the intensity, horror, and sheer scale that "Attack on Titan" leaves you with.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Many of the shows on this list thus far have been kaiju shows, involving humankind facing giant monsters that not only threaten cities but entire species and civilizations. Yes, the Titans of "Attack on Titan" are much different from your average kaiju, but the show's overall depiction of members of an organization having to overcome personal squabbles to face these extremely existential threats is a common theme in shows of a similar kind. It's especially the formula of Apple TV's "Monster-Verse" series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters."
In the world of Godzilla, Monarch is an organization tasked with monitoring the movements of kaiju, who are coincidentally also called "Titans." Anna Sawai stars as Cate, a young woman discovering her missing father's secretive involvement in the Titan-hunting forces, leading her to encounter not just Godzilla, but creatures like King Kong and Rodan as well. The Apple TV series offers big-budget spectacle with human flaws, which is sure to satisfy fans of "Attack on Titan" looking for their next watch.