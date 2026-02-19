25+ Broadcast Shows Are Up For Renewal — But Which Are In Danger Of Cancellation?
With the 2025–26 broadcast season moving into its spring decision window — and the fates of 20 shows already settled — TVLine is taking stock of more than two dozen series that remain in limbo and are, to varying degrees, on the bubble.
Which shows across ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are truly in danger of cancellation? And which are all but guaranteed to return next fall? The following forecast is broken down by network and offers up-to-date intel on every live-action scripted series airing among the Big 4.
Note: This list focuses solely on scripted original programming — no game shows, reality fare, or acquired titles. The CW is also no longer a factor here, now down to one homegrown scripted original ("All American"), which is entering its final season.
Keep scrolling to see if your favorites have good vital signs, then leave a comment and let us know which shows you'd be most upset to lose.
ABC
Over on the Alphabet network, it's not a matter of if, but when most of its scripted slate gets renewed. Veterans "9-1-1," "Abbott Elementary," "High Potential," "Shifting Gears," and "Will Trent" are virtual locks, as are "The Rookie" (with another spin-off already in development) and "Grey's Anatomy." The latter, as Deadline notes, may see a reduced episode order in Season 23 — along with lighter workloads for its longest-tenured cast members — but there's no way ABC puts this one out to pasture without a proper farewell run. Given its diminished linear performance, that sendoff may be closer than ever.
"9-1-1: Nashville" is also in good shape; it would take a genuine ratings collapse this spring to put it in danger.
The only real question marks are the two shows that haven't premiered yet: Scott Speedman's P.I. drama "R.J. Decker" (benefiting from a primo "High Potential" lead-in) and the "Scrubs" revival, tasked with opening Wednesday nights and banking on the IP's built-in audience.
CBS
The Eye network wasted no time renewing the bulk of its scripted slate. Following earlier pickups for "Boston Blue," "FBI," "Ghosts," and "Sheriff Country," CBS in January ordered additional seasons of "Elsbeth," "Fire Country," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Matlock," "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," "NCIS: Sydney," and "Tracker."
With Monday companion "The Neighborhood" ending this spring, the fate of single-camera workplace comedy "DMV" may hinge on the strength of CBS' comedy development — or on whether the network maintains a Monday comedy block at all. For now, it remains firmly on the bubble.
The odds are slimmer for sophomore medical drama "Watson," which ranked last among CBS scripted series last fall and is being shuffled off Mondays for the remainder of its spring run to make room for "FBI" universe expansion "CIA."
"Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" has yet to premiere, but Deadline reports CBS is already opening a Season 2 writers' room for the Kayce Dutton offshoot. It would have to fall well below expectations to miss a sophomore run.
CBS will unveil its 2026–27 schedule on Wednesday, April 15 — a month earlier than usual — so expect the remaining renewal decisions by then. The lineup will also add at least two new dramas: "Cupertino," reuniting Robert and Michelle King with "Evil" star Mike Colter, and delayed procedural "Einstein," marking the CBS homecoming of "Criminal Minds" grad Matthew Gray Gubler.
FOX
Most of Fox's scripted slate is poised for renewal, including Joel McHale comedy "Animal Control," sophomore dramas "Doc" and "Murder in a Small Town," and freshman entries "Best Medicine" and "Memory of a Killer."
Denis Leary sitcom "Going Dutch" ranks as the network's lowest-rated live-action series. It's a long shot, and its fate may come down to scheduling math. If Fox opts not to greenlight another live-action comedy, "Animal Control" could just as easily be paired with any number of animated series not currently occupying a Sunday slot.
"American Dad!," "Bob's Burgers," "Family Guy," "Grimsburg," "Krapopolis," "The Simpsons," and "Universal Basic Guys" have all been renewed, and Fox has already experimented with shifting clusters of them to Wednesday and Thursday nights over the past two seasons.
Fox has also picked up two new shows for next season: "The Interrogator," a Stephen Fry-led spy drama, and a "Baywatch" sequel series starring Stephen Amell.
NBC
The Peacock network began its renewal cycle by ordering third seasons of "Happy's Place" and "St. Denis Medical." It's too soon to determine whether the Tracy Morgan–Daniel Radcliffe comedy "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" will sink or swim. However, with NBC ordering multiple comedy pilots — including two potential multi-cam companions for "Happy's Place," starring Téa Leoni and the duo of Katey Sagal and Jane Lynch — the outlook appears far bleaker for cheerleading mockumentary "Stumble," which has struggled to gain traction on Fridays.
NBC's decision to pull Zachary Quinto procedural "Brilliant Minds" from Mondays with six Season 2 episodes still unaired — potentially saved for summer — would suggest a weak pulse for the medical drama.
Fellow sophomore drama "The Hunting Party" has struggled to retain its "Law & Order: SVU" lead-in, and its future may hinge on the strength of NBC's incoming pilots, including a "Rockford Files" reboot starring David Boreanaz, "Protection" with Peter Krause, and an untitled criminal profiler drama led by Emily Deschanel.
Dick Wolf continues to command five hours of NBC primetime each week — "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago P.D." on Wednesdays, plus "Law & Order" and "SVU" on Thursdays — and that footprint is expected to remain intact heading into the 2026–27 season.