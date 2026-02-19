25+ Broadcast Shows Are Up For Renewal — But Which Are In Danger Of Cancellation?

With the 2025–26 broadcast season moving into its spring decision window — and the fates of 20 shows already settled — TVLine is taking stock of more than two dozen series that remain in limbo and are, to varying degrees, on the bubble.

Which shows across ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are truly in danger of cancellation? And which are all but guaranteed to return next fall? The following forecast is broken down by network and offers up-to-date intel on every live-action scripted series airing among the Big 4.

Note: This list focuses solely on scripted original programming — no game shows, reality fare, or acquired titles. The CW is also no longer a factor here, now down to one homegrown scripted original ("All American"), which is entering its final season.

Keep scrolling to see if your favorites have good vital signs, then leave a comment and let us know which shows you'd be most upset to lose.