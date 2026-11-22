15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Slow Horses
It's a great time to be a fan of spy fiction. If you were keeping up with all the rumors leading up to Robert Pattinson being cast as James Bond, a name you may have heard pop up is Jack Lowden, currently the star of Apple TV's spy thriller "Slow Horses," alongside Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Olivia Cooke. The series follows a squad of MI5 rejects led by the misanthropic Jackson Lamb (Oldman), who, despite their misfit backgrounds, become involved in unraveling a major counterterrorism plot.
Having just been renewed for Seasons 9 and 10 at Apple TV, "Slow Horses" has slowly but surely emerged as one of the most successful series in the current TV landscape. Though it's far from the only great show of its kind, there's also plenty of series related to "Slow Horses" that you wouldn't necessarily think to check out. Whether you're into the series' gritty espionage tone, its rather unlikely team of antiheroes, or just want to know what other projects its creators have been involved with, these are the 15 shows that should be added to your watchlist while you wait for Season 7 to release.
24
Before there was "The Pitt," there was "24," a thriller series in which every season also takes place in real time across a 24-hour period. Kiefer Sutherland stars as Jack Bauer, a United States counterterrorism agent, and embodies the exact blend of intelligence and macho necessary for thwarting global catastrophes, including assassinations, nuclear detonations, mass murders, and hostage negotiations. Across nine seasons, accruing nine individual days of Jack's life, "24" changed television forever by making every single episode an event you had to tune in for.
"Slow Horses" is, as the name suggests, a lot slower overall than any given episode of "24." However, it's unlikely that modern-day spy thrillers would be as popular as they are with television audiences if it weren't for shows like "24" turning foreign policy, terrorism, and political friction into something worth watching for entertainment. Sure, Jack Lowden's River might be a far cry skill-wise from the well-rounded Bauer, but "Slow Horses" definitely feels as true to our current worldwide political climate as "24" was for its era.
The Thick of It
On the surface, "The Thick of It" doesn't seem at all similar to "Slow Horses." The former is a political comedy focusing the scheming Malcolm Tucker (Peter Capaldi), the fictional director of communications for the British government, and Hugh Abbot (Chris Langham), the inept secretary of state. The reason it shares a lot of DNA with "Slow Horses," however, is because "Slow Horses" creator Will Smith was both a writer on "The Thick of It" and an actor portraying conservative advisor Phil Smith.
Though it may not appeal to American audiences as much as creator Armando Iannucci's more recent work (more on that later), "The Thick of It" is still regarded as one of the greatest British TV shows of all time. Not only is it an opportunity for "Slow Horses" fans to see where its creator cut his teeth, but you can draw some pretty uncanny comparisons between Capaldi's Malcolm Tucker and Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb, both of whom make their workplaces rather unpleasant.
Homeland
"Homeland" was a staple of 2010s television, and might be one of the true predecessors, genre-wise, to "Slow Horses" on this list. The Showtime series centers on Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), a bipolar CIA counterterrorism agent who begins to suspect that a decorated U.S. veteran, Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), has allegiance to al-Qaeda after he's been their prisoner for nearly a decade. What easily makes "Homeland" must-watch TV is Danes' performance, a nuanced take on bipolar disorder that is as thrilling to watch as it is polarizing to critics.
With eight seasons total and nearly 100 episodes, adding this spy TV show to your watchlist is no easy recommendation. However, the globetrotting and patriotic stakes of "Homeland" will keep you coming back episode after episode, even if some of the narrative feels a bit dated with more hindsight toward the War on Terror. Carrie's as fun to root for as she is to watch dig herself into new holes, making her a tremendously fascinating, albeit flawed, antihero, much like the misaligned MI5 agents of "Slow Horses."
Veep
In a similar vein to Will Smith's work on "The Thick of It," the future creator of "Slow Horses" was also a writer and producer on one of the best sitcoms ever made, "Veep." Though its focus is more on American politics than British secret intelligence, "Veep" takes a similar approach to "Slow Horses" in highlighting incompetent figures dealing in political espionage, election campaigns, and the banalities of bureaucracy. Comparisons could even be drawn between Gary Oldman's curmudgeonly Jackson Lamb and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' whirlwind performance as Selina Meyer.
Though the absurdity of how "Veep" portrays American politicians might seem too grounded compared to real-life politics, the fact that the show employed a predominantly British writing staff keeps its DNA remarkably similar to "Slow Horses," even as their genres are so vastly different. "Veep" might seem like the furthest thing from a show like "Slow Horses," but if you had any enjoyment of what Smith referred to as the "anti-Bond," then you'll surely love the "anti-West Wing."
The Blacklist
"The Blacklist" trades the world of British MI5 for the American FBI, but both shows are among some of the most thrilling television of the 21st century. James Spader stars in the NBC drama as Raymond Reddington, one of the FBI's Most Wanted fugitives, who becomes a confidential informant for the United States government in tracking down other dangerous criminals. However, the only FBI agent allowed to communicate with him is rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen, played by Megan Boone, whose connection with Red is tied to her mysterious past as the daughter of Russian spies.
As one of the best TV crime dramas, "The Blacklist" ran from 2013 to 2023, overcoming dramatic shifts in the cast in the final two seasons. Really, though, the series is more than anything a showcase for the supremely underrated Spader, who portrays Reddington with a devious gravitas that has become a staple of his television characters, including Robert California in "The Office" and Ultron in "VisionQuest." Though some found the show's mystery box elements to be cumbersome as the series progressed for so long, "The Blacklist" is probably the truest predecessor to a show like "Slow Horses" in terms of tone and longevity.
The Americans
While "Slow Horses" is a spy thriller set in the modern day, "The Americans" rewinds the clock to an even richer period for fans of spy fiction: the height of the Cold War between America and the Soviet Union. The FX drama centers on Phillip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell), Soviet spies who pose as a typical married couple living in Washington, D.C., who must balance their loyalty to Mother Russia with the normal struggles of raising a family under their assumed identities.
Across its six seasons on the air, "The Americans" was severely underrated compared to other shows like it. Though it's more entrenched in the history of counterterrorism intelligence between America and Russia, "The Americans" simultaneously feels incredibly prescient for modern times with themes of paranoia, global tensions, and the role of nuclear families in American culture. Part of the show's undeniable charm, however, is the chemistry between Rhys and Russell, which obviously translated to real life, as the two have been partners off-camera since meeting on the show.
Patriot
Though it only aired for two seasons before the TV show was disappointingly canceled, "Patriot" is a rather interesting take on the spy drama genre that blew up in television in the 2010s. Michael Dornan stars as John, the wayward son of American intelligence director Tom Tavner (Terry O'Quinn), who is placed in a covert job as an industrial engineer in Milwaukee during the height of nuclear tensions between America and Iran. Balancing genuinely funny dark comedy with high-stakes political drama, "Patriot" is new ground tonally for the often morose spy fiction.
As it's more concerned with the lower-level jobs in global espionage, "Patriot" feels very similar to "Slow Horses" in focusing on characters who are not globetrotting, suave spies, but misfits entrusted with incredible responsibility. It also helps the show's uniqueness that the cast is boosted by hilarious character actors like Kurtwood Smith ("That '70s Show"), Michael Chernus ("Severance"), and Hana Mae Lee ("Pitch Perfect"), who offer levity and charm to this one-of-a-kind dramedy.
The Night Manager
If there was any doubt that Tom Hiddleston couldn't outshine his role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Loki, that was swiftly disproven by "The Night Manager." The 2016 miniseries, which only returned for a second season a decade later in 2026, is based on a novel by John le Carré, following Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston), the manager of a luxury hotel in Egypt, who is recruited by British intelligence agent Angela Burr (Olivia Colman) to infiltrate the inner circle of dangerous international criminal Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).
Whereas "Slow Horses" feels like a look into the seedy underbelly of miscreant spies, "The Night Manager" is more high-brow and James Bond-like, with Hiddleston playing suave and charismatic despite his character being ostensibly a fish out of water. Even supporting actors like Elizabeth Debicki and Tobias Menzies in Season 1, or Diego Calva and Camila Morrone in Season 2, flesh out a more glamorous side of spy fiction that "Slow Horses" otherwise challenges. What both shows have in common, however, is that they contain some of the most thrilling spy action TV has ever seen.
Counterpart
"Counterpart" stands out on this list for being a science fiction show, albeit one that's more concerned with the complexities of trusting intelligence agents than UFOs or mind control. J.K. Simmons plays Howard Silk, a low-level United Nations employee in a world where a cold war between parallel Earths brings him into a multiversal conspiracy involving his doppelgänger, who, in his world, is a ruthless spy. It obviously involves more mind-bending twists and turns than a more grounded show like "Slow Horses," but the dichotomy between decorated secret agents and the pawns of bureaucratic governments plays just as much of a central role in the series.
Though the sci-fi lore might scare off those who love the realistic vibes of "Slow Horses," as a whole, "Counterpart" is an incredibly smart and thrilling espionage drama that simply trades tensions between countries for tensions between alternate realities. Though Starz canceled "Counterpart" after two seasons, it definitely deserved to have as long a run as "Slow Horses" has had. Simply put, how could you not resist a show that boasts not one, but two J.K. Simmonses?
Killing Eve
For a time, "Killing Eve" was one of the hottest spy thrillers on TV, despite some fans believing its series finale completely ruined the show. Like "Slow Horses," it mainly centers on a British intelligence agent, Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), who is recruited into an MI6 division to hunt a ruthless, albeit charismatic, assassin known as Villanelle (Jodie Comer). As Eve gets closer to her target, she and Villanelle begin to form a mutual obsession with one another that threatens Villanelle's employers, an enigmatic organization known as The Twelve.
With writers like Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell adapting the book series by Luke Jennings, "Killing Eve" balances incredibly deadpan humor with some of the darkest, grittiest spy fiction in recent TV history. It's easy to see how a show like "Slow Horses" is critically successful, given how beloved "Killing Eve" was as it aired, even as major changes occurred behind the scenes. Ultimately, what "Killing Eve" lacks in consistency, it more than makes up for with jaw-dropping cliffhangers, nuanced characters, and intricate spy action.
Andor
It may seem unusual to recommend a Star Wars show for fans of "Slow Horses," but anyone who's seen "Andor" will tell you that this series is more of a political thriller than a sci-fi fantasy. "Andor" is a prequel to the 2016 film "Rogue One," following Diego Luna's Cassian Andor as he goes from fugitive thief to Rebellion leader. Along the way, the show also explores an ensemble spanning the entire spectrum from revolutionary to Imperial loyalist, with a well-rounded cast including Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, and Fiona Shaw, to name a few.
Despite having only two seasons, "Andor" is a surprisingly slow burn, studying the nuance of how people become radicalized in the face of oppression. Like "Slow Horses," it feels more grounded in gritty aesthetics and interpersonal relationships rather than globetrotting, or in this case, galaxy-trotting action. Though its original five-season plan might have made it a bit more like "Slow Horses" in length, the completed series stands as one of the finest experiments in the entire Star Wars franchise on Disney+.
The Diplomat
Keri Russell already proved how well she could fit into an espionage thriller with "The Americans," but Netflix's "The Diplomat" trades the spy work for political intrigue. Over four seasons since its premiere in 2023, "The Diplomat" has followed Kate Wyler (Russell), the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, navigating fraught international relationships, which include her own marriage to fellow ambassador Hal (Rufus Sewell), whose status as a potential candidate for the vice presidency puts a target on his back.
Though it's taken a few years for "The Diplomat" to hit the mainstream heights that "Slow Horses" has reached, the shows have pretty much been airing side by side as some of the best political thrillers on TV. With "The Diplomat" renewed for Season 5 at Netflix, it won't be long until it starts to emerge as a proper peer to the great political dramas of TV history, even if it doesn't have the panache and unanimous acclaim as "The West Wing" or other shows like it.
Black Doves
The similarities between "Black Doves" and "Slow Horses" go further than them both having titles involving animals. The Netflix spy thriller stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, the wife of the United Kingdom's secretary of state for defense (Andrew Buchan), whose status as an informant for the titular mercenary organization is jeopardized after her lover, a Ministry of Justice servant (Andrew Koji), is killed. In an effort to protect Helen and investigate her lover's murder, Black Doves reunite her with Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), an aloof hitman from her past tasked with keeping her safe.
"Black Doves" only just released its second season in November 2026, but has already established itself as one of the more fun action series on Netflix. Though there have been plenty of TV shows like "Black Doves" that focus on complex international intrigue, this one stands out thanks to its eclectic lead performers playing against the typical stereotypes we think of when we think of British spies. Hopefully, it gets renewed for a third season soon, allowing it to continue on alongside "Slow Horses."
Down Cemetery Road
"Down Cemetery Road" has some very obvious connections to "Slow Horses" on the surface. Both series are based on works by Mick Herron, with "Down Cemetery Road" adapting the author's 2003 standalone novel. However, "Down Cemetery Road" is a more female-centric detective thriller rather than a spy drama, following a private investigator, Zoë (Emma Thompson), who is recruited by a museum conservator (Ruth Wilson) to look into a local disaster involving an explosion and a missing girl. After Zoë's husband and partner, Joe (Adam Godley), is found dead following his initial investigation, Zoë is thrust into unraveling a major conspiracy involving a Ministry of Defence operation gone wrong.
Though it's by the same author as the source material of "Slow Horses," "Down Cemetery Road" is twistier, darker, and more rural. There's less globetrotting spy fare, and more noir-influenced murder mystery that colors this world in a similar tone and style to "Slow Horses." That's especially apparent when you realize the Apple TV show's creator and showrunner, Morwenna Banks, also works as a writer on "Slow Horses." Already renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV, "Down Cemetery Road" is a quick and necessary watch for anyone obsessed with "Slow Horses."
Ponies
No show in recent memory has been as disappointingly canceled after one season as "Ponies," the Peacock spy thriller set in Moscow during the height of the Cold War. Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson lead the series as Bea and Twila, the wives of American spies who are recruited by the CIA to investigate their deaths while posing as employees at the United States embassy. In addition to a strong supporting cast, including Adrian Lester, Vic Michaelis, and Artjom Gilz, the chemistry between Clarke and Richardson felt like enough to power many more seasons of spy TV, with enough twists to keep you hooked episode to episode.
Though its highly stylized late-'70s aesthetic and sitcom-esque comedic flair might set it apart from shows like "Slow Horses," there's no shortage of genuinely thrilling political intrigue and international espionage to satisfy longtime fans of the genre. Much like "Slow Horses" and its cast of MI5 ne'er-do-wells, "Ponies" turns a lot of tropes of spy fiction on its head to produce a truly original series, and one that we'll always mourn for having ended prematurely.