It's a great time to be a fan of spy fiction. If you were keeping up with all the rumors leading up to Robert Pattinson being cast as James Bond, a name you may have heard pop up is Jack Lowden, currently the star of Apple TV's spy thriller "Slow Horses," alongside Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Olivia Cooke. The series follows a squad of MI5 rejects led by the misanthropic Jackson Lamb (Oldman), who, despite their misfit backgrounds, become involved in unraveling a major counterterrorism plot.

Having just been renewed for Seasons 9 and 10 at Apple TV, "Slow Horses" has slowly but surely emerged as one of the most successful series in the current TV landscape. Though it's far from the only great show of its kind, there's also plenty of series related to "Slow Horses" that you wouldn't necessarily think to check out. Whether you're into the series' gritty espionage tone, its rather unlikely team of antiheroes, or just want to know what other projects its creators have been involved with, these are the 15 shows that should be added to your watchlist while you wait for Season 7 to release.