15 Best TV Shows Ending In 2027

As of writing, 2027 is not going to be the flashiest graduating class in the history of television – it might well be remembered as one of the most underrated, however. No, there are no series here on the level of, say, "Severance" or "The Pitt" in terms of cultural impact or relevance, but several of them are just as strong. This happens to be a crop of shows that, despite being largely overlooked by the Emmy Awards, have maintained consistently positive reviews throughout three-to-six-season runs. And, most importantly for us as TV fans, every single one of them is getting a proper, planned ending to satisfy those viewers who have stuck around since the beginning.

For everyone else, now would be the perfect time to start binging these shows before they take their final bow. Whether you're looking for a Taylor Sheridan crime drama, a "Lost"-like mystery-box thriller, or some hidden gems from the world of prestige sci-fi TV, it isn't too late to become a fan of the 15 best TV shows ending next year.