15 Best TV Shows Ending In 2027
As of writing, 2027 is not going to be the flashiest graduating class in the history of television – it might well be remembered as one of the most underrated, however. No, there are no series here on the level of, say, "Severance" or "The Pitt" in terms of cultural impact or relevance, but several of them are just as strong. This happens to be a crop of shows that, despite being largely overlooked by the Emmy Awards, have maintained consistently positive reviews throughout three-to-six-season runs. And, most importantly for us as TV fans, every single one of them is getting a proper, planned ending to satisfy those viewers who have stuck around since the beginning.
For everyone else, now would be the perfect time to start binging these shows before they take their final bow. Whether you're looking for a Taylor Sheridan crime drama, a "Lost"-like mystery-box thriller, or some hidden gems from the world of prestige sci-fi TV, it isn't too late to become a fan of the 15 best TV shows ending next year.
Mayor of Kingstown
Paramount announced in January 2026 that it was bringing "Mayor of Kingstown" to a close. The crime drama (co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon) stars Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, a cunning intermediary between both sides of the law in a fictional Michigan city. It's arguably Sheridan's best project outside the Yellowstone franchise, and a recent release on Netflix has the series poised for a popular final season.
No official reason has been given as to why "Mayor of Kingstown" is ending now. Though Season 5 will offer an intentional, definitive end to the story, Dillon did mention to Collider the possibility of planning ahead for a potential sixth season. Renner had announced (via Popverse) prior to Paramount's official statement that his character's story would wrap up after Season 5; around the same time, Sheridan's shocking exit from Paramount (to rival NBCUniversal) was revealed to the public.
Season 4 brings the series to its darkest point yet, with Mike's lives bleeding into and corrupting one another. The shortened eight-episode season will focus on him dealing with the fallout of his fractured family and a brutal gang war, as an FBI agent ("House" alum David Morse) cracks down on Kingstown.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
"The Walking Dead" fans have been preparing to say their last goodbye to Daryl Dixon for a while now. Ahead of the premiere of Season 3 in 2025, the fourth and final season was announced during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
Norman Reedus — who has played the fan-favorite, TV-original character since the mothership series' first season in 2010 — sounded optimistic at the time. "This finale isn't just an ending," he said (via AMC Networks). "It's a celebration of what we've all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward — Daryl's journey is far from over." Whether or not that last bit means Daryl will continue appearing in future "Walking Dead" spin-offs (particularly the last show standing, "Dead City") is up for speculation — and of course dependent on AMC deciding to continue this franchise into its third decade.
Season 4 will follow Daryl and his partner, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), as they venture into the badlands of Spain. At New York Comic Con in 2026 (via Complex), the cast teased plenty of heartbreak to come, as well a new threat in the form of genetically altered walkers and a potential reunion between Daryl and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln, previously busy on "The Ones Who Live"). Jimmy Smits has also joined the cast.
The Lincoln Lawyer
The end of Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer" is one of the more surprising on this list. In May 2026, the streamer announced that the in-production fifth season was going to be the show's last, which was later confirmed by the showrunners (via What's on Netflix) to be a cancellation in all but name. They reassured fans that they had planned endings for scrappy defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and the rest of the characters in the orbit of his Los Angeles legal practice.
They even seemed hopeful that some of them could outlive "The Lincoln Lawyer," presumably through spin-off projects, though this seems purely aspirational as of writing. A joint statement from co-creator/co-showrunner Ted Humphrey and co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez described the final season as "an amazing opportunity to bring this adventure to a close and perhaps chart a new course for some of our characters into the future" (via The Wrap).
Season 5 will run for 10 episodes and is set to adapt Michael Connelly's 2023 novel "Resurrection Walk," a novel that notably crossed over with Connelly's "Bosch" series. While rights issues will prevent Titus Welliver from reprising his role on the Netflix show, Cobie Smulders has been promoted to series regular in his place.
Godfather of Harlem
Despite MGM describing "Godfather of Harlem" as a "cornerstone" of its operations (via TV Series Finale), the streamer has effectively canceled the Forest Whitaker period crime drama. In lieu of a full final season, MGM+ will stream a two-hour series finale – which will be released one to two years after the previous season finale. This is essentially streaming TV taking a page out of the old broadcast-era playbook, giving an axed program a TV movie to settle its affairs.
The cast and crew are hardly upset about the decision. Both Whitaker and co-creator Chris Brancato expressed their gratitude both for the runway they've been given thus far and for the opportunity to end the story on their terms. The Academy Award-winning actor, now 65, has starred as historical Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson since 2019, anchoring what will likely be remembered as the decade's most underrated crime drama. Season 4 ended with an attack on Joe Colombo (Michael Raymond-James) and introduced Rome Flynn as Bumpy's up-and-coming rival, Frank Lucas.
The Morning Show
2027 quietly represents the end of an era at Apple TV — and, at the same time, proves it at least came in second in the streaming wars in terms of enduring quality. The last two of its four debut scripted projects are coming to an end next year, after Hailee Steinfeld's "Dickinson" ended in 2021, and the Jason Momoa-led sci-fi drama "See" concluded in 2022.
The first to join those ranks is "The Morning Show," the newsroom drama that stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as anchors of an embattled morning news program inspired by NBC and Today. Like HBO's "The Newsroom" before it, the show valiantly attempts (to similarly uneven results) to tackle contemporary issues from the perspective of flawed journalists doing their best to get the news right.
Season 5 seems likely to take place during the second Trump administration, which would allow it to focus on how drastically the media landscape has changed (media monopolies, billionaire buyouts, distrust of mainstream news, and the rise of independent punditry are key points of interest). And, speaking of "The Newsroom," the cast now includes Jeff Daniels, alongside a spate of newcomers including Reneé Rapp, Sean Hayes, Jesse Williams, and Lizzy Caplan.
The Night Agent
Shawn Ryan's "The Night Agent" was once one of the most popular shows on streaming. Now, after a reportedly steady decline in viewership season to season, Netflix has decided to end the series after four seasons.
Ryan has expressed his excitement about what the final season has to offer (via What's on Netflix), making it clear that the show will nonetheless receive a planned ending rather than an abrupt cliffhanger. The third season follows star Gabriel Basso's FBI agent as he exposes a corrupt presidential administration and introduces Stephen Moyer's mysterious hit man known as "The Father."
While Moyer has not been confirmed as part of the returning ensemble, "The Night Agent" is pulling out all the stops in the casting department. "The Office" and "Peacemaker" alum David Denman has joined the cast, alongside Trevante Rhodes, Titus Welliver, Li Jun Li, and former "You" star Elizabeth Lail. Luciane Buchanan will reprise her role as original co-lead Rose Larkin, having been absent since the end of Season 2.
Devil May Cry
Adi Shankar and Studio Mir's "Devil May Cry" adaptation was always planned as a trilogy, designed after the three parts of the "Divine Comedy." In June 2026, Netflix announced that Season 3, "Paradiso," was headed for the streamer.
Shankar didn't mince words about his feelings regarding the series' end, ensuring no one could mistake it for a cancellation resulting from Season 2's viewership decline. A month before the announcement of "Paradiso," he confirmed that he knew where he was going to end the series narratively, emphasizing to What's on Netflix that this fairly expected level of foresight wasn't "an ego thing." In his own statement, shared after the announcement, Shankar described himself (seemingly without irony) as "a generational talent" and "a ratings God," while implying he made American animation "cool" and secured the future of a 25-year-old video game franchise.
Shankar's brilliance doesn't stop there. He's promised Season 3 won't be a "normal" season of TV, presumably referring to its structure. Whatever that means, it's clearly something we mortals can't comprehend until we see it.
From
"From" carries the biggest narrative expectations going into its final season. The horror mystery-box thriller created by John Griffin is the closest spiritual successor to "Lost" currently on television, to the point of having "Lost" vet Jeff Pinkner as showrunner and Harold Perrineau as its lead. Like the classic ABC drama, "From" will have to tie up a delightfully complicated plot while finding satisfying answers to all the mysteries that have lingered throughout the show, some from the show's first season.
Griffin told The Hollywood Reporter that, despite being tempted to push for a sixth season, the writers stayed true to their original five-season plan. That should bode well for those hoping for closure in the last outing. Season 4 ends in spectacular fashion, with a mind-blowing, traitorous twist that ultimately strips the town of its protection from the evil creatures in the woods. Season 5 is going to be a bloody and hopefully daring finale.
Daredevil: Born Again
"Daredevil" is, once again, getting canceled despite rave reviews after three seasons. Did Doctor Strange send us back to 2018 or something?
In fairness, "Daredevil: Born Again" will be the longest-running live-action Marvel-Disney+ show after Season 3 airs, and six solid seasons of a superhero drama is more than anyone can hope for in any era. The disappointment comes from the shock surrounding the announcement. Head of Marvel Television Brad Winderbaum said the plan was always to end after three seasons. However, showrunner Dario Scardapane was let go after his contract expired, leaving the project apparently rudderless as of writing.
The final season will pick up where Season 2 left off, with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) serving a prison sentence for his crimes as Daredevil (the comic "The Devil in Cell-Block D" has been cited as a core inspiration). Cox's "Defenders" co-stars Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones are set to return.
A Man on the Inside
"A Man on the Inside" was part of a trend of cozy mystery series that followed "Only Murders in the Building." Its second season reportedly failed to keep pace with the expectations set by its freshman outing, pushing Netflix to end the show after three seasons.
Story-wise, "A Man on the Inside" is starting mostly fresh for its finale. Charles Nieuwendyk (an unlikely private investigator, played by Ted Danson) will continue his sleuthing, now as an official PI. He's headed to beautiful San Francisco at the behest of socialite Coco Van Beck (Bernadette Peters), who has engaged Charles' services to get to the bottom of an odd case of philanthropic sabotage. Diedrich Bader, Rachel Dratch, Christopher McDonald, Nick Offerman, and Annette O'Toole are all set to appear, alongside Stephen Root in the role of Charles' brother, Dave. Danson's real-life wife, Mary Steenburgen, will return as Mona, a romantic flame Charles let go in Season 2.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Since 2022, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has been the crowning achievement of the Star Trek franchise's streaming era. It proved that there was fertile middle ground between total reverence for the foundational shows and casting their influence aside entirely, offering up novelty, dramatic weight, and fan service in equal measure.
For four seasons, "Strange New Worlds" has been leading up to the timeline of the original series. Season 5 was announced as the final outing in 2025, notably with an order of just six episodes instead of the full 10. There's been speculation about cost-cutting at Paramount/Skydance being the cause, with co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman telling TrekMovie he pushed for a shortened fifth season to properly end the series, and there were "fiscal constraints" to overcome.
The goal remains to end "Strange New Worlds" with Kirk (Paul Wesley) becoming captain of the Enterprise, while Anson Mount's Captain Pike edges closer to the tragic fate he's been expecting since "Star Trek: Discovery." Thomas Jane and Kai Murakami have been cast as Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy and Hikaru Sulu, respectively.
P-Valley
"P-Valley" is another series that will be remembered as one of the decade's most underrated. Though it hasn't received the industry buzz or Emmy recognition it deserves, the strip-club drama (from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall) has been Starz's No. 1 original series since its premiere in 2020. The series follows the lives of the dancers at a fictional Mississippi club called the Pynk.
Season 2 ended in August 2022, meaning the third and final season will arrive after an almost five-year-long hiatus. Also in 2022, Hall and Starz were sued by an artist who claimed that "P-Valley" stole from her work. The claim was ultimately unsuccessful in court and was later rejected once more on appeal. The following year, production on "P-Valley" was suspended due to the industry-wide Hollywood strikes in 2023.
While "P-Valley" was not the only series on this list impacted by the strikes (and was seemingly not prohibited from continuing production during the lawsuit), these factors are frequently brought up alongside post-production work when the hiatus is addressed. Cast member Gail Bean said the season had been finished for a significant period of time prior to its release announcement but did not say when exactly it had been completed (via Blex Media). The final season will premiere in December 2026 and end in January 2027.
For All Mankind
"For All Mankind" is the last debut-at-launch Apple TV series to end. The alternate-history sci-fi project from Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi is by far the most successful, running for a total of six seasons with overwhelmingly positive reviews. It also launched its own spin-off series titled "Star City," despite surviving as a cult favorite throughout its run.
As was the case with "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the decision to end "For All Mankind" at six seasons came down to fulfilling the promise of its premise. Every season of the series thus far has taken the story forward 10 years into the future, starting with the rewritten space race in the 1960s and, now officially, ending with its consequences in the 2020s. Unlike "The Morning Show," however, while "For All Mankind" crosses over into our current year, it won't look much like our present. Season 5 explores the Mars colony and a realistic scientific discovery that could nonetheless change human life as we know it. The show is now set to take the biggest swing a grounded piece of speculative science fiction can, but we have faith it'll knock it out of orbit.
Industry
"Industry" always had the misfortune of coming out right as "Succession" got popular. Its marketing arguably leaned too hard on the superficial similarities between the two HBO corporate dramas, making "Industry" feel like the CW version of a superior program. In reality, "Industry" is its own beast entirely and deserves to be remembered as one of HBO's best efforts to date.
Created by real-life ex-bankers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the series follows cutthroat aspiring investment bankers as they rise to power in the financial industry. The show itself has grown into a bleak exploration of how money runs the world, with Season 4 leveraging serious political and legal impact. Season 5 has the stage set for a gutting final feud between ostensibly ethical short-seller Harper Stern (Myha'la) and the morally bankrupt Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela). The latter's storyline has begun explicitly (and unsettlingly) borrowing elements of the Jeffrey Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell criminal empire, an audacious twist that earns "Industry" a rare fifth season from HBO. Down and Kay chose to end the show on their own terms. The incoming cast includes Zosia Mamet, Dianna Agron, Sam Riley, and Cary Elwes.
Silo
"Silo" is the tidiest ending case on this list — and, not incidentally, well positioned to be the most satisfying. The Apple TV sci-fi thriller was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 back in 2024, with creator-showrunner Graham Yost confident that this was enough runway to finish adapting Hugh Howey's closed trilogy. The fourth and final season will adapt the events of the final novel, "Dust."
Additionally, Yost told Deadline that this last stretch of episodes will raise the physical and emotional stakes of the story significantly higher than they've ever been, with Season 4 being the show's most tragic and violent outing yet. Season 3 ends with Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols planning for open warfare with another silo. The finale will have to provide satisfying answers for the fate of her character (now restored as the primary focal point following the split narrative last season), as well as that of Ashley Zukerman's Daniel Keene and Jessica Henwick's Helen Drew. Season 4 of "Silo" premieres on July 9, 2027.