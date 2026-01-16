Love It Or List It Host Todd Talbot Was Part Of The Biggest Musical Of The 2020s

Fans of HGTV's "Love It or List It" franchise know Todd Talbot as a guy who helps couples decide if they should renovate their homes or sell them. However, the reality series host is also an accomplished actor — particularly in musicals. Eagle-eyed viewers might have spotted him as a background dancer in "Wicked" — the highest-grossing musical film of the 2020s — and its sequel, "Wicked: For Good."

"It was an incredible experience and the little boy in me that loved watching 'The Wizard of OZ' growing up couldn't believe his luck to be filming on set in the Emerald City," Talbot wrote on Instagram. "It was a full circle moment for me, I will be forever grateful for the experience."

As of this writing, "Wicked" has grossed just over $757 million at the global box office, making it the most successful adaptation of a musical stage show of all time. "Wicked: For Good" also brought a respectable amount of riches to the Emerald City by raking in $523 million.

Talbot was similarly upbeat about his experience working on the sequel, posting on Instagram: "Dream job. I'm so proud to have been a small part of this movie."

Before joining the cast of 2024's "Wicked," The "Love It or List It Too" co-host appeared in a pair of 2023 blockbusters: Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Paul King's "Wonka."

